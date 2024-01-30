ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three months ended December

31, 2023, net income was $87 million, or $0.83 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. For the three months ended December

31, 2022, net income was $148 million, or $1.37 per share, on revenues of $1.727 billion.

For the year ended December

31, 2023, net income was $411 million, or $3.88 per share, on revenues of $6.393 billion. For the year ended December

31, 2022, net income was $658 million, or $6.03 per share, on revenues of $7.238 billion.



"We delivered above-consensus top- and bottom-line results for the fourth quarter, with Protiviti leading the way. Global labor demand continues to be resilient, and talent shortages persist, although both are modestly below their peaks. We are encouraged that our improving weekly revenue trends that began in the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter are approaching a positive inflection point," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We enter 2024 confident in our ability to navigate the current climate and optimistic about our growth prospects, built on our industry-leading brand, people, technology and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to thank our people across the globe, whose commitment to success made possible a number of new accolades in 2023. Fourth-quarter recognition included being named one of the Best Workplaces for ParentsTM by Great Place to Work®, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, and a Best-Managed Company of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Robert Half talent solutions and consulting operations has operations in over 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking information about the Company's ESG and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for SEC reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks and, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result, suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

