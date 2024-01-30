Bestselling Author Elizabeth Leiba Releases New Book For Mental Wellness Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elizabeth Leiba

Protecting My Peace Offers Culturally-Grounded Tools for Black Women's Mental Wellness

- Ashley McGirt-AdairWASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed writer and advocate Elizabeth Leiba announces the release of her new book, Protecting My Peace: Embracing Inner Beauty and Ancestral Power (Mango Publishing, January 2023). This groundbreaking guide provides Black women with insights and healing strategies to manage life's challenges, prioritize emotional well-being, and reconnect with ancestral wisdom.By acknowledging the unique stressors facing Black women, Protecting My Peace offers actionable advice for finding inner tranquility. Blending evidence-based techniques with African spirituality and matriarchal traditions research, Elizabeth's book equips Black women with innovative tools deeply rooted in their culture.Protecting My Peace explores topics like managing stress, boundary-setting, self-care practices, group therapy, journaling, affirmations, and more. Elizabeth also shares her personal story of overcoming trauma, discrimination, and mental health issues on her inspiring journey of growth and self-love.Advocate and psychotherapist Ashley McGirt-Adair raved,“In Protecting My Peace, the reader is taken on a transformative journey of self-discovery, ancestral light, and self-love. This book is a testament to the strength, resilience, and beauty of Black women. This isn't just a book - it's a call to action for Black women everywhere to embrace their authentic selves.”Elizabeth Leiba established herself as a prominent champion for Black professional women with her first bestselling book, I'm Not Yelling: A Black Woman's Guide to Navigating the Workplace. An author and social justice warrior, Elizabeth is a LinkedIn Top Voice with over 218,000 followers. She unapologetically discusses Black culture, Black history, and mental health.Elizabeth has spoken at Georgetown University, Harvard University, and more. She was featured in a New York Times article which highlighted her social justice advocacy work and wrote an Op-Ed piece on racial profiling for CNN. Now, she furthers her mission of empowering Black women with Protecting My Peace.Protecting My Peace is available on Amazon and at bookstores nationwide. If you're in the Washington, DC area, Elizabeth Leiba is hosting a book discussion and signing event February 10th at Barnes & Noble in Bowie, MD .For more information, visit or connect with the author on LinkedIn.

Elona Washington

The Author's Journey

+1 615-431-9093

...