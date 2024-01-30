Man Mauled To Death By Tiger In UP's Pilibhit

(MENAFN- IANS) Pilibhit, Jan 31 (IANS) A 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh, forest officials said.

According to officials, Gangaram Yadav, a resident of Jamuniya Khas village in the Madhautanda police station area of the district, had gone missing on Monday and his half-eaten body was found in a sugarcane field on Tuesday.

Naveen Khandelwal, the Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, said the movement of the tiger has been tracked in the Mathna beat of the Mala range of the forest.

