Hotel Matilda Hosts The Fourth Annual Valentine's Day Erotic Dinner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel Matilda, a renowned luxury hotel in Mexico's San Miguel de Allende, is setting the scene for a sexy, sultry Valentine's Day to remember. In its fourth year, the hotel's Moxi Restaurant is dimming the lights and dialing up seduction with its annual Cena Erotica.Hotel Matilda's Moxi serves as the seductive backdrop to this erotic, epicurean journey. The menu is curated by Michelin-starred Executive Chef, Vicente Torres, as well as Hugo Sandoval, Chef of Casa Madero, one of the leading wineries in Mexico.Torres hails originally from Ibiza, Spain, and brings spectacular haute cuisine with Mediterranean touches to Moxi. His approach harnesses the farm-to-table method, using what comes from the environment and from the small producers in the region. Together, their four talented hands have created a four-course menu in honor of Saint Valentine.The culinary epicurean eroticism begins with a sultry Elixir aperitif, which is followed by four courses titled Enigma, Seduction, Ecstasy, and Lustful Rhapsody. Each course helps to build a dramatic crescendo of emotions, firing up the senses with every presentation.Each course will be perfectly paired with Casa Madero wines and Casa Dragones tequila. Casa Madero has a 400-year history of winemaking. Its wines have won more than 900 medals in international competitions, making it the most-awarded winery in Mexico. Tequila Casa Dragones is a small-batch producer, co-founded and led by Bertha Gonzalez Nieves, the first female Maestro Tequilera certified by the Academia Mexicana de Matadors de Tequila.The dinner, part of Hotel Matilda's Supper Club series, is much more than a playground for the palette. Cena Erotica will be a visual feast, as well, thanks to a curation of sensually themed art at the hotel's Oscar Roman Gallery, as well as live music. The entire experience has been designed to not only tease the taste buds but to simultaneously tantalize all of the senses.Cena Erotica will be hosted on February 14. The price is $4,500 Mexican pesos per person. To make a reservation, email ....Hotel Matilda is one of the leading luxury boutique hotels in San Miguel de Allende and is recognized for its innovative vision and exceptional guest experiences. Cena Erotica is part of a colorful tapestry of unique and curated offerings.To set the mood for the evening affair, guests can indulge in a treatment at the hotel's SPA Matilda. The holistic spa focuses on five points of wellness: Energy, Focus, Recovery, Radiance, and Decompression to create a menu of treatments that will revitalize the body, spirit, and mind.Slip into something a little more comfortable and try the Dreaming Together spa experience, combining a relaxing bath and a glass of sparkling wine with a body exfoliation treatment and an aromatherapy massage. It's the perfect way to relax the body and mind before the evening celebration.With senses fully ignited, guests can retire to one of Casa Matilda's signature rooms and suites. Bridging old and new, the rooms draw inspiration from the Spanish-influenced style of San Miguel de Allende, while thrusting the design into the modern era with art installations, materials, and colors that reflect today's trends.White beds are framed by a graphite skirt, with pops of turquoise from the pillows and throw. The 400-thread-count linens are made in Mexico, and all flooring is cut from Mexican Calcutta marble.The Owner's Suite is particularly swoon-worthy with a large living room, sumptuous bedroom, and private balcony with covered sunbeams. The 816-square-foot suite was redesigned by Namuh and features an expansive terrace.This sense-of-place mentality is all part of the 'Matilda Lifestyle' guest experience, from the Zen garden with meditations available to the poolside The Monkey Bar, known for its fresh mixology using indigenous ingredients.Just outside of the hotel are the 500-year-old cobblestone streets of San Miguel de Allende, continuously voted as the best city in the world by international travel publications like Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler.HD Photos: Click hereMedia Contact: ...For more information visit -

Hotel Matilda

ENroute Communications

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram