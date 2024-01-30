Day 1 CPT Universities Announces H-1B International Student Assistance For Upcoming 2024 Filing Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) administers limited H-1B visas for foreign students

PASADENA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Day 1 CPT Universities, the higher-education resource proven to help foreign students with education and employment in the U.S., today announced it will assist international students who want to participate in this year's 2024 H-1B lottery. Day 1 CPT Universities provides free consultation and guidance for students interested in taking advantage of USA study opportunities. The company offers legal consultation with no fee to international students who want to participate in this year's H1B Lottery. If students are not selected in the 2024 lottery, Day 1 CPT Universities provides free university application help.Even though there is a continued need for skilled workers, the U.S. government limits the number of H-1B visas to 65,000, with an additional 20,000 more visas dedicated to international students who graduate with a master's degree or higher from U.S. universities.H-1B status helps university graduates who are employed in F-1 optional training programs. International candidates, including employees of companies that have overseas offices, who are not themselves eligible for the L-1 visa, can apply for K-1B visas. The program is also extremely helpful if an employee with“TN” or“E” status who works for an employer is interested in permanent U.S. residence.Day 1 CPT Universities helps international students win acceptance to U.S. universities within a system that allows these students to legally work during their U.S. studies. It works with students as well as universities to find“the best match” for both.“Our company does everything it can for foreign students because we understand how to navigate the H-1B visa system,” said a spokesperson of Day 1 CPT Universities.“We ourselves are immigrants and truly understand the dreams and needs of international students.”The spokesperson continued,“We give students access to the latest, exclusive information to give them an advantage in applying to U.S. higher institutions, especially regarding immigration policies.”The Day 1 CPT Universities program meets requirements for work and study for the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services). With the help of Day 1 CPT Universities, international students will find success to stay in the U.S.Day 1 CPT Universities is the most trusted higher-education resource in the U.S. From 2019 – 2024, it has helped more than 2,000 students from all over the globe gain acceptance to universities of their choice. They provide CPT internship opportunities and are regionally or nationally accredited. The company has also helped students win exclusive“Go-Elite” scholarships to US universities.For more information go to,To schedule a free consultation with one of the school's application specialist, visitEND###

