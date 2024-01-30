BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2023 Earnings Of $6.5 Million And $28.2 Million, Respectively

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Miss., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC ) ("BankFirst" or the "Company"), parent company of BankFirst Financial Services, Macon, Mississippi (the "Bank"), reported net income of $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $1.55 per share, for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $1.31 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company also reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $28.2 million, or $5.23 per share, compared to net income of $23.0 million, or $4.30 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:
Net income totaled $6.5 million, or $1.20 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.0 million, or $1.31 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net interest income totaled $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total assets increased 11% to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022. Total gross loans increased 20% to $1.8 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.5 billion at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased 11% to $2.3 billion at December 31, 2023 from $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022. Available liquidity sources totaled approximately $950.3 million as of December 31, 2023 through (i) available advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, (ii) the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis ("FRB") Discount Window and (iii) access to funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. Total off-balance sheet liquidity through the IntraFi Insured Cash Sweep program totaled approximately $65.6 million as of December 31, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank received two grant awards under the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Bank Enterprise Award Program in an aggregate amount of $437 thousand. Credit quality remains strong with non-performing assets to total assets of 0.37% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023, and compared to 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. On December 8, 2023, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.90 per share to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023.
CEO Commentary
Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased with our solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2023, particularly in light of the challenging environment in the banking industry that we experienced throughout the year. Our credit quality remains strong, access to liquidity remains very favorable, and our net interest margin compression is stabilizing. We are also extremely grateful for the hard work of all of our employees throughout 2023 to advance a number of our strategic objectives, including navigating the challenges of, and successfully completing, two core data processing conversions related to recent acquisitions as well as the conversion of the Bank's entire core data processing system during the year. While we continue to closely monitor the economic uncertainty in the U.S. and our market areas, we look forward to building upon our success in 2024."
Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Total assets were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2023 and $2.5 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase 11% from prior year period. The increase in total assets since December 31, 2022 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth during the period, as well as our acquisition of Mechanics Banc Holding Company and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi, effective on January 1, 2023. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for credit losses, as of December 31, 2023 totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2023, and $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 20% from prior year period.
Total deposits as of December 31, 2023 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023 and $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. Non-interest-bearing deposits were $545.0 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $586.3 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 7%, and compared to $525.0 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 4%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 24% of total deposits as of December 31, 2023. While the Bank has seen a decrease in non-interest-bearing deposits since the beginning of 2023, the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits has been steady over the past 90 days. The Bank had no brokered deposits as of December 31, 2023. The Company's consolidated cost of funds as of December 31, 2023 was 1.64%, compared to 1.40% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.25% as of December 31, 2022.
The increase in the Company's consolidated cost of funds during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the continued rise in market interest rates for deposits across the Bank's market areas and increased competition from bank and non-bank alternatives. Bank-only cost of funds as of December 31, 2023 was 1.52%, compared to 1.35% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.13% as of December 31, 2022.
The ratio of loans to deposits was 79.2% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 77.8% as of September 30, 2023 and 73.2% as of December 31, 2022.
Net interest income was $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $21.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 1% from the prior year period. Net interest margin was 3.50% in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease from 3.55% in the third quarter of 2023 and a decrease from 4.24% in the fourth quarter of 2022. Yield on earning assets was 5.06% during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 4.90% during the third quarter of 2023 and 4.50% during the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 16 basis points and an increase of 4 basis points, respectively.
Noninterest income was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 39%, and compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 36%. The decrease since the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the Bank receiving a grant award of $6.2 million under the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program in the third quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking revenue was $564 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $240 thousand from $804 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, or a decrease of 29%, and an increase of $92 thousand from $472 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 19%. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank retained $1.15 million of the $22.2 million in secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $20.2 million secondary market loans originated during the fourth quarter of 2022, of which $2.6 million were retained to hold in-house.
