Jon Rosen, former senior

partner

and board member at WME, has announced his departure from the company to establish Envisionary, a powerhouse management production firm. With an impressive career spanning nearly three decades, Rosen brings with him a wealth of high-level relationships, expert negotiating skills, a strong client base, and extensive corporate experience. Envisionary will focus on delivering unparalleled representation and advisory services with meticulous attention to detail and a strategic methodology.



Former WME Senior Partner Launches Envisionary, a Dynamic Management Production Firm

Envisionary will offer a comprehensive suite of services including management representation, production verticals, advisory and consulting, as well as an investment arm.



With a reputation as one of the most entrepreneurial brand builders and

deal-makers

in the industry, Rosen's vision will shape a forward-thinking company poised for success.



Joining Rosen at Envisionary are an elite roster of clients including Alex Rodriguez, Stephen A. Smith, Al Roker, Bobby Flay, Brent Montgomery & Wheelhouse, Buddy Valastro, Giada De Laurentiis, Hallie Jackson, Julia Fox, Lara Spencer, Natalie Morales, Robin Roberts, Stephanie Ruhle, Van Jones, Willie Geist and more.



Reflecting on his time at WME, Rosen shared, "I am incredibly grateful for my journey at William Morris Agency and WME. The friendships and partnerships I formed are dear to me, and I am excited to continue those relationships in the future. I would like to thank the leadership at WME for giving me the opportunity to build an exciting career and for imparting invaluable lessons along the way."



Envisionary is set to redefine the landscape of management production, bringing a fresh perspective and innovative approach to the industry.



Jon Rosen Bio :

Jon Rosen founded Envisionary in 2024 after working for over three decades in key leadership roles at the William Morris Endeavor and William Morris

Agency,

respectively.

Rosen served as

Senior

Partner,

Co-Head of Television and

served on both WMA's and WME's Board

of Directors.



One of Rosen's exceptional strengths is his innate ability to spot the next big thing. He has revolutionized the world of lifestyle entertainment by discovering and nurturing chefs like Bobby Flay,

Giada De Laurentiis, and Rachael Ray, and transforming them into multi-hyphenate global stars. His keen eye for talent has established food as a prominent pillar of pop culture and

The New York Times

once said,

"If agents were chefs, he'd be Thomas Keller."



Rosen's versatility and passion extends beyond food entertainment. Leveraging his love for sports, he has successfully negotiated and delivered multimillion-dollar deals for high-profile clients such as Alex Rodriguez, Robin Roberts, and Stephen A. Smith. In 2007, Rosen launched the branded lifestyle group, propelling WME ahead of its competition by identifying and developing comprehensive, multiplatform enterprises for personalities and brands in various lifestyle and entertainment sectors. Rosen adopted a holistic representation approach, offering clients opportunities and strategies spanning television, merchandising, licensing, publishing, and digital distribution within the company.

About Envisionary:

Envisionary is a leading management production firm founded by Jon Rosen, offering comprehensive representation and advisory services. With a focus on detail, attention, and strategic methodology, Envisionary is committed to empowering clients in achieving their goals and maximizing their potential. For more information, please visit



or contact

[email protected]

