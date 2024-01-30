PANOS Brands, LLC Announces Acquisition Of Tessemae's Salad Dressings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PANOS brands, LLC ("PANOS"), a provider of branded consumer foods, is pleased to announce that effective today it has acquired certain assets of Tessemae's LLC, including the Salad Dressings & Condiments Business ("Tessemae's", ). Tessemae's is a leading brand in refrigerated and shelf stable organic salad dressings.

"Tessemae's offers a range of great tasting, organic salad dressings that consumers love. The products align with consumer interest in clean labels, and will be a great complement to our Walden Farms line of better for you salad dressings," said Darcy Zbinovec, CEO of PANOS brands. "We're excited to partner with Retailers to expand availability of Tessemae's across markets to service the strong consumer interest in the refrigerated and shelf stable dressings."

About PANOS brands

PANOS brands is a consumer food products company that manages a unique portfolio of shelf-stable and perishable specialty food brands across multiple categories and channels. PANOS is an acronym that precisely defines the company's mission to offer Premium, Authentic, Natural, Organic, and Specialty foods throughout the world. True to its namesake - the ancient Greek word for torch - we like to think of our brands as a beacon for consumers who are increasingly demanding a wide spectrum of quality, better-for-you specialty foods. PANOS brands products can be found at most natural, specialty and traditional grocery stores nationwide. For more information, visit .

