AMD Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $6.2 billion, gross margin of 47%, operating income of $342 million, net income of $667 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.41. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 51%, operating income was $1.4 billion, net income was $1.2 billion and diluted earnings per share was $0.77. For the full year 2023, the company reported revenue of $22.7 billion, gross margin of 46%, operating income of $401 million, net income of $854 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.53. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, gross margin was 50%, operating income was $4.9 billion, net income was $4.3 billion and diluted earnings per share was $2.65. “We finished 2023 strong, with sequential and year-over-year revenue and earnings growth driven by record quarterly AMD Instinct GPU and EPYC CPU sales and higher AMD Ryzen processor sales,” said AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su.“Demand for our high-performance data center product portfolio continues to accelerate, positioning us well to deliver strong annual growth in what is an incredibly exciting time as AI re-shapes virtually every part of the computing market.” “AMD executed well in 2023 despite a mixed demand environment,” said AMD EVP, CFO and Treasurer Jean Hu.“We drove year-over-year revenue growth in our Data Center and Embedded segments and successfully launched our AMD Instinct MI300 GPUs positioning us for a strong product ramp in 2024.”

GAAP Quarterly Financial Results Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Y/Y Q3 2023 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $6,168 $5,599 Up 10% $5,800 Up 6% Gross profit ($M) $2,911 $2,403 Up 21% $2,747 Up 6% Gross margin 47% 43% Up 4 ppts 47% Flat Operating expenses ($M) $2,575 $2,557 Flat $2,533 Up 2% Operating income (loss) ($M) $342 $(149) Up 330% $224 Up 53% Operating margin 6% (3%) Up 9 ppts 4% Up 2 ppts Net income ($M) $667 $21 Up 3,076% $299 Up 123% Diluted earnings per share $0.41 $0.01 Up 4,000% $0.18 Up 128%





Non-GAAP(*) Quarterly Financial Results Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Y/Y Q3 2023 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $6,168 $5,599 Up 10% $5,800 Up 6% Gross profit ($M) $3,133 $2,859 Up 10% $2,963 Up 6% Gross margin 51% 51% Flat 51% Flat Operating expenses ($M) $1,727 $1,602 Up 8% $1,697 Up 2% Operating income ($M) $1,412 $1,262 Up 12% $1,276 Up 11% Operating margin 23% 23% Flat 22% Up 1 ppt Net income ($M) $1,249 $1,113 Up 12% $1,135 Up 10% Diluted earnings per share $0.77 $0.69 Up 12% $0.70 Up 10%





Annual Financial Results GAAP Non-GAAP ( *) 2023 2022 Y/Y 2023 2022 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $22,680 $23,601 Down 4% $22,680 $23,601 Down 4% Gross profit ($M) $10,460 $10,603 Down 1% $11,436 $12,273 Down 7% Gross margin % 46% 45% Up 1 ppt 50% 52% Down 2 ppts Operating expenses ($M) $10,093 $9,441 Up 7% $6,616 $6,030 Up 10% Operating income ($M) $401 $1,264 Down 68% $4,854 $6,345 Down 23% Operating margin % 2% 5% Down 3 ppts 21% 27% Down 6 ppts Net income ($M) $854 $1,320 Down 35% $4,302 $5,504 Down 22% Diluted earnings per share $0.53 $0.84 Down 37% $2.65 $3.50 Down 24%

Data Center segment revenue in the quarter was $2.3 billion, up 38% year-over-year and 43% sequentially driven by strong growth in AMD InstinctTM GPUs and 4th Gen AMD EPYCTM CPUs.

For 2023, Data Center segment revenue was $6.5 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the prior year, driven by strong growth in AMD Instinct GPUs and 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs.

Client segment revenue was $1.5 billion, up 62% year-over-year driven primarily by an increase in AMD RyzenTM 7000 Series CPU sales.

For 2023, Client segment revenue was $4.7 billion, down 25% compared to the prior year, due to a decline in the PC market.