Noninterest expense was $19.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $17.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 4% and an increase of 11%, respectively. While non-interest expense has increased since the prior year period, a portion is attributable to one-time expenses related to the Bank's recently-completed conversion of its core data processing system from Jack Henry CIF 20/20 to Jack Henry SilverLake, recent acquisitions and core conversions related to such acquisitions. Total year to date one-time expenses related to core conversion were $892 thousand. Acquisition-related expenses year to date were $599 thousand.
As of December 31, 2023, tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) was $19.54. According to OTCQX, there were 412 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023 for a total of 73,234 shares and for a total price of $2,110,983. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on December 31, 2023 was $33.25 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $172.8 million as of December 31, 2023.
Credit Quality
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $875 thousand for the third quarter of 2023 and a provision of $450 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company continues to closely monitor the continued economic uncertainty, especially in the commercial real estate market.
The Company recorded no net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan charge-offs of $413 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 and $464 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-performing assets, excluding restructured loans, to total assets were 0.37% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.47% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 0%, compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.02% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.03% for the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.
As of December 31, 2023, the allowance for credit losses equaled $24.1 million, compared to $23.7 million as of September 30, 2023 and $14.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.33% at September 30, 2023 and 0.94% at December 31, 2022.
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 237% at December 31, 2023, compared to 185% at September 30, 2023 and 116% at December 30, 2022.
The Company continues to closely monitor credit quality in light of the recent events in the banking industry and the continued economic uncertainty due to the elevated interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our market areas. Accordingly, additional provisions for credit losses may be necessary in future periods.
Liquidity and Capital Position
Liquidity
– We have a limited reliance on wholesale funding and currently have no brokered deposits. We currently have the capacity to borrow up to approximately $875.3 million from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, $14.9 million from the FRB Discount Window and an estimated additional $60.0 million in funding through several relationships with correspondent banks. We have not applied for the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") of the FRB, but management continues to consider establishing an account with the FRB under the BTFP to further expand and diversify our funding capacity.
Capital Requirements and the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework
– Pursuant to federal regulations, banks and bank holding companies must maintain capital levels commensurate with the level of risk to which they are exposed, including the volume and severity of problem loans. Federal banking regulations implementing the international regulatory capital framework, referred to as the "Basel III Rules," apply to both depository institutions and (subject to certain exceptions not applicable to the Company) their holding companies. The Basel III Rules also establish a "capital conservation buffer" of 2.5% above the regulatory minimum risk-based capital requirements. The Basel III minimum capital ratios with the full capital conservation buffer are summarized in the table below.
|
|
|
Basel III
Minimum for
Capital
Adequacy Purposes
|
|
Basel III
Additional
Capital
Conservation
Buffer
|
|
Basel III Ratio
with Capital
Conservation
Buffer
|
Total Risk-Based Capital (total capital to risk weighted assets)
|
|
8.00
%
|
|
2.50
%
|
|
10.50
%
|
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (tier 1 to risk weighted assets)
|
|
6.00
%
|
|
2.50
%
|
|
8.50
%
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (tier 1 to average assets)(1)
|
|
4.00
%
|
|
N/A
|
|
4.00
%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (CET1 to risk weighted assets)
|
|
4.50
%
|
|
2.50
%
|
|
7.00
%
|
|
(1)
The capital conservation buffer is not applicable to Tier 1 Leverage Ratio.
On September 17, 2019, the federal banking agencies jointly finalized a rule intended to simplify the Basel III regulatory capital requirements described above for qualifying community banking organizations that opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, as required by Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. The final rule became effective on January 1, 2020, and the CBLR framework became available for banks to use beginning with their March 31, 2020 Call Reports. Under the final rule, if a qualifying community banking organization opts into the CBLR framework and meets all requirements under the framework, it will be considered to have met the "well-capitalized" regulatory capital ratio requirements under the "prompt corrective action" regulations promulgated by the federal banking agencies and will not be required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules. In order to qualify for the CBLR framework, a community banking organization must have a tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0%, less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, and limited amounts of off-balance-sheet exposures and trading assets and liabilities.
