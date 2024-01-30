Nexpoint Real Estate Finance Announces 2023 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF ) (the "Company") announced today the final income allocations of the Company's 2023 dividend distributions on its common stock, Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock. The final income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table:
|
Common Shares (CUSIP #65342V101)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex
Dividend
Date
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share
(1)(4)
|
Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share
(2)(3)(4)
|
Return of
Capital
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/14/2023
|
3/15/2023
|
3/31/2023
|
$0.50000
|
$0.35401
|
$0.03991
|
$0.10608
|
3/14/2023
|
3/15/2023
|
3/31/2023
|
$0.18500
|
$0.13098
|
$0.01477
|
$0.03925
|
6/14/2023
|
6/15/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
$0.50000
|
$0.29142
|
$0.00000
|
$0.20858
|
6/14/2023
|
6/15/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
$0.18500
|
$0.10782
|
$0.00000
|
$0.07718
|
9/14/2023
|
9/15/2023
|
9/29/2023
|
$0.50000
|
$0.29142
|
$0.00000
|
$0.20858
|
9/14/2023
|
9/15/2023
|
9/29/2023
|
$0.18500
|
$0.10782
|
$0.00000
|
$0.07718
|
12/14/2023
|
12/15/2023
|
12/29/2023
|
$0.50000
|
$0.29142
|
$0.00000
|
$0.20858
|
12/14/2023
|
12/15/2023
|
12/29/2023
|
$0.18500
|
$0.10782
|
$0.00000
|
$0.07718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals
|
$2.74000
|
$1.68271
|
$0.05468
|
$1.00261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00
%
|
61.41
%
|
2.00
%
|
36.59
%
|
Series A Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V408)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex
Dividend
Date
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per Share
(1)(4)
|
Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share
(2)(3)(4)
|
Return of
Capital
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1/12/2023
|
1/13/2023
|
1/25/2023
|
$0.53125
|
$0.44655
|
$0.08470
|
$0.00000
|
4/12/2023
|
4/13/2023
|
4/25/2023
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
7/12/2023
|
7/13/2023
|
7/25/2023
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
10/12/2023
|
10/13/2023
|
10/25/2023
|
$0.53125
|
$0.53125
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals
|
$2.12500
|
$2.04030
|
$0.08470
|
$0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00
%
|
96.01
%
|
3.99
%
|
0.00
%
|
Series B Preferred Shares (CUSIP #65342V507)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex
Dividend
Date
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Distribution
Per Share
|
Taxable
Ordinary
Income
Per
Share (1)
|
Capital Gain
Distributions
Per Share
|
Return of
Capital
Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/21/2023
|
12/22/2023
|
1/5/2024
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals
|
$0.18750
|
$0.18750
|
$0.00000
|
$0.00000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.00
%
|
100.00
%
|
0.00
%
|
0.00
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) 100% of the amount reported as Taxable Ordinary Income is treated as a qualified REIT dividend for purposes of Section 199A
|
(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to 0% of the total Capital Gain Distribution
|
|
|
|
(3) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), NexPoint Real Estate Finance is disclosing additional information related to the
|
capital gain distributions reported on Form 1099-DIV, for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to
|
direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests." The "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is equal to 100% of the
|
total capital gain distribution and the "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is equal to 0% of the capital gain distribution. None
|
of the capital gains distributions relate to Section 1231 gains.
|
(4) The Company has elected to apply Section 858 to a portion of it's current year dividends from the REIT's 2022 Earnings & Profits.
|
The Section 858 election was applied to the Common and Series A Preferred Dividends payable in Q1 2023.
|
|
About
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties and common equity investments, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes and mortgage-backed securities.
More information about the Company is available at href="" rel="nofollow" nexpoin .
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]