Gaming segment revenue was $1.4 billion, down 17% year-over-year and 9% sequentially, due to a decrease in semi-custom revenue, partially offset by an increase in AMD RadeonTM GPU sales.

For 2023, Gaming segment revenue was $6.2 billion, down 9% compared to the prior year primarily due to lower semi-custom sales.

Embedded segment revenue was $1.1 billion, down 24% year-over-year and 15% sequentially primarily due to customers reducing their inventory levels. For 2023, Embedded segment revenue was $5.3 billion, up 17% compared to the prior year, primarily due to the inclusion of a full year of revenue related to the acquisition of Xilinx completed in February 2022.

AMD showcased growing momentum for advanced AMD technology-powered AI solutions from the data center to PCs:



AMD announced the general availability of AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators – with industry leading memory bandwidth performance for generative AI – as well as the AMD Instinct MI300A APU that combines AMD CDNATM 3 and“Zen 4” chiplets to deliver breakthrough performance for HPC and AI workloads.



At the“Advancing AI” event, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Dell Technologies, HPE, Lenovo, Supermicro, Arista, Broadcom and Cisco showcased how they are leveraging AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators to power cloud and enterprise AI infrastructure.



AMD made significant progress expanding its AI software ecosystem, including unveiling the latest version of its open-source ROCmTM 6, software stack optimized for generative AI. AI ecosystem leaders including Databricks, Essential AI, Lamini and OpenAI are leveraging AMD Instinct accelerators to deliver differentiated AI solutions. AMD also extended support for ROCm software to include the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU, providing even more options for AI developers and researchers to use AMD hardware for their AI work.



AMD announced AMD Ryzen 8040 Series mobile processors with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) on select models for AI. In 2022, AMD was the first company to introduce an x86 processor with an on-chip NPU to accelerate AI workloads with the AMD Ryzen 7040 series mobile processors. The updated NPU in the AMD Ryzen 8040 series delivers up to 1.6x more AI processing performance compared to AMD Ryzen 7040 Series mobile processors. Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Razer and other PC OEMs introduced new laptops featuring AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors, with the first systems on-track to go on sale this quarter.



At CES 2024, AMD announced the AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors that are the first desktop PC processors in the industry to include a dedicated AI NPU to power AI capabilities on the PC.

At Microsoft Ignite , AMD and Microsoft highlighted how AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Ryzen CPUs with AI engines are enabling new services and compute capabilities across cloud and generative AI, confidential computing, cloud computing and AI-capable PCs.

AMD showcased continued leadership in supercomputing:



Eni announced a new supercomputer, HPC6, powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct GPUs. When completed, the HPC6 system will be one of the world's most powerful supercomputers dedicated to industrial applications.

AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct accelerators now power 140 supercomputers on the latest Top500 list of the world's fastest computers and eight of the top 10 most energy efficient supercomputers in the world based on the latest Green500 list. The Frontier supercomputer powered by AMD EPYC and AMD Instinct processors remains the fastest supercomputer in the world.

AMD extended its 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processor lineu with six new CPUs that deliver excellent value, performance, energy efficiency and security features for mainstream applications.

AMD introduced the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU, a high-performance graphics card designed to deliver immersive 1080P gaming experiences.

AMD introduced the AMD VersalTM AI Edge XA Series and AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000A devices designed for automotive focus segments including infotainment, advanced driver safety and autonomous driving. AMD announced the AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors, delivering leadership performance and advanced features for industrial and edge solutions. The launch was supported by a growing partner ecosystem, including integrated solutions from Advantech, ASRock and DFI.

Current Outlook

AMD's outlook statements are based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking and actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under“Cautionary Statement” below.

For the first quarter of 2024, AMD expects revenue to be approximately $5.4 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Sequentially, AMD expects Data Center segment revenue to be flat, with a seasonal decline in server sales offset by a strong Data Center GPU ramp. Client, Embedded and Gaming segment sales are expected to decline sequentially, with semi-custom revenue expected to decline by a significant double-digit percentage. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 52%.