The Company and the Bank are qualifying community banking organizations and, on June 15, 2022, the Company and the Bank elected to opt into the CBLR framework. However, the Company currently operates under the Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "Federal Reserve") and, therefore, is not currently subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital reporting requirements. Accordingly, the Company's election to opt into the CBLR framework will commence for the first reporting period for which the Company no longer operates under the Federal Reserve's Small Bank Holding Company Policy Statement, at which time the Company will become subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements.
By electing to opt into the CBLR framework, the Company and the Bank are not required to report or calculate risk-based capital under the Basel III Rules described above. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank's bank-only CBLR amounted to 10.60%. While the Company is currently not subject to the Federal Reserve's consolidated capital requirements, as discussed above, the Company's consolidated CBLR would have amounted to 12.17% as of December 31, 2023. These levels exceeded the 9.0% minimum CBLR necessary to be deemed "well-capitalized."
Included in shareholders' equity at December 31, 2023 was an unrealized loss in accumulated other comprehensive income of $10.5 million related to the unrealized loss in the Company's investment securities portfolio primarily due market interest rates during the period. The composition of the Bank's investment securities portfolio includes $564 million, or 41.8%, classified as available-for-sale, and $328 million, or 58.2%, of the Bank's investment securities portfolio is classified as held to maturity, at December 31, 2023. All investments in our investment securities portfolio are expected to mature at par value.
Our investment securities portfolio made up 20.7% of our total assets at December 31, 2023, compared to 20.9% and 25.5% at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION
BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC ) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.7 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2023. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, and operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, Tupelo, Water Valley, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates four loan production offices in Biloxi and Brookhaven, Mississippi, and in Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include tangible book value per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.
We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains, among other things, certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding certain of the Company's goals and expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current belief and expectations of the Company's management team and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact on us or our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; potential recession in the United States and our market areas; the impacts related to or resulting from recent bank failures and any continuation of the recent uncertainty in the banking industry, including the associated impact to the Company and other financial institutions of any regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response thereto; increased competition for deposits and related changes in deposit customer behavior; fluctuations in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; the persistence of the inflationary environment in the United States and our market areas; the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; effects of declines in housing prices in the United States and our market areas; increases in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; declines in commercial real estate prices; uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt and budget matters; cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks; severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events; regulatory considerations; our ability to recognize the expected benefits and synergies of our completed acquisitions; the maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; changes in tax laws; the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; potential increased regulatory requirements and costs related to the transition and physical impacts of climate change; and current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
AVAILABLE INFORMATION
The Company maintains an Internet web site at . The Company makes available, free of charge, on its web site the Company's annual reports, quarterly earnings reports, and other press releases. In addition, the OTC Markets Group maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding the Company (at ).
The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under
and, more specifically, under the Investor Relations tab at ). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under the OTC Markets Group OTCQX Rules for U.S. Banks. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's web site, in addition to following the Company's press releases, OTC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.
The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.
