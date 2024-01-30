Afrikin 2024: Celebrating African Americans In The Arts - A Tapestry Of Cultural Heritage Featuring Mutabaruka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For Black History Month: Unveiling the Richness of Black Artistry: Discover a World Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow in the 2024 AfriKin Public Programming.

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AfriKin Foundation Inc., a leading platform for showcasing contemporary Africana and Black Art in Miami, proudly announces its 2024 Black History Month public programming . This year in alignment with the national theme, "African Americans and the Arts," AfriKin promises a series of events that celebrate the rich cultural heritage and artistic contributions of the African Diaspora.Alfonso Brooks, the Founder and Director of AfriKin, states, "Our 2024 programming is a vibrant testament to the enduring influence of African/Black arts. We are excited to offer a platform where art and technology intersect to honor our shared culture and heritage."Highlighted Programs:1.AfriKin: Perspectives, Poetry & Prose - Scheduled for February 18th at Maison AfriKin inside the Scott Galvin Community Center (1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami, FL 33181), this event will feature the iconic Jamaican Dub Poet, Mutabaruka, the“Verbal Swordsman” with his voice of thunder. Attendees can look forward to an evening rich in poetry and performance, including a youth tribute to Vaughn Benjamin's Koll Pekude and sensory experiences with complimentary drinks and a selection of small bites.2.Institutionalized Freedoms Exhibition - Running throughout February at Maison AfriKin inside the Scott Galvin Community Center (1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami, FL 33181), this contemporary fine art exhibit showcases the diversity of African American artistic expression. It reflects the varied experiences of the African, Caribbean, and Black American life, highlighting the significant role of artists from the Black World.3.Juxtaposed Exhibition - This exhibition, at the Joe Celestin Center (1525 NW 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33167), presents a collection of contemporary Africana fine art. It aims to reveal the diversity within the African American artistic community through various forms like painting, sculpture, digital art, and mixed media.The Jamaican Dub Poet and Host of "Steppin Razor" and "The Cutting Edge" embodies the spirit of African Redemption and Black Power. His influence extends globally, making him an ideal figure to represent a theme of cultural impact across various artistic domains. Muta, as he is known by his fans has an evening in store for you of razor-sharp poems and social commentaries driven by Reggae. Get ready to experience this spiritual nucleus. An evening of love, libation and liberation.Sponsorship and Partnership Opportunities:AfriKin Foundation Inc. is seeking partnerships and sponsorships to amplify these events. This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for organizations to engage with a diverse audience, including art collectors, industry leaders, and key influencers, and to demonstrate a commitment to cultural understanding and innovation.About AfriKin Foundation Inc.:AfriKin Foundation Inc. has established itself as a pioneer in presenting contemporary Africana and Black Art in Miami. The foundation is renowned for its events that blend ancient African aesthetics with modern innovation, facilitating vital conversations about our interconnected world.For more information about the 2024 Black History Month programming or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, please visit afrikin or contact Alfonso Brooks, Founder, at ....As seen in The New York Times as one of the top 4 fairs to experience during Miami Art week, we positioned ourselves to continue this trajectory with our 2024 programming. AfriKin has consistently been a trailblazer in presenting contemporary Africana and Black Art in Miami, skillfully blending the rich traditions of African artistry with modern innovation.AfriKin public programming offers more than just displays; they are dynamic forums for dialogues about our interconnected world and the vital roles played by art and technology. Join us in this celebration of art, technology, and community, and be a part of a transformative experience that honors the legacy and future of African American arts.YouTube promo:For tickets, visitFor tickets, scheduling, and more details, please visit AfriKin or @afrikinnation on all social media platforms.For media inquiries and more details, please contact: ...The 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, AfriKin creates cultural connections through masterful artistry and meaningful conversations. The term AfriKin is the fusion of two words -- Africa and kinship. AfriKin sustains cultural programming designed to highlight the role of art and culture in human development and enrichment in South Florida. AfriKin exists as an effort to create opportunities for positive transformation through thought and action sustained by academic articulations, aesthetic imaginations for the development of cultural industries. AfriKin emphasizes cultural connection and kinship across ethnic lines. It focuses on engagement and quality of care, re-branding the Black world's image to allow more strategic partnerships. The 2024 AfriKin public programming is brought to you with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, Councilman Scott Galvin, and the City of North Miami and their Parks and Recreation Department and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor Bureau (GMCVB).

