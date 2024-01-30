               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
GTT: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement


1/30/2024 4:46:01 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GTT: Half-year liquidity contract statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 30, 2024

Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2023:

  • 0 share
  • € 2,799,718.00

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,568
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,054
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 146,186 shares for € 16,351,658.17
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 146,186 shares for € --

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2023:

  • 0 share
  • € 2,776,383.00

Attachment

  • GTT Half-Year liquidity contract statement - January 2024

