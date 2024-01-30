Irony Lives! Satirical Book“Et Al: Because Not All Research Deserves A Nobel Prize” Hits #1 On Amazon Engineering List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Et Al: Because Not All Research Deserves a Nobel Prize

Funny book for adults likened to“the Onion publishing a fake scientific journal” skewers academic research in collection of hilarious“what if” faux articles

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B McGraw's new satire of academic research Et Al: Because Not All Research Deserves a Nobel Prize , has ironically made it to the number one spot of Amazon's bestselling engineering research titles, the author announced today. With one enthusiastic reviewer likening the book to the Onion publishing a fake scientific journal, this irreverent, subversive, and hilarious book comprises a collection of faux journal articles that skewer the current state of academic research.“These 'research papers' are high-effort jokes by researchers and scientists for researchers and scientists,” said McGraw.“I have turned what seem to be proper answers to serious questions into vignettes with a writing tone serious enough to confuse the uninitiated. Basically, if you don't get this book as a gift, your friends' coffee tables will be naked. Just saying.”He further explained,“The stories range from 'consequences of re-releasing tourists back into Yellowstone National Park after COVID-19,'“How to play competitive quantum computer online StarCraft,' and the ever-important, 'How trees around the globe have become radicalized.'”For McGraw, which is a pen name for a person with a real career in academia, the idea for the book came from a feeling of exhaustion over the same old math, science, statistics, and programming memes people post online. He said,“If you want something a little more elaborate, this is the book for you.”The book is the latest entry in the venerable genre of funny books for adults. It melds absurd research papers, a la Janelle Shane's“You Look Like a Thing and I Love You: How Artificial Intelligence Works and Why It's Making the World a Weirder Place,” with parody science books and stupid science books. It's satirical comedy at its nerdiest best, with readers also comparing the book to the“What If” series of“Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” books by Randall Munroe.For example, if readers have ever wondered why speech recognition systems cannot understand a Scottish accent, or what would happen if an astronaut only ate mac 'n' cheese, or other spurious reflections one might pontificate about at a bar, this book offers a fun escape-a series of deliberations into absurd research articles with fake figures and methodologies inspired by even more fictionally absurd studies.A sampling of the books contents includes:.The Pirate Kitty Theory: How a House Cat Being Let Out Led to the Extinction of the Dodo Bird.Cows All the Way Down: Could Cow-Based Planetoids Support Methane Atmospheres?.The Great Rabbit War of 863AD: Myth or Historical Fact?.The Cat Homing Infrared Laser Drone Defense (CHILD) System: A Novel Approach to Suburban Defense.The Sarah Palin Mandela Effect: How America Believes in a Fictional Politician.Utilitarianism, Shame, and Mysticism: Autonomous Vehicle Moral Compass Design and AnalysisThe book is currently available at a 5% discount.For more information, visitTo order the book on Amazon, visitEND# # #

