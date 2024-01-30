Bloomingdale School Of Music Announces Instrument Discovery Day Open House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First time trying a cello!

Bloomingdale School of Music logo

First time trying the trumpet!

RSVP for for free to try piano, violin, cello, flute, guitar, clarinet, percussion, and/or trumpet. All ages are welcome!

- Daisy Roberts, violin studentNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bloomingdale School of Music welcomes all students and families to participate in their free open house event“Instrument Discovery Day .” On Feb 11th from 11am to 1 pm, people of all ages will have the opportunity to hear, hold, and play instruments like the guitar, trumpet, flute, piano, violin, clarinet, cello and more with the guidance of Bloomingdale's experienced faculty.Whether you're a beginner or an experienced musician, Instrument Discovery Day is perfect for anyone interested in discovering new sounds and expanding their musical horizons. The school requests that those interested in attending reserve a spot to participate at .This special event is held in tandem with the start of the school's spring semester which begins in February. All new students can take advantage of spring sign up discounts like $25 off a semester of group classes or $100 off a semester of private lessons, if they sign up by February 18th. Classes and lessons are available for all ages with special classes for early childhood, kids and teens, precollege, and adults.Students can also join an ensemble in various genres like Jazz Band, Chamber Orchestra, Guitar Orchestra, Flute Choir, Broadway Ensemble, and many more. With many opportunities to perform and join in free community events, Bloomingdale is more than a music school. It's a community center for music lovers where all are welcome.Founded in 1964, Bloomingdale School of Music is dedicated to the belief that music changes lives and everyone should have access to high-quality music education regardless of economic status, race, religion, ability level, or gender. For questions about classes and offerings, contact the Bloomingdale registration team seven days a week at 212-663-6021, or email ....

