The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation Announces Board Members To Launch New Program

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Orlando Credit Union prepares to launch The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation on February 12, 2024. "This organization is dedicated to the betterment of people and communities through sponsorships, grant programs and receipt of donations," stated David Duncan, Charitable Foundation Vice Chair. "Rather than state a commitment and then hire a Charitable fundraiser to achieve Foundation donation contribution objectives, the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation Board is directly involved in defining scope of objectives, plans for outreach and engagement, and demonstrates an investment in those we serve," added Duncan. The Charitable Foundation areas of focus include:



The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation



Education

Financial Health and Wellness

Generational Wealth attainment

Community Investment Affordable Housing

The Mission of the Charitable Foundation is to help people and organizations fulfill opportunities in support of betterment in life. "There are few moments where an organization's mission and commitment help people live better. This Foundation works to enable such achievement by embracing the areas of focus as mentioned," stated Duncan.

The Board of Directors leading the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation includes:



Suzanne Weinstein, Chair

David Duncan, Vice Chair

Tom Dobbs, Treasurer Ann Beecham, Secretary

The Board of Directors are located in Orlando, Florida with a United States area of focus. "A central theme here is (Giving back. Giving more). As we live this idea, we define it as contributing to the communities we serve in this country, enabling areas to prosper and then give more to the collective good of all of us," added Duncan.

Here "Giving Back. Giving More." is not just a tagline for an organization, it's the work we do. Join us locally for the Charitable Foundation launch at the Orlando City Hall Art Gallery Rotunda on February 12, 2024, at 10 am with support from the Downtown Orlando Partnership, Coca-Cola, and the City of Orlando. Register for this free event by contacting the Downtown Orlando Partnership today.

Contact Information

Kaylee Greene

Content Marketing Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE: Orlando Credit Union

View the original press release on newswire.