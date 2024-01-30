Two Medstar Health Hospitals Achieve Prestigious Nurse Magnet® Designation For First Time

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedStar Harbor Hospital and MedStar Montgomery Medical Center

joined an exclusive group of the nation's hospitals last week when the American Nurses Credentialing Center's

(ANCC) Commission on Magnet Recognition Program®

announced that each hospital achieved the Magnet® designation for excellence in nursing. It's the highest and most prestigious distinction a healthcare organization can achieve in the United States. Less than ten percent of hospitals nationwide have achieved a Magnet designation.

MedStar Harbor and MedStar Montgomery, along with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (4th designation) are three of just eight hospitals in Maryland to attain Magnet recognition.

Along with MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (5th designation, with only two Magnet hospitals in DC), MedStar Health

now has four hospitals with Magnet designation.

The Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for providing the highest quality patient care, teamwork, professionalism, and innovation in Nursing practice. Obtaining Magnet status requires significant documentation, a comprehensive evaluation and an extensive site visit. As the gold standard for nursing excellence, Magnet recognition is bestowed upon an organization for a four-year time frame, and an organization must re-apply for the designation.

"I am so proud of our nurses at MedStar Harbor Hospital and MedStar Montgomery Medical Center, who respectively, looked at the ANCC Magnet requirements and made the commitment to each other, to their patients and their communities, to strive for this level of excellence," said LynnMarie Verzino, DNP, MHA, senior vice president and Chief Nursing Officer for MedStar Health. "This accomplishment underscores the outstanding collaboration, partnership, and support among our nursing teams. It is with immense pride and joy that I celebrate their collective efforts."

The announcement Jan. 18th at

MedStar Montgomery Medical Center was made during a call from the Magnet Recognition Program Commission to a full assembly of nurses and leaders, who responded with enthusiasm and applause. "Our journey towards Magnet status has been such an exciting adventure," said MedStar Montgomery's Chief Nursing Officer Claire Piccirillo, DNP, RN. "Today I am reminded that achieving Magnet status is not just a recognition of our commitment to deliver the best possible patient care, it is a celebration of the outstanding work each one of our nurses do, day in and day out."

MedStar Harbor Hospital nurses and leaders received its notification from the Magnet Recognition Program Commission, during a Facebook livestream, Jan. 19th. "Patients at MedStar Harbor Hospital should know the care they receive is rated among the highest in the country," said Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Karen Elliott, DNP, RN. "The bar is set high to achieve this honor, through hard work, great attitude, and professionalism. We are so proud to be ranked among the most elite hospitals in the country for our nursing standards."

MedStar Montgomery and MedStar Harbor were also recognized by the ANCC with a total of 11 exemplars, which underscore exceptional performance in various elements of the Magnet model. MedStar Montgomery received six exemplars for Exemplary Professional Practice and MedStar Harbor received four exemplars in the same category acknowledging outstanding effective care services, high quality patient outcomes within a culture of safety and quality improvement. Additionally, MedStar Harbor was awarded an exemplar in Structural Empowerment for a supportive learning environment, including professional development and academic achievement.

"This achievement marks a significant milestone for MedStar Harbor and MedStar Montgomery. I celebrate this distinction as a reflection of commitment from our dedicated nurses, clinicians and support teams. This recognition truly reflects their continuous devotion to our communities in providing the highest levels of compassionate, quality, and safe care," Verzino said.

