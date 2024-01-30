Ridge Corporation Announces Expansion With The Addition Of Its Newest Manufacturing Facility In Frazeysburg, OH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ridge Corporation

Ridge Corporation is renovating 239,500 sq. foot of manufacturing space in Frazeysburg, OH

- Gary Grandominico FRAZEYBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Continuing the company's growth and job creation, Ridge Corporation, a leading manufacturer, and innovator of advanced fiber reinforced composites founded in 2004, is now renovating its addition of 239,500 sq. foot of manufacturing space in Frazeysburg, Ohio. The expansion will accommodate more employment in Frazeysburg in addition to its 96 existing employees in Etna.The expansion and renovation is expected to be completed by April 2024. Ridge is currently hiring at top pay at its Frazeysburg and Etna locations to develop skills for full time employees as new equipment is arriving daily. This expansion will bring the total employment level to 300 plus employees with room for more employment soon.With thanks to the State of Ohio, JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Zanesville/Muskingum County Port Authority and U.S. Congressman Troy Balderson's prior assistance, this expansion is possible.About Ridge CorporationRidge Corporation, a Pataskala, Ohio based company that currently employs 185, uses unique raw materials to produce engineered solutions for multiple industries including, RV industry, Marine, construction of homeless shelters, air freight, package delivery vehicles and all modes of heavy freight transport. Using green, repurposable, and recyclable high-performance materials, coupled with proprietary manufacturing techniques, Ridge delivers a wide variety of design solutions that not only meet, but often exceed, customers' expectations."Ridge's continued diversified growth is due to new product and new process development that caters to dynamic customer needs in a responsible green environment.” – CEO and Founder Gary Grandominico continues;“We are impressed with the labor resources in Muskingum County that complement our existing work force.”“Our human resources will accelerate Ridge's ability to fulfill a growing customer demand with quality products built by highly trained technicians that understand our unique materials.” - COO and Founder Ray McDonald.“We look forward to continued expansion in SW Ohio to manufacture products used around the globe.”For more information please contact Gary Grandominico – Founding Partner & CEO for Ridge Corporation via email: ..., Ray McDonald – Founding Partner & COO for Ridge Corporation via email: ..., Sherry Pattison – CFO for Ridge Corporation via email: ..., or via phone: 614.421.7434.

Gary Grandominico

Ridge Corporation

+1 614-421-7434

email us here