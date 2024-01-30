DORIS HOWE SHARES HER ANALYSIS OF HUMAN BEHAVIOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Shaws Multiplied

Doris Howe gave her insights on how family bonds can affect behavior

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Family ties can influence human behavior in a variety of ways. With families and relatives looking out for one another, each member's habits and treatment are shared. Certain family customs and behaviors are sometimes passed down through generations and bloodlines.The Shaws lived in a small town whose members were as diverse as they were united by blood. In this book,“The Shaws Multiplied”, Doris Howe shares a colorful portrayal of the setting and characters. From the resilient matriarch to the adventurous siblings, each character is beautifully drawn, revealing a story of love, loss, and the enduring strength of familial ties.Howe's storytelling sweeps readers through the Shaws' world, vividly bringing it to life. She captures the essence of the human experience with intriguing and captivating words, depicting each character's journey with realism and depth.Doris Howe has dedicated her life to helping and supporting people. She has been a missionary for a long time. Alongside her social worker work in a private adoption agency, With all of that on her plate, she has even provided assistance to young women who need her help in any way."The Shaws Multiplied" is set to captivate hearts and minds alike. Available now at all major book retailers.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