AMD Teleconference

AMD will hold a conference call for the financial community at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results. AMD will provide a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at .

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 2,911 $ 2,747 $ 2,403 $ 10,460 $ 10,603 GAAP gross margin 47 % 47 % 43 % 46 % 45 % Stock-based compensation 6 6 9 30 29 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 215 210 443 942 1,448 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 1 - 4 4 193 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,133 $ 2,963 $ 2,859 $ 11,436 $ 12,273 Non-GAAP gross margin 51 % 51 % 51 % 50 % 52 % GAAP operating expenses $ 2,575 $ 2,533 $ 2,557 $ 10,093 $ 9,441 GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 42 % 44 % 46 % 45 % 40 % Stock-based compensation 368 347 301 1,350 983 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 420 450 601 1,869 2,100 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 60 39 53 258 328 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,727 $ 1,697 $ 1,602 $ 6,616 $ 6,030 Non-GAAP operating expenses/revenue % 28 % 29 % 29 % 29 % 26 % GAAP operating income (loss) $ 342 $ 224 $ (149 ) $ 401 $ 1,264 GAAP operating margin 6 % 4 % (3) % 2 % 5 % Stock-based compensation 374 353 310 1,380 1,012 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 635 660 1,044 2,811 3,548 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 61 39 57 262 521 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,412 $ 1,276 $ 1,262 $ 4,854 $ 6,345 Non-GAAP operating margin 23 % 22 % 23 % 21 % 27 %

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 667 $ 0.41 $ 299 $ 0.18 $ 21 $ 0.01 $ 854 $ 0.53 $ 1,320 $ 0.84 (Gains) losses on equity investments, net 1 - (4 ) - 5 - (1 ) - 62 0.04 Stock-based compensation 374 0.23 353 0.22 310 0.19 1,380 0.85 1,012 0.64 Equity income in investee (6 ) - (3 ) - (3 ) - (16 ) (0.01 ) (14 ) (0.01 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 635 0.39 660 0.41 1,044 0.65 2,811 1.73 3,548 2.26 Acquisition-related and other costs(1) 61 0.04 39 0.02 57 0.04 262 0.16 521 0.33 Income tax provision (483 ) (0.30 ) (209 ) (0.13 ) (321 ) (0.20 ) (988 ) (0.61 ) (945 ) (0.60 ) Non-GAAP net income / earnings per share $ 1,249 $ 0.77 $ 1,135 $ 0.70 $ 1,113 $ 0.69 $ 4,302 $ 2.65 $ 5,504 $ 3.50

(1) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily comprised of transaction costs, purchase price adjustments for inventory, certain compensation charges, contract termination and workforce rebalancing charges.

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and X pages.

Cautionary Statement

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, Radeon, Ryzen, Instinct, Versal, Alveo, Kria, FidelityFX, 3D V-Cache, Ultrascale+, Zynq, Threadripper and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Millions except per share amounts and percentages) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net revenue $ 6,168 $ 5,800 $ 5,599 $ 22,680 $ 23,601 Cost of sales 3,042 2,843 2,753 11,278 11,550 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 215 210 443 942 1,448 Total cost of sales 3,257 3,053 3,196 12,220 12,998 Gross profit 2,911 2,747 2,403 10,460 10,603 Gross margin 47 % 47 % 43 % 46 % 45 % Research and development 1,511 1,507 1,366 5,872 5,005 Marketing, general and administrative 644 576 590 2,352 2,336 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 420 450 601 1,869 2,100 Licensing gain (6 ) (10 ) (5 ) (34 ) (102 ) Operating income (loss) 342 224 (149 ) 401 1,264 Interest expense (27 ) (26 ) (19 ) (106 ) (88 ) Other income (expense), net 49 59 32 197 8 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income 364 257 (136 ) 492 1,184 Income tax benefit (297 ) (39 ) (154 ) (346 ) (122 ) Equity income in investee 6 3 3 16 14 Net income $ 667 $ 299 $ 21 $ 854 $ 1,320 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.53 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.01 $ 0.53 $ 0.84 Shares used in per share calculation Basic 1,616 1,616 1,613 1,614 1,561 Diluted 1,628 1,629 1,618 1,625 1,571





