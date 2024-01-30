Lendingclub Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Increased Marketplace Originations 21% QoQ with $1B of Structured Certificates Sold Continued GAAP Profitability with Strong Capital & Liquidity Levels SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December

31, 2023. "Thanks to our differentiated business model, strong execution, data advantage, and ongoing innovation, we have remained one of the few fintechs to sustain GAAP profitability throughout this turbulent macro environment, which positions us well for future acceleration," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "Since acquiring our bank charter three years ago, we have transformed our financial profile and business – tripling our balance sheet, building tangible book value by approximately 2X, growing deposits by almost 4X, and delivering 12 straight quarters of credit out performance. Furthermore, we continue to innovate with offerings like our structured certificates and we've made tangible progress towards a multi-product mobile-first experience. This foundation will enable us to capture the ongoing historic multi-billion-dollar refinance opportunity, engage our members in entirely new ways, and build long-term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $8.8 billion compared to $8.5 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in securities related to the structured certificate program.

Deposits of $7.3 billion compared to $7.0 billion in the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in customer certificates of deposit.

FDIC-insured deposits represent approximately 87% of total deposits.

Securities available for sale of $1.6 billion compared to $0.8 billion in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in the structured certificate program.

Loans and leases held for investment of $4.8 billion compared to $5.2 billion in the prior quarter as the Company grew the structured certificate and extended seasoning programs while retaining fewer held for investment loans.

Strong capital position with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.9% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.9%.

Book value per common share of $11.34 compared to $11.02 in the prior quarter. Tangible book value per common share of $10.54 compared to $10.21 in the prior quarter. Financial Performance:

Loan originations of $1.6 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the prior quarter as a result of increased purchases by loan investors; Marketplace originations of $1.4 billion grew 21% compared to the prior quarter.

Total net revenue of $185.6 million compared to $200.8 million in the prior quarter driven by:



Marketplace revenue of $52.2 million compared to $60.9 million in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting a $10.4 million one-time benefit in the prior quarter related to recouping volume-based purchase incentives from the bank investor channel.

Net interest income of $131.5 million compared to $137.0 million in the prior quarter reflecting a shift in asset mix from held for investment loans to senior securities and higher deposit funding costs.

Provision for credit losses of $41.9 million compared to $64.5 million in the prior quarter driven by lower volume of retained loans and lower incremental provision on older vintages.

Net income of $10.2 million, or diluted EPS of $0.09, compared to $5.0 million, or diluted EPS of $0.05, in the prior quarter.

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $55.6 million compared to $72.8 million in the prior quarter. Efficiency ratio of 70.0% compared to 63.7% in the prior quarter.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended ($ in millions, except per share amounts) December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Total net revenue $





185.6

$







200.8

$





262.7

$





864.6

$





1,187.2 Non-interest expense 130.0

128.0

180.0

566.4

766.9 Pre-provision net revenue (1) 55.6

72.8

82.7

298.2

420.3 Provision for credit losses 41.9

64.5

61.5

243.6

267.3 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 13.7

8.3

21.2

54.6

153.0 Income tax benefit (expense) (3.5)

(3.3)

2.4

(15.7)

136.6 Net income $







10.2

$









5.0

$







23.6

$







38.9

$





289.7 Diluted EPS $







0.09

$







0.05

$







0.22

$







0.36

$







2.79 Income tax benefit from release of tax

valuation allowance $









-

$









-

$







3.2

$









-

$





143.5 Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $







10.2

$









5.0

$







20.4

$







38.9

$





146.2 Diluted EPS excluding income tax

benefit(1)(2) $







0.09

$







0.05

$







0.19

$







0.36

$







1.41

(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Fourth quarter of 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2022 exclude income tax benefit of $3.2 million and $143.5 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

tables at the end of this release.

Financial Outlook



First Quarter 2024

Loan Originations $1 to $1

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)



















$30M to $40M



About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC ) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150

billion cells of data and over $90

billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.8

million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit .



Conference Call and Webcast Information

The LendingClub fourth quarter 2023 webcast and teleconference is scheduled to begin at 2:00

p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00

p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, January

30, 2024. A live webcast of the call will be available at under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call, please dial +1

(404)

975-4839, or outside the U.S. +1

(833)

470-1428, with Access Code

634284, ten minutes prior to 2:00

p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00

p.m. Eastern Time). An audio archive of the call will be available at . An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until February 6, 2024, by calling +1 (929) 458-6194 or outside the U.S. +1 (866) 813-9403, with Access Code 705298.

LendingClub has used, and intends to use, its investor relations website, blog ( ), X (formerly Twitter) handles (@LendingClub and @LendingClubIR) and Facebook page ( ) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation

FD.

Contacts

For Investors:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.

We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.

We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.

For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 14

of this release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing borrowers and platform investors; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

*****

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)







As of and for the three months ended

% Change



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,

2022

Q/Q

Y/Y

Operating Highlights:

Non-interest income $



54,129

$



63,844

$

85,818

$



98,990

$



127,465

(15)

%

(58)

%

Net interest income 131,477

137,005

146,652

146,704

135,243

(4)

%

(3)

%

Total net revenue 185,606

200,849

232,470

245,694

262,708

(8)

%

(29)

%

Non-interest expense 130,015

128,035

151,079

157,308

180,044

2

%

(28)

%

Pre-provision net revenue(1) 55,591

72,814

81,391

88,386

82,664

(24)

%

(33)

%

Provision for credit losses 41,907

64,479

66,595

70,584

61,512

(35)

%

(32)

%

Income before income tax benefit

(expense) 13,684

8,335

14,796

17,802

21,152

64

%

(35)

