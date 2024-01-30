Leaf Blower Market Predicted To Reach US$ 2 Billion By 2028, Exhibiting A Steady Growth Rate Of 4.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leaf Blower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global leaf blower market has witnessed a significant upsurge, reaching a substantial valuation of US$ 1.5 Billion in the year 2022. A recent analytical forecast has suggested an optimistic projection, with the market anticipated to soar to a figure of US$ 2.0 Billion by the year 2028. This growth trajectory represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the period extending from 2022 to 2028.

Leaf blowers , widely recognized for their utility in garden and landscape maintenance, have emerged as a pivotal tool streamlining the clearing of leaves, grass, and other outdoor detritus. Available as self-contained handheld units or backpack-mounted devices, leaf blowers are powered by either a two-stroke or four-stroke engine, with power sources encompassing battery, electric, and gasoline options.

The surge in the leaf blower market is attributable to key drives such as accelerated urbanization trends and the escalating demand for garden and backyard maintenance services. The heightened consumer awareness regarding the efficiency of gardening tools has led to a collective inclination towards these devices, supporting market expansion. Furthermore, the shift towards electric-powered leaf blowers, lauded for their lightweight design, longevity, and user-friendly attributes, has catalyzed market developments.

Advancements in the industry, with a spotlight on battery-operated leaf blower innovations, have bolstered the market ecosystem. These next-generation leaf blowers are equipped to handle heavy-duty and industrial applications with minimal energy and maintenance overheads. With reduced noise levels and the inclusion of features such as built-in scrapers, these units contribute significantly to the ease of clearing matted leaves and tough debris.

The distribution channels for leaf blowers have also diversified, with online retail platforms playing an influential role by offering consumers a wide selection of products. Meanwhile, aggressive marketing campaigns by manufacturers have further fueled market vitality.

Noteworthy Market Segmentation:

The report delves into granular analysis across several segments, with key distinctions established among product types, categorizing the market into cordless and corded leaf blowers . A further breakdown is provided by type, distinguishing between handheld, backpack, and walk-behind models. The engine types under scrutiny encompass two-cycle and four-cycle variations. When evaluating power sources, the report segments into gasoline, battery, and electric.

The channels of distribution have been classified into online and offline segments, considering the evolving consumer purchasing patterns. Additionally, the application of leaf blowers spans across residential and commercial sectors, providing a comprehensive overview of end-user demographics.

Regional insights have been meticulously covered, with an emphasis on markets spanning North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

A competitive landscape analysis encapsulates the standing of prominent market players, highlighting a spectrum of thought leaders and innovators within the leaf blower industry. The report's intelligence aligns with strategic players, aiding stakeholders to navigate through the market nuances and competitive dynamics.

This comprehensive report is poised to serve as a critical resource for investors, policy makers, industry participants, and other stakeholders interested in gauging the pulse of the global leaf blower market and harnessing its potential growth. It encompasses key market trends, drivers, and opportunities that will shape the landscape over the forthcoming years.

For an in-depth understanding of market trends, growth opportunities, and competitive analysis, the complete report encapsulates a wealth of knowledge pivotal for strategizing business directions in the vast realm of leaf blower market dynamics.

Companies Mentioned



Echo Incorporated (Yamabiko Corporation)

Emak S.p.A. (Yama Group S.p.A.)

Henton & Chattell Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Stihl Holding AG & Co. KG and The Toro Company

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900