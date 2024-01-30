(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

slaughtering equipment market size is set to grow by USD 2.23 billion between 2022

and 2027

and register a CAGR of 4.97% , according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates.

The report is segmented by Product, Application, and Geography.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Rising awareness of the high nutritional value of meat and poultry products drives

growth. Increased consumption among people has led to increasing awareness of the health benefits that are related to meat and poultry products. These products serve as excellent sources of essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. Additionally, the presence of other minerals and nutrients in these products supports brain growth, development, and reproductive health, making them valuable components of a balanced diet. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Slaughtering Equipment Market 2023-2027

Product





Semi-automated Slaughtering Equipment

Fully Automated Slaughtering Equipment

Application





Swine



Bovine



Poultry



Seafood

Others

Geography





North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

The semi-automated slaughtering equipment segment will contribute a major share during the forecast period. It combines machinery with human assistance during the slaughter process. By utilizing automation, such machines aid slaughterhouse workers to carry out repetitive or strenuous tasks, while still allowing for operator control and flexibility. Furthermore, the use of such equipment enhances the overall efficiency, standardizes the slaughter process, and can decrease the need for many operators.

Some of the major vendors in the industry include Asena, Baader Global SE, BAYLE SA, Best and Donovan, Brower Equipment, CTB Inc., DEST ITALIA S.r.l., Dhopeshwar Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Industries Riopel Inc., Jarvis Products Corp., JD ENGINEERING, John Bean Technologies Corp., Jose Bernad S.L., JWE BANSS GmbH, LACAL, LIMOS d.o.o, Marel Group, Meatek Food Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., Qingdao Raniche Machinery Technology Co. Ltd., and UNI TEC.

position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities,

vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to

strategy support.

Increasing focus on automated slaughtering equipment is a major trend

fueling the forecast period, however, the

increasing adoption of a vegan diet challenges the growth, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key Highlights



CAGR

during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the

competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Applications

The Industry caters to meat processing facilities and abattoirs, offering a range of machinery for cattle, poultry, hog, and lamb processing. Key equipment includes stunning, evisceration, and deboning machines, ensuring meat quality and hygiene standards. Automation trends drive efficiency, while considerations for animal welfare and halal slaughtering practices influence equipment design. Meat chilling, hide processing, and offal processing are integral components, reflecting industry-wide hygiene and safety standards.

