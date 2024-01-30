Europe Adventure Tourism Market Outlook Poised For Robust Growth By 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Adventure Tourism Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest research report, titled "Europe Adventure Tourism Market Outlook, 2028," casts a comprehensive look at the burgeoning sector of adventure tourism in Europe. This region, renowned for its diverse terrain and cultural heritage, is increasingly becoming a magnet for adventure seekers globally, pushing the industry toward impressive growth in the coming years.

Focusing on the intricate fabric of Europe's adventure market, the report underlines the key drivers catalyzing the growth of hard and soft adventure segments through various activities-land, water, and air-based. It delves into trends such as the surge in unique experiential travel, wellness-adventure hybrids, and the rising influence of digital technology shaping traveler behaviors and preferences.

The research scrutinizes pivotal country markets within Europe, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Russia, offering country-wise analysis that provides a granular view of adventure tourism's landscape. The report also segments the market based on the type of traveler, age group, and sales channels to present an exhaustive overview.

Market Dynamics and Trends:



An escalating demand for authentic and personalized experiences is driving the adventure tourism market.



The integration of adventure with cultural heritage continues to attract a wide range of tourists.



Increased emphasis on sustainable and environmentally responsible travel reflects the sector's evolving ethos.



Technology and social media are reshaping how travelers engage with and select their adventurous experiences.

Europe's adventure tourism market is forecasted to expand significantly, contributing USD 140 billion from 2023 to 2028.

Regional Highlights: Germany is spotlighted for its comprehensive and safe tourism infrastructure, making it a growth leader in the European adventure travel sector.

Adventure Activities Insight: Various market segments, including those for solo travelers, groups, families, couples, and different age demographics offer insights into consumer trends and preferences.

Market Outlook: With a robust growth trajectory, adventure tourism in Europe presents a lucrative landscape for involved stakeholders. The region's rich array of adventure settings-from Alpine peaks to Mediterranean shores-is attracting diverse groups, including younger age brackets under 30 years, indicating a market vigorous with potential.

The thorough approach of primary and secondary research methodologies provides a credible lens to analyze market dynamics, consumer trends, and future opportunities in the European adventure tourism sector.



Adventure Tourism Companies in Europe Leveraging Digital Innovation

Among the notable findings, the report emphasized the pivotal role of digital innovation with travel agents and direct sales channels shaping customer experiences. Companies covered in the report have been instrumental in advancing the adventure tourism narrative through diverse offerings and by harnessing online platforms to broaden their reach.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



International Expedition

Topdeck Travel

World Expeditions

Globus Tours

G Adventures

Cox & Kings Ltd.

Intrepid Travel Expedia, Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900