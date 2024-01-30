Wild Goose Filling Launches Canning Systems For Craft Distilleries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gosling Spirit Canning Machine for Cocktails

Gosling Spirit Canning System in Distillery

100 mL Canned Cocktail, Spirit

Wild Goose Filling

New“Spirit” systems package cocktails and spirits in single-serve steel cans

- Dan WelchLOUISVILLE, COLORADO, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wild Goose Filling, U.S. manufacturer of canning and bottling systems for beverage producers worldwide, has released their Spirit line of canning machines. Spirit canning systems allow distilleries to package carbonated cocktails, still liquor and other high-proof and ready-to-drink beverages.The line of distillery-focused equipment includes two new fully automated Wild Goose canning systems: the Gosling Spirit TM and the Evolution Series Spirit TM. With growing supply of the single-serving 100 milliliter steel can format as well as improved availability of all sizes of aluminum cans, the Spirit line opens new opportunities for craft distilleries.“We have seen a lot of parallels between craft distilleries and craft breweries,” said Dan Welch, general manager of Wild Goose Filling.“Wild Goose was a pioneer in craft beer canning, selling our first systems to brewers in 2011. Now, with the availability of smaller can sizes suited for spirits, similar demand is emerging in the craft distilling space. Although canned cocktails and liquor are on the periphery of mainstream sales right now, this an increasingly viable format for the future.”The Gosling Spirit system offers entry-level packaging for small batches in 100-milliliter cans. At speeds up to 14 cans per minute, the system provides simple operation and maintenance with an affordable price point. Wild Goose has launched the Gosling Spirit with a distinctive design that features an all-black exterior with smoked guarding.For faster speeds, the new Evolution Series Spirit builds on the foundation of Wild Goose's best-selling Evolution Series line used by more than 1,400 breweries and craft beverage producers around the world. The Evolution Series Spirit system provides upgradeability on the same platform and accommodates multiple can formats, including 100-milliliter steel cans alongside a range of traditional aluminum can sizes. The system is designed for higher-volume distilleries and co-packaging facilities, as well as other settings where can size flexibility and speed are imperative.“Cans present a new one- or two-serving selling format for distilleries,” said Welch.“Cans are portable and infinitely recyclable, a perfect option where plastic or glass may not be suitable or sustainable. The eco-friendly packaging, responsible sizes and differentiation from bottles give craft distilleries an edge in distinguishing themselves and expanding their sellable portfolio of products.”In addition to the new Spirit systems, Wild Goose also offers corresponding distillery packaging equipment as a turnkey solution, including tanks from Ss Brewtech and labelers from Pack Leader USA. Spare parts for Evolution Series and Gosling Spirit systems will be available on the Wild Goose e-commerce Flock Shop website at .The newest Spirit canning systems are available now to beverage producers worldwide. Watch a video of the Gosling Spirit here:About Wild Goose FillingWild Goose pioneered the first craft canning and bottling systems on the market, innovating patented technology that maintains the highest quality levels for packaged beverages. With more than 3,400 canning and bottling systems installed in 74 countries, Wild Goose Filling machines cater to producers of beer, cocktails, cider, seltzer, wine, coffee and other ready-to-drink beverages. A subsidiary of global foodservice industry leader The Middleby Corporation, Wild Goose designs, engineers and manufactures equipment from headquarters in Louisville, Colorado. Wild Goose offices in Europe offer additional sales, service and warehouse support, along with the company's network of global partners.For more information about Wild Goose Filling, visit .

Gosling Spirit: Canning for Craft Distilleries by Wild Goose Filling