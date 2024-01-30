Enova Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results



Total revenue increased 20% from the fourth quarter of 2022 to $584 million

Diluted earnings per share totaled $1.13 and adjusted earnings per share totaled $1.83

Total company combined loans and finance receivables increased 16% from the end of fourth quarter of 2022 to $3.3 billion as total company originations reached a quarterly record of $1.4 billion

Continued solid credit performance and outlook with a fourth quarter net revenue margin of 56% and a sequential increase in the fair value of the consolidated portfolio as a percentage of principal to 115% at December 31

Liquidity, including cash and marketable securities and available capacity on facilities, totaled $870 million at December 31 Repurchased $66 million of common stock under the company's share repurchase program

"We are pleased to end the year on a positive note with another strong quarter of solid revenue and profitable growth," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our performance in 2023 was made possible by the world class team we have built at Enova, along with our flexible online-only business model, nimble machine learning powered credit risk management capabilities, diversified product offerings and solid balance sheet. We delivered a record quarter of originations, driven by strong demand, especially in our SMB business and solid credit performance across our entire portfolio. Looking ahead, we feel like we are in a strong position heading into 2024 with an improving macroeconomic environment and good momentum across our entire product range."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary



Total revenue of $584 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 20% from $486 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net revenue margin of 56% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 60% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income of $35 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $130 million compared to $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Summary



Total revenue of $2.1 billion in 2023 increased 22% from $1.7 billion in 2022.

Net revenue margin of 58% in 2023 compared to 64% in 2022.

Net income from continuing operations of $175 million, or $5.49 per diluted share, in 2023, compared to $207 million, or $6.19 per diluted share, in 2022.

Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $503 million compared to $443 million in 2022. Adjusted earnings of $219 million, or $6.85 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in 2023, compared to adjusted earnings of $228 million, or $6.81 per diluted share, in 2022.

"We ended 2023 with positive momentum as strong growth in originations, receivables and revenue along with solid credit and operating efficiency drove another quarter of solid financial results," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We continued to successfully access multiple funding markets during the fourth quarter and our ample liquidity and strong balance sheet enabled record originations this quarter while returning significant capital to shareholders through share repurchases. Our strong financial position as we begin 2024 has us well positioned to drive profitable growth and deliver on our commitment to generating long-term shareholder value."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables

The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for other nonoperating expenses, equity method investment income or loss, certain transaction-related costs and a discrete regulatory settlement shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.