Member FDIC
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
51,829
|
|
$
60,454
|
|
$
57,503
|
|
$
75,655
|
|
$
108,080
|
Interest bearing bank balances
|
61,264
|
|
73,114
|
|
5,470
|
|
7,795
|
|
4,482
|
Federal funds sold
|
14,500
|
|
18,075
|
|
18,927
|
|
12,226
|
|
12,625
|
Securities available for sale at fair value
|
235,970
|
|
234,392
|
|
276,944
|
|
289,075
|
|
278,315
|
Securities held to maturity
|
328,013
|
|
332,799
|
|
337,929
|
|
343,465
|
|
347,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
1,813,168
|
|
1,783,089
|
|
1,748,978
|
|
1,725,309
|
|
1,511,312
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(24,084)
|
|
(23,684)
|
|
(23,221)
|
|
(23,219)
|
|
(14,132)
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
1,789,084
|
|
1,759,405
|
|
1,725,757
|
|
1,702,090
|
|
1,497,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Premises and equipment
|
66,217
|
|
64,196
|
|
64,470
|
|
63,511
|
|
52,602
|
Interest receivable
|
11,286
|
|
10,079
|
|
11,268
|
|
10,938
|
|
10,070
|
Goodwill
|
66,966
|
|
66,966
|
|
66,966
|
|
66,966
|
|
66,966
|
Other intangible assets
|
11,290
|
|
11,695
|
|
12,101
|
|
12,506
|
|
8,393
|
Other
|
91,350
|
|
84,099
|
|
82,857
|
|
82,842
|
|
71,624
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
2,727,769
|
|
$
2,715,274
|
|
$
2,660,192
|
|
$
2,667,069
|
|
$
2,458,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
$
545,024
|
|
$
586,301
|
|
$
592,658
|
|
$
618,203
|
|
$
524,951
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
1,744,111
|
|
1,697,616
|
|
1,643,538
|
|
1,633,763
|
|
1,536,279
|
Total deposits
|
2,289,135
|
|
2,283,917
|
|
2,236,196
|
|
2,251,966
|
|
2,061,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,325
|
|
-
|
|
3,475
|
Notes payable
|
7,405
|
|
7,943
|
|
8,479
|
|
9,016
|
|
9,555
|
Subordinated debt
|
29,635
|
|
29,619
|
|
29,593
|
|
29,669
|
|
26,235
|
Interest payable
|
6,086
|
|
4,418
|
|
2,678
|
|
1,348
|
|
825
|
Other
|
23,071
|
|
25,350
|
|
21,649
|
|
20,564
|
|
19,677
|
Total liabilities
|
2,355,332
|
|
2,351,247
|
|
2,301,920
|
|
2,312,563
|
|
2,120,997
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
188,680
|
|
188,680
|
|
188,680
|
|
188,680
|
|
175,000
|
Common stock
|
1,620
|
|
1,620
|
|
1,619
|
|
1,619
|
|
1,606
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
62,065
|
|
61,779
|
|
61,496
|
|
61,251
|
|
61,164
|
Retained earnings
|
130,557
|
|
128,925
|
|
120,564
|
|
114,345
|
|
113,633
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(10,485)
|
|
(16,977)
|
|
(14,087)
|
|
(11,389)
|
|
(14,068)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
372,437
|
|
364,027
|
|
358,272
|
|
354,506
|
|
337,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
2,727,769
|
|
$
2,715,274
|
|
$
2,660,192
|
|
$
2,667,069
|
|
$
2,458,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
5,399,972
|
|
5,399,367
|
|
5,394,603
|
|
5,395,780
|
|
5,353,906
|
Book value per common share
|
$
34.03
|
|
$
32.48
|
|
$
31.44
|
|
$
30.73
|
|
$
30.32
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
19.54
|
|
$
17.91
|
|
$
16.78
|
|
$
16.00
|
|
$
16.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securities held to maturity (fair value)
|
$
279,116,752
|
|
$
264,860
|
|
$
288,687
|
|
$
293,556
|
|
$
290,381
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
December
|
|
September
|
|
December
|
|
December
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
26,161
|
|
$
25,027
|
|
$
97,754
|
|
$
61,970
|
Taxable securities
|
3,483
|
|
3,583
|
|
14,525
|
|
10,284
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
530
|
|
533
|
|
2,187
|
|
2,559
|
Federal funds sold
|
202
|
|
333
|
|
921
|
|
202
|
Interest bearing bank balances
|
841
|
|
354
|
|
1,681
|
|
42
|
Total interest income
|
