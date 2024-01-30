Beam Suntory Promotes Sarah Langley To Comms Head

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Beam Suntory has tapped

company vet Sarah Langley to oversee global communications.



As chief people, culture and communications officer, Langley will be responsible for the multinational spirits producer's corporate communications and diversity & inclusion initiatives as well as talent, employee engagement and culture. She will report to CEO Greg Hughes and serve on the company's executive leadership team.



Langley succeeds Paula Erickson, who will be retiring April 1 after 15 years with the company.



Since 2020, Langley has been serving in a hybrid role as parent company Suntory and Beam Suntory COO, global people and culture, and as Beam Suntory's VP of HR in the Asia Pacific. During her 20 years with Suntory, she also served as chief people and communications officer of beverage arm Frucor and Suntory Holdings' COO, global HR, based in Tokyo, where she spearheaded the global talent agenda across Suntory's companies.