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions)

December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,933 $ 4,835 Short-term investments 1,840 1,020 Accounts receivable, net 5,376 4,126 Inventories 4,351 3,771 Receivables from related parties 9 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,259 1,265 Total current assets 16,768 15,019 Property and equipment, net 1,589 1,513 Operating lease right-of-use assets 633 460 Goodwill 24,262 24,177 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 21,363 24,118 Investment: equity method 99 83 Deferred tax assets 366 58 Other non-current assets 2,805 2,152 Total Assets $ 67,885 $ 67,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,055 $ 2,493 Payables to related parties 363 463 Accrued liabilities 3,082 3,077 Current portion of long-term debt, net 751 - Other current liabilities 438 336 Total current liabilities 6,689 6,369 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,717 2,467 Long-term operating lease liabilities 535 396 Deferred tax liabilities 1,202 1,934 Other long-term liabilities 1,850 1,664 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock: Common stock, par value 17 16 Additional paid-in capital 59,676 58,005 Treasury stock, at cost (4,514 ) (3,099 ) Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) 723 (131 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10 ) (41 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 55,892 $ 54,750 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 67,885 $ 67,580





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 667 $ 21 $ 854 $ 1,320 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 799 1,220 3,453 4,174 Stock-based compensation 374 315 1,384 1,081 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 25 25 98 88 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment - 2 3 189 Loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment 1 1 11 16 Deferred income taxes (219 ) (177 ) (1,019 ) (1,505 ) (Gains) losses on equity investments, net - 5 (1 ) 62 Other (24 ) (5 ) (67 ) (14 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net (321 ) 210 (1,250 ) (1,091 ) Inventories 94 (404 ) (580 ) (1,401 ) Receivables from related parties (8 ) (12 ) (7 ) (13 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (92 ) (372 ) (472 ) (1,197 ) Payables to related parties 37 66 (100 ) 379 Accounts payable (181 ) 120 (419 ) 931 Accrued and other liabilities (771 ) (448 ) (221 ) 546 Net cash provided by operating activities 381 567 1,667 3,565 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (139 ) (124 ) (546 ) (450 ) Purchases of short-term investments (410 ) (268 ) (3,722 ) (2,667 ) Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments 770 1,446 2,687 4,310 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments 52 - 300 - Cash received from acquisition of Xilinx - - - 2,366 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (117 ) 14 (131 ) (1,544 ) Other (6 ) (1 ) (11 ) (16 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 150 1,067 (1,423 ) 1,999 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs - - - 991 Repayment of debt - - - (312 ) Proceeds from sales of common stock through employee equity plans 120 88 268 167 Repurchases of common stock (233 ) (250 ) (985 ) (3,702 ) Common stock repurchases for tax withholding on employee equity plans (45 ) (35 ) (427 ) (406 ) Other (1 ) - (2 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (159 ) (197 ) (1,146 ) (3,264 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 372 1,437 (902 ) 2,300 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,561 3,398 4,835 2,535 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,933 $ 4,835 $ 3,933 $ 4,835





ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.

