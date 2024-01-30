Kuwait's Al-Saad Qualifies For World Shooting Tourney Final

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Saad has cruised into the final of the ISSF World Cup 2024 after winning the fifth place Tuesday in "Skeet" contest that is currently held in Cairo and will conclude until February 1.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement Tuesday, Al-Saad said this progress is the start of outcomes of advanced positions to be made in the next competitions.

Al-Saad, who had topped qualifying on 124, noted that the championship includes five contests, referring to the support of national team's technical team to him.

Meanwhile, Egypt's shooter Azmi Mehelba won the gold in the same competition, followed by Britain's Ben Llewelli and Germany's Glen Korte who have the silver and bronze respectively.

The tournament, which includes Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun contests, is featuring more than 600 shooters from 66 countries. (end)

