DORIS HOWE SHARES THE MYSTERY AND HAPPINESS OF ADOPTION

Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference

Doris Howe educates her readers about the lovely act of adoption

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adoption is when a child becomes a permanent member of a new family other than their birth family. Adoption is indeed a special and heartwarming process. From forming a bond with a child and eventually being their parents. The most important part of this process is to love the child wholeheartedly and unconditionally.Following the success of her previous book, Doris takes a holistic approach by digging deeper into the lives of adoptive families, emphasizing light on the unique role that fathers play in shaping their children's lives. Howe eloquently conveys the spirit of unconditional love that links families together through poignant narratives and enlightening stories.Doris Howe continues on with her mission to illuminate the beauty of adoptive families. With her expertise in this field for over 20 years, Doris has reunited more children than ever with loving families and homes. Her labor of love as a missionary has also had a big impact on young women and their children.This book is a must-read for anyone touched by the adoption experience, offering solace, inspiration, and a powerful reminder that every family's story is uniquely beautiful. This book has also received a "RECOMMENDED" recognition, which is bestowed upon exceptional books."Adoption Joys Book 2: Dads Make a Difference" is now available in bookstores and online retailers.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

