GTT: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, January 30, 2024
Under the liquidity contract signed between GTT and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at December 31, 2023:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 5,568
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 5,054
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 146,186 shares for € 16,351,658.17
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account at June 30, 2023:
