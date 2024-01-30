Queen Of Horror Blues Revives Nirvana's Iconic 'Heart Shaped Box' With Genre-Twisting Single And Mind-Blowing Video

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The Curse of K.K. Hammond, the U.K. born singer-songwriter and slide guitarist,has released her single and accompanying music video for her own unique cover of Nirvana's iconic“Heart Shaped Box”.

This much-anticipated single from“The Queen of Horror Blues,” recorded in K.K.'s own studio and mixed and mastered at Abbey Road Studios, was released on October 27th, and it immediately shot to #1 on the UK iTunes Blues Songs chart. Hammond was joined on the track by Kaspar 'Berry' Rapkin (Banjo, guitar solo) and Ian Davidson (cello). A limited edition vinyl release is also available.

The track is accompanied by a stunning video, directed by Hammond, and inspired by the movie Midsommar. The video captures K.K.'s usual horror vibe, while also being“super pretty and ethereal.”

To mark this exciting occasion, K.K. has also included a remixed and remastered version of her popular 2021 cover of“In the Pines,” as the single's B-side. It hit #2 on the UK iTunes Blues Songs chart, as well.

K.K. Hammond says,“This old folk song was famously covered not only by Lead Belly and others but also Nirvana themselves as 'Where Did You Sleep Last Night.' With that in mind, 'In the Pines' was an exciting and obvious choice to accompany 'Heart Shaped Box.”

The new single and video came on the heels of K.K.'s biggest success to date: the huge success of her debut album“Death Roll Blues,” in April 2023. The collection sold out in pre-order (becoming the 3rd best-selling Blues pre-sale of all time!) and topped the UK and US iTunes Blues charts, while hitting number 12 and 18 in their respective mainstream charts. The album debuted on the US Billboard Blues Albums chart at #7!

Since then, KK has earned a passionate and loyal fanbase, with her performance (with Rapkin) of“Nothing Else Matters” being shared by Metallica on their official TikTok. She also counts Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory among her fans.

K.K. is a self-professed hermit who draws her inspiration from the wilderness of her isolated home in the woods. She has a passion for resonator guitars, playing Mule Resophonics and National Resophonic with her signature dirty blues and alternative folk style.

K.K. aims to bring a unique and untapped sound to her music that will appeal to both old and new audiences alike. To find out more and keep up to date with KK Hammond's upcoming releases, visit her website .