Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3134955 RIYADH -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, heading the Kuwaiti side, engaged in official talks at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, Prime Minister and head of the Saudi side.

3135001 KUWAIT -- Kuwait's budget deficit in the fiscal year 2024/2025 is expected to hit KD 5.89 billion (USD 19.15 billion), down 13.5 percent compared to the current year, according to a draft budget bill released by the Ministry of Finance.

3134958 KUWAIT -- Chief Executive Officer of Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), Waleed Al-Bader, affirmed the company's ethical commitment to ensuring the safety of workers by striving to achieve the highest levels of safety and sustainability.

3134946 CAIRO -- Egypt called on donor countries to the UN agency aiding the Palestinians to keep funding intact, in response to a decision by a number of European countries to halt funds meant for the UN body.

3134973 TEHRAN-- Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned British Ambassador in Tehran Simon Shercliff in protest against sanctions the UK imposed on some Iranian officials regarding "threats to kill journalists on the British soil".

3135002 CAIRO -- Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Saad has cruised into the final of the ISSF World Cup 2024 after winning the fifth position in "Skeet" contest that is currently held in Cairo and will conclude until February 1. (end)



