Lendingclub Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increased Marketplace Originations 21% QoQ with $1B of Structured Certificates Sold
Continued GAAP Profitability with Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December
31, 2023.
"Thanks to our differentiated business model, strong execution, data advantage, and ongoing innovation, we have remained one of the few fintechs to sustain GAAP profitability throughout this turbulent macro environment, which positions us well for future acceleration," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Since acquiring our bank charter three years ago, we have transformed our financial profile and business – tripling our balance sheet, building tangible book value by approximately 2X, growing deposits by almost 4X, and delivering 12 straight quarters of credit out performance. Furthermore, we continue to innovate with offerings like our structured certificates and we've made tangible progress towards a multi-product mobile-first experience. This foundation will enable us to capture the ongoing historic multi-billion-dollar refinance opportunity, engage our members in entirely new ways, and build long-term shareholder value."
Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
Balance Sheet:
Total assets of $8.8 billion compared to $8.5 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in securities related to the structured certificate program. Deposits of $7.3 billion compared to $7.0 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in customer certificates of deposit.
FDIC-insured deposits represent approximately 87% of total deposits. Securities available for sale of $1.6 billion compared to $0.8 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in the structured certificate program. Loans and leases held for investment of $4.8 billion compared to $5.2 billion in the prior quarter as the Company grew the structured certificate and extended seasoning programs while retaining fewer held for investment loans. Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.9% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.9%. Book value per common share of $11.34 compared to $11.02 in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per common share of $10.54 compared to $10.21 in the prior quarter.
Financial Performance:
Loan originations of $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the prior quarter as a result of increased purchases by loan investors; Marketplace originations of $1.4 billion grew 21% compared to the prior quarter. Total net revenue of $185.6 million compared to $200.8 million in the prior quarter driven by:
Marketplace revenue of $52.2 million compared to $60.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting a $10.4 million one-time benefit in the prior quarter related to recouping volume-based purchase incentives from the bank investor channel. Net interest income of $131.5 million compared to $137.0 million in the prior quarter reflecting a shift in asset mix from held for investment loans to senior securities and higher deposit funding costs. Provision for credit losses of $41.9 million compared to $64.5 million in the prior quarter driven by lower volume of retained loans and lower incremental provision on older vintages. Net income of $10.2 million, or diluted EPS of $0.09, compared to $5.0 million, or diluted EPS of $0.05, in the prior quarter. Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $55.6 million compared to $72.8 million in the prior quarter. Efficiency ratio of 70.0% compared to 63.7% in the prior quarter.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Total net revenue
|
$
185.6
|
|
$
200.8
|
|
$
262.7
|
|
$
864.6
|
|
$
1,187.2
|
Non-interest expense
|
130.0
|
|
128.0
|
|
180.0
|
|
566.4
|
|
766.9
|
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
|
55.6
|
|
72.8
|
|
82.7
|
|
298.2
|
|
420.3
|
Provision for credit losses
|
41.9
|
|
64.5
|
|
61.5
|
|
243.6
|
|
267.3
|
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
|
13.7
|
|
8.3
|
|
21.2
|
|
54.6
|
|
153.0
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(3.5)
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
2.4
|
|
(15.7)
|
|
136.6
|
Net income
|
$
10.2
|
|
$
5.0
|
|
$
23.6
|
|
$
38.9
|
|
$
289.7
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.22
|
|
$
0.36
|
|
$
2.79
|
Income tax benefit from release of tax
valuation allowance
|
$
-
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
3.2
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
143.5
|
Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
|
$
10.2
|
|
$
5.0
|
|
$
20.4
|
|
$
38.9
|
|
$
146.2
|
Diluted EPS excluding income tax
benefit(1)(2)
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.19
|
|
$
0.36
|
|
$
1.41
|
(1)
|
See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
|
(2)
|
Fourth quarter of 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022 exclude income tax benefit of $3.2 million and $143.5 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
tables at the end of this release.