31,217
|
|
29,830
|
|
117,068
|
|
75,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
9,036
|
|
7,250
|
|
24,840
|
|
4,005
|
Short-term borrowings
|
-
|
|
42
|
|
141
|
|
115
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
-
|
|
336
|
|
358
|
|
-
|
Other borrowings
|
582
|
|
590
|
|
2,264
|
|
2,012
|
Total interest expense
|
9,618
|
|
8,218
|
|
27,603
|
|
6,132
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
21,599
|
|
21,612
|
|
89,465
|
|
68,925
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
400
|
|
875
|
|
2,025
|
|
1,050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses
|
21,199
|
|
20,737
|
|
87,440
|
|
67,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
2,477
|
|
2,298
|
|
9,549
|
|
8,601
|
Mortgage income
|
542
|
|
683
|
|
2,516
|
|
2,423
|
Interchange income
|
1,355
|
|
1,263
|
|
5,634
|
|
4,342
|
Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
|
112
|
|
(1,471)
|
|
(1,291)
|
|
(252)
|
Other
|
1,636
|
|
7,329
|
|
11,229
|
|
4,778
|
Total noninterest income
|
6,122
|
|
10,102
|
|
27,637
|
|
19,892
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
10,065
|
|
10,267
|
|
41,956
|
|
31,709
|
Net occupancy expenses
|
1,275
|
|
1,351
|
|
5,197
|
|
3,564
|
Equipment and data processing expenses
|
1,861
|
|
1,836
|
|
7,501
|
|
5,890
|
Other
|
5,966
|
|
6,584
|
|
24,364
|
|
17,862
|
Total noninterest expense
|
19,167
|
|
20,038
|
|
79,018
|
|
59,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
8,154
|
|
10,801
|
|
36,059
|
|
28,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
1,662
|
|
2,440
|
|
7,858
|
|
5,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$
6,492
|
|
$
8,361
|
|
$
28,201
|
|
$
22,955
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
1.20
|
|
$
1.55
|
|
$
5.23
|
|
$
4.30
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
26,161
|
|
$
25,027
|
|
$
23,988
|
|
$
22,578
|
|
$
18,233
|
Taxable securities
|
3,483
|
|
3,583
|
|
3,736
|
|
3,723
|
|
3,501
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
530
|
|
533
|
|
527
|
|
597
|
|
849
|
Federal funds sold
|
202
|
|
333
|
|
323
|
|
63
|
|
66
|
Interest bearing bank balances
|
841
|
|
354
|
|
337
|
|
149
|
|
11
|
Total interest income
|
31,217
|
|
29,830
|
|
28,911
|
|
27,110
|
|
22,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
9,036
|
|
7,250
|
|
5,219
|
|
3,335
|
|
719
|
Short-term borrowings
|
-
|
|
42
|
|
78
|
|
21
|
|
100
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
-
|
|
336
|
|
22
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Other borrowings
|
582
|
|
590
|
|
554
|
|
538
|
|
484
|
Total interest expense
|
9,618
|
|
8,218
|
|
5,873
|
|
3,894
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
21,599
|
|
21,612
|
|
23,038
|
|
23,216
|
|
21,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
400
|
|
875
|
|
375
|
|
375
|
|
450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|
21,199
|
|
20,737
|
|
22,663
|
|
22,841
|
|
20,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
2,477
|
|
2,298
|
|
2,137
|
|
2,637
|
|
2,586
|
Mortgage income
|
542
|
|
683
|
|
739
|
|
552
|
|
413
|
Interchange income
|
1,355
|
|
1,263
|
|
1,681
|
|
1,335
|
|
1,069
|
Net realized gain (loss)
on available-for-sale securities
|
112
|
|
(1,471)
|
|
(14)
|
|
82
|
|
(222)
|
Other
|
1,636
|
|
7,329
|
|
1,223
|
|
1,041
|
|
640
|
Total noninterest income
|
6,122
|
|
10,102
|
|
5,766
|
|
5,647
|
|
4,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
10,065
|
|
10,267
|
|
10,870
|
|
10,751
|
|
9,529
|
Net occupancy expenses
|
1,275
|
|
1,351
|
|
1,299
|
|
1,272
|
|
1,003
|
Equipment and data processing expenses
|
1,861
|
|
1,836
|
|
1,814
|
|
1,990
|
|
1,627
|
Other
|
5,966
|
|
6,584
|
|
6,457
|
|
5,357
|
|
5,145
|
Total noninterest expense
|
19,167
|
|
20,038
|
|
