Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, January 30, 2024







Dow Springs, S&P Stays Put AdvertismentThe S&P 500 ended Tuesday near the flatline as Wall Street waits for the latest Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.The Dow Jones Industrials leaped 133.86 points to adjourn Tuesday at 38,467.31.The S&P 500 index sagged 2.96 points to 4,924.97.The NASDAQ tumbled 118.15 points to 15,509.90.General Motors shares popped nearly 8% after the automaker posted better-than-expected earnings. Cybersecurity stock F5 gained just shy of 1% on the back of a better-than-expected financial report, while electronics manufacturer Sanmina soared more than 28% after posting strong earnings per share and current-quarter guidance.Elsewhere, appliances maker Whirlpool shed 6.6% after sharing a worse-than-expected outlook for the full year. JetBlue fell 4.7% after forecasting little to no revenue growth in 2024, and costs per available seat mile rising in the mid- to high single digits, excluding fuel.Those reports come ahead of major tech reports due out post-market, including Microsoft and AlphabetTraders will watch for updates out of the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting that got underway Tuesday. The fed funds futures market has priced in a 97% probability that the central bank will leave rates unchanged.Prices for the 10-year Treasury regained strength, lowering yields to 4.04% from Monday's 4.08%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices regained 96 cents to $77.74 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices surged $9.80 to $2,054.40.

