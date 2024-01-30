South Korea Book Enter Quarter-Finals Of The Asian Cup

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
South Korea booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup after they triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shootout against Saudi Arabia.
South Korea were on the brink of elimination after they fell behind to half-time substitute Abdullah Radif's goal 36 seconds into the second half.
But Cho Gue-sung dramatically equalised in the ninth minute of injury time.
Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan scored the decisive penalty after two Saudi players had missed.
Jurgen Klinsmann's side will face Australia in the last eight in Qatar on Friday, 2 February.
South Korea are attempting to win the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years. (BBC)
MENAFN30012024000190011042ID1107789041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.