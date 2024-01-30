Author Ettenig Sayam Explores Mature Love, Spiritual Journeys, And Miracles In Aren & Élise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aren & Élise

A contemporary twist on late-life love, commitment, and the magic of second chances

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the pages of "Aren & Élise ", author Ettenig Sayam invites readers to explore the transformative power of love, spirituality, and unexpected miracles in a modern retelling of the biblical tale of Abraham and Sarah. The novel challenges preconceptions about age, love, and intimacy, weaving a compelling narrative around the lives of two captivating characters.At the heart of the story is Aren Karajian, a sixty-two-year-old widowed solar technology engineer originally from Armenia, and Élise Douchet, a fifty-year-old French teacher with roots in French Saint Martin and Haiti. The narrative unfolds as Élise grapples with the milestone of turning 50 during a reflective hiking retreat in Vermont. A chance encounter with Aren during a mishap on the trail leads to a pursuit marked by passion and romance, ultimately culminating in a miraculous twist that reshapes their lives.Sayam poses thought-provoking questions throughout the novel about the nature of intimacy, spirituality, and the potential for miracles to reshape lives. As readers follow Aren and Élise's evolving relationship, they are drawn into a narrative that reflects on the essence of commitment and the twists and turns that life's marathon can present.Ettenig Sayam, a second-generation Haitian, brings a rich tapestry of experiences to her writing. Raised in New Jersey, she studied French at Drew University, undertaking advanced studies in Tours and Paris. With a background in the financial services industry and law, Sayam now divides her time between pursuits like chocolate making, beekeeping, and occasional legal assignments. Married with two children and a dog, she resides in Massachusetts.Readers will surely anticipate a captivating story that challenges perceptions and celebrates the enduring power of love in Ettenig Sayam's“Aren & Élise”. This book is also featured in Publishers Weekly magazine's [date] issue. Check it out here: [insert link].Hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats of the book are also now available online via Amazon and other book depositories globally.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