Financial Outlook
|
|
First Quarter 2024
|
|
Loan Originations
|
$1 to $1
|
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
|
$30M to $40M
|
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150
billion cells of data and over $90
billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.8
million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 14
of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
*****
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
|
% Change
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
Q/Q
|
|
Y/Y
|
|
Operating Highlights:
|
|
Non-interest income
|
$
54,129
|
|
$
63,844
|
|
$
85,818
|
|
$
98,990
|
|
$
127,465
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
(58)
%
|
|
Net interest income
|
131,477
|
|
137,005
|
|
146,652
|
|
146,704
|
|
135,243
|
|
(4)
%
|
|
(3)
%
|
|
Total net revenue
|
185,606
|
|
200,849
|
|
232,470
|
|
245,694
|
|
262,708
|
|
(8)
%
|
|
(29)
%
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
130,015
|
|
128,035
|
|
151,079
|
|
157,308
|
|
180,044
|
|
2
%
|
|
(28)
%
|
|
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
|
55,591
|
|
72,814
|
|
81,391
|
|
88,386
|
|
82,664
|
|
(24)
%
|
|
(33)
%
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
41,907
|
|
64,479
|
|
66,595
|
|
70,584
|
|
61,512
|
|
(35)
%
|
|
(32)
%
|
|
Income before income tax benefit
(expense)
|
13,684
|
|
8,335
|
|
14,796
|
|
17,802
|
|
21,152
|
|
64
%
|
|
(35)
%
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(3,529)
|
|
(3,327)
|
|
(4,686)
|
|
(4,136)
|
|
2,439
|
|
6
%
|
|
(245)
%
|
|
Net income
|
10,155
|
|
5,008
|
|
10,110
|
|
13,666
|
|
23,591
|
|
103
%
|
|
(57)
%
|
|
Income tax benefit from release of tax
valuation allowance
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3,180
|
|
N/M
|
|
N/M
|
|
Net income excluding income tax
benefit(1)(2)
|
$
10,155
|
|
$
5,008
|
|
$
10,110
|
|
$
13,666
|
|
$
20,411
|
|
103
%
|
|
(50)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.13
|
|
$
0.22
|
|
80
%
|
|
(59)
%
|
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.13
|
|
$
0.22
|
|
80
%
|
|
(59)
%
|
|
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.13
|
|
$
0.19
|
|
80
%
|
|
(53)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
|
|
Net interest margin
|
6.4
%
|
|
6.9
%
|
|
7.1
%
|
|
7.5
%
|
|
7.8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio(3)
|
70.0
%
|
|
63.7
%
|
|
65.0
%
|
|
64.0
%
|
|
68.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity (ROE)(4)
|
3.3
%
|
|
1.7
%
|
|
3.4
%
|
|
4.6
%
|
|
7.2
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total assets (ROA)(5)
|
0.5
%
|
|
0.2
%
|
|
0.5
%
|
|
0.7
%
|
|
1.1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing expense as a % of loan
originations
|
1.4
%
|
|
1.3
%
|
|
1.2
%
|
|
1.2
%
|
|
1.4
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
17.9
%
|
|
16.9
%
|
|
16.1
%
|
|
15.6
%
|
|
15.8
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
12.9
%
|
|
13.2
%
|
|
12.4
%
|
|
12.8
%
|
|
14.1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$
11.34
|
|
$
11.02
|
|
$
11.09
|
|
$
11.08
|
|
$
10.93
|
|
3
%
|
|
4
%
|
|
Tangible book value per common
share(1)
|
$
10.54
|
|
$
10.21
|
|
$
10.26
|
|
$
10.23
|
|
$
10.06
|
|
3
%
|
|
5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Originations (in millions)(6):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loan originations
|
$
1,630
|
|
$
1,508
|
|
$
2,011
|
|
$
2,288
|
|
$
2,524
