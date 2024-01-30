Old Point Releases Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of the Company and Old Point National Bank (the Bank) commented, "2023 was a difficult year due to the challenges within the banking industry, however Old Point demonstrated its strength and stability by delivering strong operating results while growing both earning assets and deposits. Our focus continues to be on maintaining a strong balance sheet and ensuring our asset quality, capital levels, and liquidity remain strong. Even with the uncertainties of 2024 and beyond, we believe the Company is well positioned to grow our business and deliver value to our shareholders."



Highlights of the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, are as follows:



Total assets were $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, increasing by $91.0 million or 6.7% from December 31, 2022. Net loans held for investment were $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023, growing $51.5 million, or 5.1%, from December 31, 2022.

Total deposits were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2023, up $74.4 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2022.

Average earning assets were $1.4 and $1.3 billion for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, growing $129.1 million, or 10.4%, and $100.2 million, or 8.1%, compared to the prior year comparative periods, respectively.

Average interest-bearing liabilities were $999.4 and $943.8 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, growing $200.7 million or 25.1%, and $154.2 million or 19.5% compared to the prior year comparative periods, respectively.

Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.45% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 3.33% in the third quarter of 2023 and 4.14% in the fourth quarter of 2022. NIM on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2023, 3.35% in the linked quarter and 4.17% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023, decreased $1.0 million, or 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, and increased $435 thousand, or 3.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. For the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, net interest income was $48.2 million and $44.4 million, respectively. Liquidity as of December 31, 2023, defined as cash and due from banks, unpledged securities, and available secured borrowing capacity, totaled $342.5 million, representing 23.7% of total assets.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets of $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2023, increased by $91.0 million, or 6.7% from December 31, 2022. Net loans held for investment increased $51.5 million, or 5.1% from December 31, 2022, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023, driven primarily by growth in construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and consumer loans segments. Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, decreased $21.2 million from December 31, 2022, to $204.3 million at December 31, 2023, due primarily to the sales and maturities of certain securities.

Total deposits of $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2023, increased $74.4 million, or 6.4%, from December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $86.6 million, or 20.7%, savings deposits increased $71.2 million, or 12.2%, and time deposits increased $89.8 million, or 58.7%, driven by depositors seeking increased yields. Decreases in overnight repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased were offset by an increase in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, resulting in a net increase of $9.3 million to $71.8 million at December 31, 2023 from $62.5 million at December 31, 2022, as the Company used additional borrowings to help fund loan growth during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company's total stockholders' equity at December 31, 2023 increased $8.0 million, or 8.1%, from December 31, 2022 to $106.8 million. The increase was primarily related to current year earnings and an increase in the market value of investment securities resulting in lower unrealized losses in securities available-for-sale, which are recorded as a component of accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid and the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") standard related to the calculation of expected credit losses. The unrealized loss in market value of securities available-for-sale was a result of rising market interest rates since the securities were purchased rather than credit quality issues. The Company does not expect these unrealized losses to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries. The Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.45% at December 31, 2023, as compared to 10.80% at December 31, 2022. The Bank's leverage ratio was 9.46% at December 31, 2023, as compared to 9.43% at December 31, 2022.



Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $2.2 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2022, and $2.7 million at September 30, 2023. NPAs as a percentage of total assets was 0.15% at December 31, 2022, and 2023 compared to 0.19% at September 30, 2023. Non-accrual loans were $403 thousand at December 31, 2023, a decrease from $1.9 million and $1.2 million at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in non-accrual loans from the linked quarter and prior year comparative quarter was related to the resolution of a large commercial relationship that began performing in the fourth quarter. Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased from the linked quarter and prior year comparative quarter by $983 and $940 thousand, respectively. The increase over the linked quarter and prior year comparative quarter is due to the increased delinquency of loans in the consumer automobile segment.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $505 thousand during the third quarter of 2023 and $633 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2023 includes a recovery of unfunded commitments of $56 thousand. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) at December 31, 2023, was $12.4 million and included an allowance for credit losses on loans of $12.2 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $236 thousand. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of loans held for investment was 1.13% at December 31, 2023, compared to 1.09% at September 30, 2023, and 1.02% at December 31, 2022. Quarterly annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding was 0.39% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.09% for the third quarter of 2023 and 0.02% for the fourth quarter of 2022. At December 31, 2023, asset quality remains strong with no significant changes in the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio. Management believes the level of the allowance for credit losses is sufficient to absorb expected losses in the loan portfolio; however, if elevated levels of risk are identified, provision for credit losses may increase in future periods. The increase to the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 was to replenish the allowance for net charge-offs during the quarter and an increase in expected credit losses related to the consumer automobile segment as reflected by increased delinquencies.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.9 million, an increase of $435 thousand, or 3.8%, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 8.1%, from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the linked quarter is due primarily to higher average earning asset balances at higher average yields partially offset by higher average interest-bearing liabilities at higher average rates. The decrease from the prior-year comparative quarter is driven by higher average interest-bearing liabilities at higher average rates partially offset by higher average earning asset balances at higher average yields. For the years ended December 31, 2023, and 2022, net interest income was $48.2 million and $44.4 million, respectively. The increase from the prior-year comparative period was due to higher average earning assets at higher average earning yields, partially offset by higher average-interest bearing liabilities at higher average rates.

