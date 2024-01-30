Trinity Biotech Plc To Host Investor Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the“Company”), a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic solutions for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory markets, will host an investor call on Wednesday, January 31 at 8:30 AM ET to provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Time: 8:30 AM ET United States: 1-877-407-0784 International: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13744109 Webcast: Click Here for Webcast CallMeTM: Click Here for CallMe Feature



About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: .



Contact: Trinity Biotech plc

Des Fitzgerald

(353)-1-2769800 LifeSci Partners, LLC

Eric Ribner

(1)-646-751-4363

