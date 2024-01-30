NJIT Featured On Amazon Prime Video's 'The College Tour En Español'

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Series Highlights Spanish-Speaking Communities in Higher Ed

Newark, NJ, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey Institute of Technology is featured in the premiere season of“The College Tour en Español,” a new series from Emmy-nominated producers, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Hosted by Lorena Segura,“The College Tour en Español” travels the country, showcasing colleges and universities through the unique lens of Spanish-speaking students on today's campuses. Each episode offers an intimate view of college life, allowing the entire Spanish-speaking population worldwide a chance to explore colleges.

NJIT's episode of "The College Tour" travels back to the Brick City - Newark, New Jersey - to spend time and meet with students, alumni and faculty of NJIT. These Highlanders show off their award-winning research, active student life, NCAA Division I athletics and everything that makes NJIT a Top 50 National Public University, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“NJIT offers students an extraordinary experience, and we're so excited to share that on 'The College Tour en Español,'” said Alex Boylan.“For students, choosing which college to attend is a monumental decision, and this episode gives prospective Spanish-speaking students and their families a first-hand look at what makes this school so special.”

Watch on Amazon Prime or on NJIT's YouTube channel .

The College Tour en Español at NJIT