Net interest margin (NIM) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.45%, an increase from 3.33% for the linked quarter and a decrease from 4.14% for the prior year quarter. On a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) (non-GAAP), NIM for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.46%, compared to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 and 4.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Average earning asset balances for the fourth quarter increased $129.1 million period-over-period with yields on average earning assets increasing 66 basis points due to deployment of liquidity into higher earning assets and the effects of the rising interest rate environment. Average loans increased $82.4 million, or 8.2%, and $158.3 million, or 17.2%, for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2022. Average loan yields were higher for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022 due primarily to the effects of loans

repricing to higher interest rates. Average yields on loans and investment securities were 55 basis points and 78 basis points higher in the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to the effects of earning assets repricing to higher yields. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $200.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, with costs increasing 181 basis points. The higher interest cost on liabilities was due to a shift towards money market and time deposits in addition to higher interest rates on those deposits as well as additional borrowing costs associated with FHLB advances during the year ended December 31, 2023, to help fund loan growth. During the year ended December 31, 2023, average earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities increased $100.2 million and $154.2 million, over the 2022 comparative period, respectively.

Beginning in 2022 and continuing in 2023, market interest rates increased significantly, and while the Company expects asset yields to continue to rise, the cost of funds is expected to continue to rise as well. The extent to which rising interest rates will affect the Company's NIM remains uncertain. For more information about these FTE financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as the third quarter of 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily driven by the sale of the third-party administrator service line, increases in fiduciary and asset management fees and having no losses on the sale of available-for-sale securities, partially offset by decreases in the gain on sale of fixed assets. Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2023, increased $368 thousand to $13.9 million from $13.5 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was driven primarily by the sale of the third-party administrator service line, smaller losses on available-for-sale securities partially offset by decreases in the gain on sales of fixed assets.



Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $12.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $12.9 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease from the linked quarter of $670 thousand was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits related to an adjustment of prior quarters' recognition of incentive compensation expense. The decrease of $76 thousand over the prior year quarter was primarily driven by decreases to professional services and ATM and other losses, partially offset by increases in data processing and other operating expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2023, noninterest expense increased $4.8 million, or 10.4% over the year ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits which was driven by the addition of revenue producing officers and a return to normalized position vacancy levels.

Capital Management and Dividends

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company declared dividends of $0.14 per share, an increase of 7.7% over dividends of $0.13 per share declared in the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend represents a payout ratio of 47.6% of earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 36.4% cumulatively for the year ended December 31, 2023. The Board of Directors of the Company continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio considering changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total equity increased $8.0 million during 2023, due primarily to $7.7 million of net income for the year and an increase in the market value of investment securities resulting in lower unrealized losses in securities available-for-sale, which are recognized as a component of accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by dividends paid and the adoption of CECL. The Company's securities available-for-sale are fixed income debt securities, and their unrealized loss position is a result of increases in market interest rates since purchased rather than credit quality issues. The Company expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest and unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Company or its subsidiaries.

At December 31, 2023, the book value per share of the Company's common stock was $21.19, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $20.82. For more information about non-GAAP financial measures, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures," below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In reporting the results as of and for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the Company has provided supplemental financial measures on a fully tax-equivalent, tangible or adjusted basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are a supplement to GAAP, which is used to prepare the Company's financial statements, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Company's performance. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods presented without the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company to evaluate and measure the Company's performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Information about Old Point Financial Corporation

