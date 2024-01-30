Risas Dental And Braces Empowers Communities With Transformative Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Risas Dental Achieves $10M Milestone in Free Dental Care and Industry Excellence

Dental provider celebrates $10M milestone in free dental care and industry excellence

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Risas Dental and Braces stands proud after an exceptional year, resonating with recognition, philanthropic milestones, and an unwavering commitment to providing exceptional, community-driven dental care.Risas Dental's unfaltering support for the communities it serves extends far beyond accolades and honors. Their 12th annual Labor of Love event in 2023 surpassed a monumental milestone, providing over $10 million in free dental treatments to underserved communities across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Texas. In just four hours, their devoted dental professionals conducted nearly $500,000 worth of free treatments, positively impacting over 1,500 patients and their families.This diligent commitment to community enrichment is further demonstrated through engaging events designed to benefit families directly. Their annual Mother's Day Dental Makeover Giveaway, a cherished tradition since 2011, honored 25 local mothers in Arizona, Texas, Nevada, and Colorado with complimentary dental treatments, acknowledging their selfless dedication to their families and communities. Similarly, in October 2023, Risas Kids Dental hosted a Halloween-themed event for kids at a Phoenix office offering free exams, exciting Nintendo Switch giveaways, and $50 Risas Bucks to participating families."Our team relentlessly champions a vision that revolves around administering top-tier care and fostering an inclusive environment for all,” said Jeff Adams, CEO of Risas Dental.“We take immense pride in reshaping the dental industry by offering affordable, accessible, and quality dental care that prioritizes the well-being of every individual we serve."As a proud community partner who consistently works to enhance the lives of thousands each year, Risas Dental was recognized as a finalist for the Better Business Bureau 2024 International Torch Awards for Ethics . This honor echoes the organization's steadfast dedication to integrity, following its prestigious win of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The recognition serves as a testament to their firm commitment to operating ethically while fostering trust within their communities.Risas Dental's drive to improve overall community welfare is further evidenced through significant milestones, including its recent finalist nomination for AZ Big Media's Healthcare Organization of the Year. The organization's ethos, placing patient welfare over profits, echoes through their flexible payment options, services priced 30-40% lower than industry averages, and extended working hours, ensuring accessibility from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Along with their commitment to patients, Risas Dental is proud to be recognized for their commitment to their employees by being awarded Top Places to Work USA for 2023. Passionate Purpose is one of Risas Dental's core values, and is driven entirely by their employees dedication to the growth of their teams and the health of their communities. To learn more about Risas Dental and Braces, please visit risasdental .About Risas Dental and Braces:Founded in Phoenix in 2011, Risas Dental and Braces embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States, making it accessible for all regardless of insurance status or financial situation. With 27 locations in Phoenix, Tucson, Denver, San Antonio and Las Vegas, Risas Dental and Braces is one of the fastest-growing dental practices in the country. Risas Dental and Braces opened their first Risas Kids Dental in 2021 in Phoenix. The dental group was founded on the principle that proper oral health and treatment is critical to overall health, which is put to action by offering flexible, affordable, convenient and bilingual dental care. Since its inception, Risas Dental and Braces has provided over $10 million in free dental care.###

Carolina Llamas

10 to 1 Public Relations

email us here