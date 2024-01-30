Techpolygon Is Now IT LAB , Digital Transformation With Microsoft Certified Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- "Do More with Less"PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an exciting development, TechPolygon, a dynamic player in the technology industry, proudly announces its rebranding as IT Lab, LLC . This transformation reflects the company's growth, evolution, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions.Originally established as TechPolygon, the company has undergone a strategic rebranding to better align with its expanded services, values, and market presence. This transition signifies a pivotal moment in the company's journey, highlighting its dedication to innovation, collaboration, accountability, and transparency.As part of this transformation, IT Lab is delighted to announce its official status as a certified Microsoft Partner. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to excellence and its specialization in delivering top-notch Microsoft solutions, placing it at the forefront of technology innovation.Key Highlights of IT Lab:Rebranding: Formerly known as TechPolygon, the company now proudly operates under the name IT Lab. This change reflects a strategic shift to better embody its identity, values, and the comprehensive range of services offered.Microsoft Partnership: IT Lab has attained the esteemed status of a certified Microsoft Partner. This recognition highlights the company's expertise and proficiency in leveraging Microsoft technologies to provide tailored solutions for clients.Service Portfolio: IT Lab's diverse service portfolio includes Microsoft Azure Cloud Services, Cloud Optimization, Microsoft Office 365 Services , Microsoft Teams Services, Microsoft SharePoint Services, Microsoft Security Services, Managed Services, Cyber Security , Microsoft Power BI Services, Microsoft PowerApps Services, and more. These offerings are designed to empower businesses with secure, scalable, and innovative solutions.Client-Centric Approach: IT Lab maintains a client-centric approach, fostering collaboration, transparency, and accountability. The company's dedicated team, referred to as Microsoft Solution Navigators, ensures a personalized experience for partner businesses.Yearly Growth Journey: The company's growth trajectory includes milestones such as strategic partnerships, geographical expansion, service diversification, and team growth. IT Lab is proud to have evolved from its entrepreneurial beginnings to a robust organization with a broad spectrum of offerings.Founder and CEO, Shani Patel, remarked, "The rebranding to IT Lab symbolizes our commitment to continuous innovation and adaptability. Achieving Microsoft Partner Certification further solidifies our position in delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients."About IT Lab:Empowering Excellence Through Innovative, Results-driven, & Collaborative Microsoft Partnered Tech Solutions.Purpose: Simplify Everyday Complexities Though Tech InnovationsMission: Enable Digital Transformation & Foster Business ExcellenceValues:· Be Innovative: Invent the future; let your ideas lead the way.· Be Results-Driven: Intentions matter, but results define success.· Be Collaborative: Together we thrive; collaboration fuels achievement.· Be Accountable: Own your actions; accountability builds trust.· Be Transparent: Honesty is the best policy; transparency fosters trust.Who We Are:We're a dynamic team dedicated to simplifying complexities through tech innovations. With a focus on digital transformation and business excellence, we lead with innovation, collaboration, accountability, and transparency. Welcome to a space where ideas drive success.Who We Work With:We partner with businesses committed to excellence and innovation, serving as their Microsoft Solution Navigator. Our collaborative and transparent approach ensures shared success in the evolving field of technology and business.IT Lab, formerly TechPolygon, is a tech solutions company specializing in Microsoft technologies. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and client success, IT Lab empowers businesses with secure, scalable, and tailored solutions. Learn more atFor media inquiries or more information, please contact:Mr. Shani PatelFounder & CEO, IT Lab LLC... & ... | +1-215-960-1567 | LinkedIn

