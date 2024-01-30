South Korea Book Enter Quarter-Finals Of The Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

South Korea booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup after they triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout against Saudi Arabia.

South Korea were on the brink of elimination after they fell behind to half-time substitute Abdullah Radif's goal 36 seconds into the second half.

But Cho Gue-sung dramatically equalised in the ninth minute of injury time.

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the decisive penalty after two Saudi players had missed.

Jurgen Klinsmann's side will face Australia in the last eight in Qatar on Friday, 2 February.

South Korea are attempting to win the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years. (BBC)