|
|
8
%
|
|
(35)
%
|
|
Marketplace loans
|
$
1,432
|
|
$
1,182
|
|
$
1,353
|
|
$
1,286
|
|
$
1,824
|
|
21
%
|
|
(21)
%
|
|
Loan originations held for investment
|
$
198
|
|
$
326
|
|
$
657
|
|
$
1,002
|
|
$
701
|
|
(39)
%
|
|
(72)
%
|
|
Loan originations held for investment as
a % of total loan originations
|
12
%
|
|
22
%
|
|
33
%
|
|
44
%
|
|
28
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):
|
|
Total servicing portfolio
|
$
14,122
|
|
$
14,818
|
|
$
15,669
|
|
$
16,060
|
|
$
16,157
|
|
(5)
%
|
|
(13)
%
|
|
Loans serviced for others
|
$
9,336
|
|
$
9,601
|
|
$
10,204
|
|
$
10,504
|
|
$
10,819
|
|
(3)
%
|
|
(14)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Data:
|
|
Loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans
|
$
4,533,523
|
|
$
4,879,222
|
|
$
5,160,546
|
|
$ 5,091,969
|
|
$
4,638,331
|
|
(7)
%
|
|
(2)
%
|
|
PPP loans
|
$
6,392
|
|
$
7,560
|
|
$
17,640
|
|
$
51,112
|
|
$
66,971
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
(90)
%
|
|
Total loans and leases held for
investment at amortized cost, net(8)
|
$
4,539,915
|
|
$
4,886,782
|
|
$
5,178,186
|
|
$ 5,143,081
|
|
$
4,705,302
|
|
(7)
%
|
|
(4)
%
|
|
Loans held for investment at fair value
|
$
262,190
|
|
$
326,299
|
|
$
404,119
|
|
$
748,618
|
|
$
925,938
|
|
(20)
%
|
|
(72)
%
|
|
Total loans and leases held for
investment
|
$
4,802,105
|
|
$
5,213,081
|
|
$
5,582,305
|
|
$ 5,891,699
|
|
$
5,631,240
|
|
(8)
%
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
Total assets
|
$
8,827,463
|
|
$
8,472,351
|
|
$
8,342,506
|
|
$ 8,754,018
|
|
$
7,979,747
|
|
4
%
|
|
11
%
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
7,333,486
|
|
$
7,000,263
|
|
$
6,843,535
|
|
$ 7,218,854
|
|
$
6,392,553
|
|
5
%
|
|
15
%
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$
7,575,641
|
|
$
7,264,132
|
|
$
7,136,983
|
|
$ 7,563,276
|
|
$
6,815,453
|
|
4
%
|
|
11
%
|
|
Total equity
|
$
1,251,822
|
|
$
1,208,219
|
|
$
1,205,523
|
|
$ 1,190,742
|
|
$
1,164,294
|
|
4
%
|
|
8
%
|
|
N/M – Not meaningful
|
(1)
|
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
|
(2)
|
Excludes fourth quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
|
(3)
|
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
|
(4)
|
Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented.
|
(5)
|
Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented.
|
(6)
|
Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.
|
(7)
|
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
|
(8)
|
Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.
|
The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
|
|
|
As of and for the three months ended
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
Asset Quality Metrics:
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans
and leases held for investment
|
6.7
%
|
|
6.7
%
|
|
6.4
%
|
|
6.4
%
|
|
6.5
%
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer
loans and leases held for investment
|
7.2
%
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
7.1
%
|
|
7.1
%
|
|
7.3
%
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial
loans and leases held for investment
|
1.8
%
|
|
2.0
%
|
|
1.9
%
|
|
2.0
%
|
|
2.0
%
|
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
82,511
|
|
$
68,795
|
|
$
59,884
|
|
$
49,845
|
|
$
37,148
|
|
Net charge-off ratio(1)
|
6.6
%
|
|
5.1
%
|
|
4.4
%
|
|
3.8
%
|
|
3.0
%
|
|
(1)
|
Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding
PPP loans.