20,443
|
|
19,370
|
|
17,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
8,154
|
|
10,801
|
|
7,986
|
|
9,118
|
|
8,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
1,662
|
|
2,440
|
|
1,766
|
|
1,990
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
$
6,492
|
|
$
8,361
|
|
$
6,220
|
|
$
7,128
|
|
$
7,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
|
$
1.20
|
|
$
1.55
|
|
$
1.15
|
|
$
1.33
|
|
$
1.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information
(In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
Asset Quality
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
|
9,615
|
|
12,716
|
|
10,995
|
|
11,764
|
|
11,359
|
Restructured Loans
|
|
5,303
|
|
8,209
|
|
4,654
|
|
4,675
|
|
4,703
|
OREO
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
518
|
|
878
|
|
875
|
90+ still accruing
|
|
520
|
|
107
|
|
53
|
|
7
|
|
-
|
Non-performing Assets (excluding restructured)1
|
|
10,139
|
|
12,824
|
|
11,566
|
|
12,649
|
|
12,233
|
Allowance for credit loss to total loans
|
|
1.33
%
|
|
1.33
%
|
|
1.33
%
|
|
1.35
%
|
|
0.94
%
|
Allowance for credit loss to non-performing assets1
|
|
237
%
|
|
185
%
|
|
201
%
|
|
184
%
|
|
116
%
|
Non-performing assets1 to total assets
|
|
0.37
%
|
|
0.47
%
|
|
0.44
%
|
|
0.47
%
|
|
0.50
%
|
Non-performing assets1 to total loans and OREO
|
|
0.56
%
|
|
0.71
%
|
|
0.66
%
|
|
0.73
%
|
|
0.81
%
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|
|
0.00
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
|
0.02
%
|
|
0.01
%
|
|
0.03
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
-
|
|
413
|
|
332
|
|
168
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1 Ratio
|
|
6.49
%
|
|
6.16
%
|
|
5.78
%
|
|
5.45
%
|
|
6.38
%
|
CET1 Capital
|
|
119,580
|
|
113,663
|
|
104,612
|
|
97,743
|
|
103,530
|
Tier 1 Ratio
|
|
17.52
%
|
|
17.19
%
|
|
17.03
%
|
|
16.79
%
|
|
17.87
%
|
Tier 1 Capital
|
|
322,916
|
|
317,004
|
|
307,948
|
|
301,092
|
|
289,871
|
Total Capital Ratio
|
|
19.58
%
|
|
19.25
%
|
|
19.11
%
|
|
18.87
%
|
|
19.66
%
|
Total Capital
|
|
360,996
|
|
355,088
|
|
345,588
|
|
338,546
|
|
318,872
|
Risk Weighted Assets
|
|
1,843,587
|
|
1,844,314
|
|
1,808,758
|
|
1,793,756
|
|
1,622,184
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
|
12.17
%
|
|
12.15
%
|
|
11.92
%
|
|
11.85
%
|
|
12.16
%
|
Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio
|
|
2,653,106
|
|
2,609,072
|
|
2,584,564
|
|
2,541,872
|
|
2,383,305
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. The restructured loan balance above includes performing and non-performing loans.
The non-performing assets includes Nonaccrual loans,
|
|
+90days still accruing, and OREO.
The asset quality ratios are calculated using the non-performing asset balance in the above schedule which
|
excludes restructured loans.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of
less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.
|
|
|
This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BankFirst Capital Corporation
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31
|
|
September 30
|
|
June 30
|
|
March 31
|
|
December 31
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share - GAAP
|
$
34.03
|
|
$
32.48
|
|
$
31.44
|
|
$
30.73
|
|
$
30.32
|
Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP
|
183,757
|
|
175,347
|
|
169,592
|
|
165,826
|
|
162,335
|
Adjustment for Intangibles
|
74,662
|
|
78,661
|
|
79,067
|
|
79,472
|
|
75,359
|
Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP
|
109,095
|
|
96,686
|
|
90,525
|
|
86,354
|
|
86,976
|
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP
|
$
19.54
|
|
$
17.91
|
|
$
16.78
|
|
$
16.00
|
|
$
16.25
SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation
MENAFN30012024003732001241ID1107788894