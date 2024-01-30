Innovairre Names Chad Engelgau As New Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CHERRY HILL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Innovairre, a worldwide leader in fundraising, supporting nonprofits and agencies, today announced the appointment of Chad Engelgau as its new Chief Executive Officer.



Chad Engelgau



Engelgau spent the last 17 years as a successful business leader immersed in the data, technology, and marketing services industry. Engelgau was most recently in the role of CEO and President of Acxiom LLC, a global leader in helping brands better use data and technology to acquire, retain and grow their customers. Before joining Acxiom, now part of the Interpublic Group, he held product and engineering management roles with Dell Technologies. Engelgau has been on the Ad Council Board of Directors for the last three years supporting numerous public service campaigns as part of Acxiom's "data for social good" philanthropy. He has also been recognized as a top 100 industry leader by DataIQ for the last two years.

Rakesh Kaul, Chairman of Innovairre's Board, expressed the Board's enthusiasm for Engelgau's appointment, stating, "Chad is the quintessential leader to shepherd Innovairre through its ambitious transformation into a trailblazer in data analytics and digital technology product market solutions. His leadership will be crucial in advancing the Board's vision that the Company develop and deploy industry wide INNsight, our premier, comprehensive fundraising CRM platform. INNsight is poised to revolutionize the nonprofit sector with its integrated approach to campaign management, production planning, and global supply chain optimization."

"Being able to take the skills I acquired over 25+ years and apply them to the nonprofit fundraising space is an honor and something I am extremely passionate about," said Engelgau. "Building upon the strong foundation that Innovairre developed over the years, and expanding their offerings, is an opportunity I couldn't pass up. I look forward to driving Innovairre into the future as we help make the world a little better place by helping the nonprofits, we support grow faster so they can serve more people around the globe."

About Innovairre

Innovairre is the worldwide leader in fundraising, supporting nonprofits and agencies. It serves more than 500 charities, with 4000+ professionals, working across five continents. Each year, Innovairre has helped its clients to raise more than five billion dollars.

Innovairre leverages a scientific marketing approach. This includes the use of advanced data analytics; progressive digital marketing; leading-edge technologies; hyper-personalization; a proven creative and testing methodology; and unsurpassed capabilities in direct mail, digital printing, and premiums for the nonprofit sector.

Innovairre also supports many leading commercial companies and has specialized expertise in financial services, healthcare, insurance, publishing, and retail.

SOURCE: Innovairre