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at
fair value:
|
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
|
Unsecured personal
|
$
3,726,830
|
|
$
3,866,373
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
183,050
|
|
199,601
|
|
Secured consumer
|
250,039
|
|
194,634
|
|
Total consumer loans held for investment
|
4,159,919
|
|
4,260,608
|
|
Equipment finance (1)
|
110,992
|
|
160,319
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
380,322
|
|
373,501
|
|
Commercial and industrial (2)
|
199,069
|
|
238,726
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
|
690,383
|
|
772,546
|
|
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
|
4,850,302
|
|
5,033,154
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(310,387)
|
|
(327,852)
|
|
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net
|
$
4,539,915
|
|
$
4,705,302
|
|
Loans held for investment at fair value
|
262,190
|
|
925,938
|
|
Total loans and leases held for investment
|
$
4,802,105
|
|
$
5,631,240
|
|
(1)
|
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
|
(2)
|
Includes $6.4 million and $67.0
million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December
31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at
amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
Consumer
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease
losses, beginning of period
|
$
336,288
|
|
$
14,207
|
|
$ 350,495
|
|
$
341,161
|
|
$
14,002
|
|
$ 355,163
|
|
Credit loss expense for loans
and leases held for investment
|
43,227
|
|
(824)
|
|
42,403
|
|
63,733
|
|
394
|
|
64,127
|
|
Charge-offs
|
(88,904)
|
|
(1,193)
|
|
(90,097)
|
|
(73,644)
|
|
(534)
|
|
(74,178)
|
|
Recoveries
|
7,450
|
|
136
|
|
7,586
|
|
5,038
|
|
345
|
|
5,383
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease
losses, end of period
|
$
298,061
|
|
$
12,326
|
|
$ 310,387
|
|
$
336,288
|
|
$
14,207
|
|
$ 350,495
|
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
|
|
Consumer
|
|
Commercial
|
|
Total
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
|
$
288,138
|
|
$
15,063
|
|
$ 303,201
|
|
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
|
61,392
|
|
407
|
|
61,799
|
|
Charge-offs
|
(38,579)
|
|
(225)
|
|
(38,804)
|
|
Recoveries
|
1,538
|
|
118
|
|
1,656
|
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
|
$
312,489
|
|
$
15,363
|
|
$ 327,852
|
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans
held for investment at fair value:
|
|
December 31, 2023
|
30-59
Days
|
|
60-89
Days
|
|
90 or More
Days
|
|
Total Days
Past Due
|
|
Unsecured personal
|
$
32,716
|
|
$
29,556
|
|
$
30,132
|
|
$
92,404
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
1,751
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,751
|
|
Secured consumer
|
2,076
|
|
635
|
|
217
|
|
2,928
|
|
Total consumer loans held for investment
|
$
36,543
|
|
$
30,191
|
|
$
30,349
|
|
$
97,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment finance
|
$
1,265
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
1,265
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
-
|
|
3,566
|
|
1,618
|
|
5,184
|
|
Commercial and industrial (1)
|
12,261
|
|
1,632
|
|
1,515
|
|
15,408
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
|
$
13,526
|
|
$
5,198
|
|
$
3,133
|
|
$
21,857
|
|
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
|
$
50,069
|
|
$
35,389
|
|
$
33,482
|
|
$
118,940
|
|
December 31, 2022
|
30-59
Days
|
|
60-89
Days
|
|
90 or More
Days
|
|
Total Days
Past Due
|
|
Unsecured personal
|
$
21,016
|
|
$
16,418
|
|
$
16,255
|
|
$
53,689
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
-
|
|
254
|
|
331
|
|
585
|
|
Secured consumer
|
1,720
|
|
382
|
|
188
|
|
2,290
|
|
Total consumer loans held for investment
|
$
22,736
|
|
$
17,054
|
|
$
16,774
|
|
$
56,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment finance
|
$
3,172
|
|
$
-
|
|
$
859
|
|
$
4,031