SELECTED CORPORATE DATA

(Millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Segment and Category Information ( 1) Data Center Net revenue $ 2,282 $ 1,598 $ 1,655 $ 6,496 $ 6,043 Operating income $ 666 $ 306 $ 444 $ 1,267 $ 1,848 Client Net revenue $ 1,461 $ 1,453 $ 903 $ 4,651 $ 6,201 Operating income (loss) $ 55 $ 140 $ (152 ) $ (46 ) $ 1,190 Gaming Net revenue $ 1,368 $ 1,506 $ 1,644 $ 6,212 $ 6,805 Operating income $ 224 $ 208 $ 266 $ 971 $ 953 Embedded Net revenue $ 1,057 $ 1,243 $ 1,397 $ 5,321 $ 4,552 Operating income $ 461 $ 612 $ 699 $ 2,628 $ 2,252 All Other Net revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating loss $ (1,064 ) $ (1,042 ) $ (1,406 ) $ (4,419 ) $ (4,979 ) Total Net revenue $ 6,168 $ 5,800 $ 5,599 $ 22,680 $ 23,601 Operating income (loss) $ 342 $ 224 $ (149 ) $ 401 $ 1,264 Other Data Capital expenditures $ 139 $ 124 $ 124 $ 546 $ 450 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 1,576 $ 1,439 $ 1,438 $ 5,496 $ 6,971 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 5,773 $ 5,785 $ 5,855 $ 5,773 $ 5,855 Free cash flow(3) $ 242 $ 297 $ 443 $ 1,121 $ 3,115 Total assets $ 67,885 $ 67,626 $ 67,580 $ 67,885 $ 67,580 Total debt $ 2,468 $ 2,467 $ 2,467 $ 2,468 $ 2,467

(1) The Data Center segment primarily includes server microprocessors (CPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), accelerated processing units (APUs), data processing units (DPUs), Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs), Artificial Intelligence (AI) accelerators and Adaptive System-on-Chip (SoC) products for data centers. The Client segment primarily includes CPUs, APUs, and chipsets for desktop, notebook and handheld personal computers. The Gaming segment primarily includes discrete GPUs, and semi-custom SoC products and development services. The Embedded segment primarily includes embedded CPUs, GPUs, APUs, FPGAs, System on Modules (SOMs), and Adaptive SoC products. From time to time, the Company may also sell or license portions of its IP portfolio. All Other category primarily includes certain expenses and credits that are not allocated to any of the operating segments, such as amortization of acquisition-related intangible asset, employee stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, and licensing gain. (2) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP net income $ 667 $ 299 $ 21 $ 854 $ 1,320 Interest expense 27 26 19 106 88 Other (income) expense, net (49 ) (59 ) (32 ) (197 ) (8 ) Income tax benefit (297 ) (39 ) (154 ) (346 ) (122 ) Equity income in investee (6 ) (3 ) (3 ) (16 ) (14 ) Stock-based compensation 374 353 310 1,380 1,012 Depreciation and amortization 164 163 176 642 626 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 635 660 1,044 2,811 3,548 Acquisition-related and other costs 61 39 57 262 521 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,576 $ 1,439 $ 1,438 $ 5,496 $ 6,971

The Company presents“Adjusted EBITDA” as a supplemental measure of its performance. Adjusted EBITDA for the Company is determined by adjusting GAAP net income for interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax benefit, equity income in investee, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense (including amortization of acquisition-related intangibles), acquisition-related and other costs. The Company calculates and presents Adjusted EBITDA because management believes it is of importance to investors and lenders in relation to its overall capital structure and its ability to borrow additional funds. In addition, the Company presents Adjusted EBITDA because it believes this measure assists investors in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view Adjusted EBITDA as an alternative to the GAAP operating measure of income or GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities that can affect cash flows.

(3) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 381 $ 421 $ 567 $ 1,667 $ 3,565 Operating cash flow margin % 6 % 7 % 10 % 7 % 15 % Purchases of property and equipment (139 ) (124 ) (124 ) (546 ) (450 ) Free cash flow $ 242 $ 297 $ 443 $ 1,121 $ 3,115 Free cash flow margin % 4 % 5 % 8 % 5 % 13 %

The Company also presents free cash flow as a supplemental Non-GAAP measure of its performance. Free cash flow is determined by adjusting GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures, and free cash flow margin % is free cash flow expressed as a percentage of the Company's net revenue. The Company calculates and communicates free cash flow in the financial earnings press release because management believes it is of importance to investors to understand the nature of these cash flows. The Company's calculation of free cash flow may or may not be consistent with the calculation of this measure by other companies in the same industry. Investors should not view free cash flow as an alternative to GAAP liquidity measures of cash flows from operating activities.

