Nexpoint Residential Trust Announces 2023 Dividend Income Tax Treatment


1/30/2024 6:15:44 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT ) announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:

Common Shares (CUSIP #65341D102)

















Ex
Dividend
Date

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share
(1)

Taxable
Capital Gain
Distr.
Per Share
(2)(3)

Unrecap.
Sec.
1250
Gain
Per
Share

Return of
Capital
Per Share























3/14/2023

3/15/2023

3/31/2023

$0.42000

$0.00000

$0.42000

$0.13449

$0.00000

6/14/2023

6/15/2023

6/30/2023

$0.42000

$0.00000

$0.42000

$0.13449

$0.00000

9/14/2023

9/15/2023

9/29/2023

$0.42000

$0.00000

$0.42000

$0.13449

$0.00000

12/14/2023

12/15/2023

12/29/2023

$0.46242

$0.00000

$0.46242

$0.14730

$0.00000























Totals

$1.72242

$0.00000

$1.72242

$0.55079

$0.00000














100.00
%

100.00
%

0.00
%











(1) 100% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A

(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 100% of the total Capital Gain Distribution


(3) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), NexPoint Residential Trust is disclosing additional information related to the

capital gain distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to

direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required


to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2023 distributions, since all capital gain dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at .

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
 Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
 Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust