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
-
|
|
102
|
|
-
|
|
102
|
|
Commercial and industrial (1)
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,643
|
|
1,643
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
|
$
3,172
|
|
$
102
|
|
$
2,502
|
|
$
5,776
|
|
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
|
$
25,908
|
|
$
17,156
|
|
$
19,276
|
|
$
62,340
|
|
(1)
Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Change (%)
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
December
31,
2022
|
|
Q4 2023
vs
Q3 2023
|
|
Q4 2023
vs
Q4 2022
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Origination fees
|
$
76,702
|
|
$
60,912
|
|
$
100,692
|
|
26
%
|
|
(24)
%
|
Servicing fees
|
17,450
|
|
32,768
|
|
20,169
|
|
(47)
%
|
|
(13)
%
|
Gain on sales of loans
|
11,921
|
|
8,572
|
|
18,352
|
|
39
%
|
|
(35)
%
|
Net fair value adjustments
|
(53,892)
|
|
(41,366)
|
|
(15,774)
|
|
30
%
|
|
242
%
|
Marketplace revenue
|
52,181
|
|
60,886
|
|
123,439
|
|
(14)
%
|
|
(58)
%
|
Other non-interest income
|
1,948
|
|
2,958
|
|
4,026
|
|
(34)
%
|
|
(52)
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
54,129
|
|
63,844
|
|
127,465
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
(58)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
208,319
|
|
207,412
|
|
173,999
|
|
-
%
|
|
20
%
|
Total interest expense
|
76,842
|
|
70,407
|
|
38,756
|
|
9
%
|
|
98
%
|
Net interest income
|
131,477
|
|
137,005
|
|
135,243
|
|
(4)
%
|
|
(3)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net revenue
|
185,606
|
|
200,849
|
|
262,708
|
|
(8)
%
|
|
(29)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
41,907
|
|
64,479
|
|
61,512
|
|
(35)
%
|
|
(32)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
58,591
|
|
58,497
|
|
87,768
|
|
-
%
|
|
(33)
%
|
Marketing
|
23,465
|
|
19,555
|
|
35,139
|
|
20
%
|
|
(33)
%
|
Equipment and software
|
13,190
|
|
12,631
|
|
13,200
|
|
4
%
|
|
-
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,953
|
|
11,250
|
|
11,554
|
|
6
%
|
|
3
%
|
Professional services
|
7,727
|
|
8,414
|
|
10,029
|
|
(8)
%
|
|
(23)
%
|
Occupancy
|
3,926
|
|
4,612
|
|
4,698
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
(16)
%
|
Other non-interest expense
|
11,163
|
|
13,076
|
|
17,656
|
|
(15)
%
|
|
(37)
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
130,015
|
|
128,035
|
|
180,044
|
|
2
%
|
|
(28)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax benefit
(expense)
|
13,684
|
|
8,335
|
|
21,152
|
|
64
%
|
|
(35)
%
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(3,529)
|
|
(3,327)
|
|
2,439
|
|
6
%
|
|
(245)
%
|
Net income
|
$
10,155
|
|
$
5,008
|
|
$
23,591
|
|
103
%
|
|
(57)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.22
|
|
80
%
|
|
(59)
%
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
0.09
|
|
$
0.05
|
|
$
0.22
|
|
80
%
|
|
(59)
%
|
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
|
109,948,785
|
|
109,071,180
|
|
105,650,177
|
|
1
%
|
|
4
%
|
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
|
109,949,371
|
|
109,073,194
|
|
105,984,612
|
|
1
%
|
|
4
%
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Continued)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change (%)
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Origination fees
|
$
279,146
|
|
$
499,179
|
|
(44)
%
|
Servicing fees
|
98,613
|
|
80,609
|
|
22
%
|
Gain on sales of loans
|
47,839
|
|
95,335
|
|
(50)
%
|
Net fair value adjustments
|
(134,114)
|
|
8,503
|
|
N/M
|
Marketplace revenue
|
291,484
|
|
683,626
|
|
(57)
%
|
Other non-interest income
|
11,297
|
|
28,765
|
|
(61)
%
|
Total non-interest income
|
302,781
|
|
712,391
|
|
(57)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest income
|
832,630
|
|
557,340
|
|
49
%
|
Total interest expense
|
270,792
|
|
82,515
|
|
228
%
|
Net interest income
|
561,838
|
|
474,825
|
|
18
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net revenue
|
864,619
|
|
1,187,216
|
|
(27)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
243,565
|
|
267,326
|
|
(9)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Compensation and benefits
|
261,948
|
|
339,397
|
|
(23)
%
|
Marketing
|
93,840
|
|
197,747
|
|
(53)
%
|
Equipment and software
|
53,485
|
|
49,198
|
|
9
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
47,195
|
|
43,831
|
|
8
%
|
Professional services
|
35,173
|
|
50,516
|
|
(30)
%
|
Occupancy
|
17,532
|
|
21,977
|
|
(20)
%
|
Other non-interest expense
|
57,264
|
|
64,187
|
|
(11)
%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
566,437
|
|
766,853
|
|
(26)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
|
54,617
|
|
153,037
|
|
(64)
%
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(15,678)
|
|
136,648
|
|
(111)
%
|
Net income
|
$
38,939
|
|
$
289,685
|
|
(87)
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic EPS
|
$
0.36
|
|
$
2.80
|
|
(87)
%
|
Diluted EPS
|
$
0.36
|
|
$
2.79
|
|
(87)
%
|
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
|
108,466,179
|
|
103,547,305
|
|
5
%
|
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
|
108,468,857
|
|
104,001,288
|
|
4
%
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2023
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
|
Average
Balance
|
|
Interest
Income/
Expense
|
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Interest-earning assets (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents,
restricted cash and other
|
$ 1,190,539
|
|
$
16,271
|
|
5.47
%
|
|
$ 1,249,087
|
|
$
16,798
|
|
5.38
%
|
|
$ 1,139,887
|
|
$
10,595
|
|
3.72
%
|
Securities available for sale
at fair value
|
1,197,625
|
|
20,920
|
|
6.99
%
|
|
601,512
|
|
9,467
|
|
6.30
%
|
|
349,512
|
|
3,359
|
|
3.84
%
|
Loans held for sale at fair
value
|
501,850
|
|
15,883
|
|
12.66
%
|
|
286,111
|
|
9,582
|
|
13.40
%
|
|
114,851
|
|
5,724
|
|
19.93
%
|
Loans and leases held for
investment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured personal
loans
|
3,890,041
|
|
128,190
|
|
13.18
%
|
|
4,257,360
|
|
142,118
|
|
13.35
%
|
|
3,825,808
|
|
125,872
|
|
13.16
%
|
Commercial and other
consumer loans
|
1,126,010
|
|
17,033
|
|
6.05
%
|
|
1,147,130
|
|
16,842
|
|
5.87
%
|
|
1,164,326
|
|
15,197
|
|
5.22
%
|
Loans and leases held for
investment at amortized
cost
|
5,016,051
|
|
145,223
|
|
11.58
%
|
|
5,404,490
|
|
158,960
|
|
11.76
%
|
|
4,990,134
|
|
141,069
|
|
11.31
%
|
Loans held for investment
at fair value
|
292,101
|
|
9,494
|
|
13.00
%
|
|
362,837
|
|
11,788
|
|
13.00
%
|
|
308,570
|
|
10,862
|
|
14.08
%
|
Total loans and leases held
for investment
|
5,308,152
|
|
154,717
|
|
11.66
%
|
|
5,767,327
|
|
170,748
|
|
11.84
%
|
|
5,298,704
|
|
151,931
|
|
11.47
%
|
Retail and certificate loans
held for investment at
fair value
|
14,535
|
|
528
|
|
14.54
%
|
|
22,311
|
|
817
|
|
14.65
%
|
|
66,469
|
|
2,390
|
|
14.38
%
|
Total interest-earning
assets
|
8,212,701
|
|
208,319
|
|
10.15
%
|
|
7,926,348
|
|
207,412
|
|
10.47
%
|
|
6,969,423
|
|
173,999
|
|
9.99
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
and restricted cash
|
63,181
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,442
|
|
|
|
|
|
64,907
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan and
lease losses
|
(334,711)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(354,263)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(314,861)
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest earning
assets
|
659,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
691,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
613,664
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 8,601,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 8,333,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 7,333,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking and money
market accounts
|
$ 1,081,875
|
|
$
9,593
|
|
3.52
%
|
|
$ 1,271,720
|
|
$
9,541
|
|
2.98
%
|
|
$ 1,929,260
|
|
$
7,500
|
|
1.54
%
|
Savings accounts and
certificates of deposit
|
5,720,058
|
|
66,660
|
|
4.62
%
|
|
5,357,717
|
|
59,968
|
|
4.44
%
|
|
3,576,205
|
|
28,251
|
|
3.13
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
6,801,933
|
|
76,253
|
|
4.45
%
|
|
6,629,437
|
|
69,509
|
|
4.16
%
|
|
5,505,465
|
|
35,751
|
|
2.58
%
|
Retail notes and certificates
|
14,535
|
|
528
|
|
14.54
%
|
|
22,311
|
|
817
|
|
14.65
%
|
|
66,469
|
|
2,390
|
|
14.38
%
|
Other interest-bearing
liabilities
|
9,645
|
|
61
|
|
2.51
%
|
|
13,567
|
|
81
|
|
2.42
%
|
|
105,834
|
|
615
|
|
2.33
%
|
Total interest-bearing
liabilities
|
6,826,113
|
|
76,842
|
|
4.47
%
|
|
6,665,315
|
|
70,407
|
|
4.19
%
|
|
5,677,768
|
|
38,756
|
|
2.71
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing
deposits
|
314,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
183,728
|
|
|
|
|
|
251,686
|
|
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
238,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
271,118
|
|
|
|
|
|
266,558
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 7,379,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 7,120,161
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 6,196,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
$ 1,221,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,213,007
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 1,137,121
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 8,601,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 8,333,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
$ 7,333,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
5.68
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.28
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.28
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and
net interest margin
|
|
|
$
131,477
|
|
6.40
%
|
|
|
|
$ 137,005
|
|
6.91
%
|
|
|
|
$
135,243
|
|
7.76
%
|
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
|
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
14,993
|
|
$
23,125
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
1,237,511
|
|
1,033,905
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
1,252,504
|
|
1,057,030
|
Restricted cash
|
41,644
|
|
67,454
|
Securities available for sale at fair value ($1,663,990 and $399,668 at amortized
cost, respectively)
|
1,620,262
|
|
345,702
|
Loans held for sale at fair value
|
407,773
|
|
110,400
|
Loans and leases held for investment
|
4,850,302
|
|
5,033,154
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(310,387)
|
|
(327,852)
|
Loans and leases held for investment, net
|
4,539,915
|
|
4,705,302
|
Loans held for investment at fair value
|
262,190
|
|
925,938
|
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
|
10,488
|
|
55,425
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
161,517
|
|
136,473
|
Goodwill
|
75,717
|
|
75,717
|
Other assets
|
455,453
|
|
500,306
|
Total assets
|
$
8,827,463
|
|
$
7,979,747
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing
|
$
7,001,680
|
|
$
6,158,560
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
331,806
|
|
233,993
|
Total deposits
|
7,333,486
|
|
6,392,553
|
Borrowings
|
8,866
|
|
74,858
|
Retail notes and certificates at fair value
|
10,488
|
|
55,425
|
Other liabilities
|
222,801
|
|
292,617
|
Total liabilities
|
7,575,641
|
|
6,815,453
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 110,410,602 and
106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
1,104
|
|
1,065
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,669,828
|
|
1,628,590
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(388,806)
|
|
(427,745)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(30,304)
|
|
(37,616)
|
Total equity
|
1,251,822
|
|
1,164,294
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
8,827,463
|
|
$
7,979,747
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
December
31,
2022
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
December
31,
2022
|
GAAP Net income
|
$
10,155
|
|
$
5,008
|
|
$
10,110
|
|
$
13,666
|
|
$
23,591
|
|
$
38,939
|
|
$
289,685
|
Less: Provision for credit
losses
|
(41,907)
|
|
(64,479)
|
|
(66,595)
|
|
(70,584)
|
|
(61,512)
|
|
(243,565)
|
|
(267,326)
|
Less: Income tax benefit
(expense)
|
(3,529)
|
|
(3,327)
|
|
(4,686)
|
|
(4,136)
|
|
2,439
|
|
(15,678)
|
|
136,648
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
$
55,591
|
|
$
72,814
|
|
$
81,391
|
|
$
88,386
|
|
$
82,664
|
|
$
298,182
|
|
$
420,363
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the year ended
|
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
December
31,
2022
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
December
31,
2022
|
Non-interest income
|
$
54,129
|
|
$
63,844
|
|
$
85,818
|
|
$
98,990
|
|
$
127,465
|
|
$
302,781
|
|
$
712,391
|
Net interest income
|
131,477
|
|
137,005
|
|
146,652
|
|
146,704
|
|
135,243
|
|
561,838
|
|
474,825
|
Total net revenue
|
185,606
|
|
200,849
|
|
232,470
|
|
245,694
|
|
262,708
|
|
864,619
|
|
1,187,216
|
Non-interest expense
|
(130,015)
|
|
(128,035)
|
|
(151,079)
|
|
(157,308)
|
|
(180,044)
|
|
(566,437)
|
|
(766,853)
|
Pre-provision net revenue
|
55,591
|
|
72,814
|
|
81,391
|
|
88,386
|
|
82,664
|
|
298,182
|
|
420,363
|
Provision for credit losses
|
(41,907)
|
|
(64,479)
|
|
(66,595)
|
|
(70,584)
|
|
(61,512)
|
|
(243,565)
|
|
(267,326)
|
Income before income tax
benefit (expense)
|
13,684
|
|
8,335
|
|
14,796
|
|
17,802
|
|
21,152
|
|
54,617
|
|
153,037
|
Income tax benefit
(expense)
|
(3,529)
|
|
(3,327)
|
|
(4,686)
|
|
(4,136)
|
|
2,439
|
|
(15,678)
|
|
136,648
|
GAAP Net income
|
$
10,155
|
|
$
5,008
|
|
$
10,110
|
|
$
13,666
|
|
$
23,591
|
|
$
38,939
|
|
$
289,685
|
Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit
|
|
|
For the three months ended
December 31, 2022
|
|
For the year ended
December 31, 2022
|
GAAP Net income
|
$
23,591
|
|
$
289,685
|
Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
|
3,180
|
|
143,495
|
Net income excluding income tax benefit
|
$
20,411
|
|
$
146,190
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$
0.22
|
|
$
2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
|
$
3,180
|
|
$
143,495
|
(B)
|
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
|
105,984,612
|
|
104,001,288
|
(A/B)
|
Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit
|
$
0.03
|
|
$
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit
|
$
0.19
|
|
$
1.41
|
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
June 30,
2023
|
|
March 31,
2023
|
|
December 31,
2022
|
GAAP common equity
|
$
1,251,822
|
|
$
1,208,219
|
|
$
1,205,523
|
|
$
1,190,742
|
|
$
1,164,294
|
Less: Goodwill
|
(75,717)
|
|
(75,717)
|
|
(75,717)
|
|
(75,717)
|
|
(75,717)
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
(12,135)
|
|
(13,151)
|
|
(14,167)
|
|
(15,201)
|
|
(16,334)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
1,163,970
|
|
$
1,119,351
|
|
$
1,115,639
|
|
$
1,099,824
|
|
$
1,072,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP common equity
|
$
1,251,822
|
|
$
1,208,219
|
|
$
1,205,523
|
|
$
1,190,742
|
|
$
1,164,294
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
110,410,602
|
|
109,648,769
|
|
108,694,120
|
|
107,460,734
|
|
106,546,995
|
Book value per common share
|
$
11.34
|
|
$
11.02
|
|
$
11.09
|
|
$
11.08
|
|
$
10.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity
|
$
1,163,970
|
|
$
1,119,351
|
|
$
1,115,639
|
|
$
1,099,824
|
|
$
1,072,243
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
110,410,602
|
|
109,648,769
|
|
108,694,120
|
|
107,460,734
|
|
106,546,995
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$
10.54
|
|
$
10.21
|
|
$
10.26
|
|
$
10.23
|
|
$
10.06
SOURCE LendingClub Corporation