%

Income tax benefit (expense) (3,529)

(3,327)

(4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

6

%

(245)

%

Net income 10,155

5,008

10,110

13,666

23,591

103

%

(57)

%

Income tax benefit from release of tax

valuation allowance -

-

-

-

3,180

N/M

N/M

Net income excluding income tax

benefit(1)(2) $



10,155

$





5,008

$

10,110

$



13,666

$



20,411

103

%

(50)

%































Basic EPS $





0.09

$





0.05

$



0.09

$





0.13

$





0.22

80

%

(59)

%

Diluted EPS $





0.09

$





0.05

$



0.09

$





0.13

$





0.22

80

%

(59)

%

Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2) $





0.09

$





0.05

$



0.09

$





0.13

$





0.19

80

%

(53)

%































LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:

Net interest margin 6.4

%

6.9

%

7.1

%

7.5

%

7.8

%









Efficiency ratio(3) 70.0

%

63.7

%

65.0

%

64.0

%

68.5

%









Return on average equity (ROE)(4) 3.3

%

1.7

%

3.4

%

4.6

%

7.2

%









Return on average total assets (ROA)(5) 0.5

%

0.2

%

0.5

%

0.7

%

1.1

%









Marketing expense as a % of loan

originations 1.4

%

1.3

%

1.2

%

1.2

%

1.4

%







































LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 17.9

%

16.9

%

16.1

%

15.6

%

15.8

%









Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.9

%

13.2

%

12.4

%

12.8

%

14.1

%









Book value per common share $





11.34

$





11.02

$



11.09

$



11.08

$





10.93

3

%

4

%

Tangible book value per common

share(1) $





10.54

$





10.21

$



10.26

$



10.23

$





10.06

3

%

5

%































Loan Originations (in millions)(6):



























Total loan originations $





1,630

$





1,508

$



2,011

$



2,288

$





2,524

8

%

(35)

%

Marketplace loans $





1,432

$





1,182

$



1,353

$



1,286

$





1,824

21

%

(21)

%

Loan originations held for investment $





198

$





326

$





657

$



1,002

$





701

(39)

%

(72)

%

Loan originations held for investment as

a % of total loan originations 12

%

22

%

33

%

44

%

28

%







































Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):

Total servicing portfolio $



14,122

$



14,818

$



15,669

$



16,060

$



16,157

(5)

%

(13)

%

Loans serviced for others $





9,336

$





9,601

$



10,204

$



10,504

$



10,819

(3)

%

(14)

%

































LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)





Balance Sheet Data:

Loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans $

4,533,523

$

4,879,222

$

5,160,546

$ 5,091,969

$

4,638,331

(7)

%

(2)

%

PPP loans $





6,392

$





7,560

$

17,640

$



51,112

$



66,971

(15)

%

(90)

%

Total loans and leases held for

investment at amortized cost, net(8) $

4,539,915

$

4,886,782

$

5,178,186

$ 5,143,081

$

4,705,302

(7)

%

(4)

%

Loans held for investment at fair value $



262,190

$



326,299

$

404,119

$

748,618

$



925,938

(20)

%

(72)

%

Total loans and leases held for

investment $

4,802,105

$

5,213,081

$

5,582,305

$ 5,891,699

$

5,631,240

(8)

%

(15)

%

Total assets $

8,827,463

$

8,472,351

$

8,342,506

$ 8,754,018

$

7,979,747

4

%

11

%

Total deposits $

7,333,486

$

7,000,263

$

6,843,535

$ 7,218,854

$

6,392,553

5

%

15

%

Total liabilities $

7,575,641

$

7,264,132

$

7,136,983

$ 7,563,276

$

6,815,453

4

%

11

%

Total equity $

1,251,822

$

1,208,219

$

1,205,523

$ 1,190,742

$

1,164,294

4

%

8

%



N/M – Not meaningful (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (2) Excludes fourth quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance. (3) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (4) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented. (5) Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented. (6) Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only. (7) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company. (8) Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost

and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



As of and for the three months ended



December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Asset Quality Metrics:

Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans

and leases held for investment 6.7

%

6.7

%

6.4

%

6.4

%

6.5

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer

loans and leases held for investment 7.2

%

7.4

%

7.1

%

7.1

%

7.3

%

Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial

loans and leases held for investment 1.8

%

2.0

%

1.9

%

2.0

%

2.0

%

Net charge-offs $





82,511

$





68,795

$





59,884

$





49,845

$





37,148

Net charge-off ratio(1) 6.6

%

5.1

%

4.4

%

3.8

%

3.0

%



(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding

PPP loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at

fair value:



December

31,

2023

December 31,

2022

Unsecured personal $



3,726,830

$



3,866,373

Residential mortgages 183,050

199,601

Secured consumer 250,039

194,634

Total consumer loans held for investment 4,159,919

4,260,608

Equipment finance (1) 110,992

160,319

Commercial real estate 380,322

373,501

Commercial and industrial (2) 199,069

238,726

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 690,383

772,546

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost 4,850,302

5,033,154

Allowance for loan and lease losses (310,387)

(327,852)

Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net $



4,539,915

$



4,705,302

Loans held for investment at fair value 262,190

925,938

Total loans and leases held for investment $



4,802,105

$



5,631,240



(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $6.4 million and $67.0

million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December

31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at

amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, beginning of period $

336,288

$



14,207

$ 350,495

$

341,161

$



14,002

$ 355,163

Credit loss expense for loans

and leases held for investment 43,227

(824)

42,403

63,733

394

64,127

Charge-offs (88,904)

(1,193)

(90,097)

(73,644)

(534)

(74,178)

Recoveries 7,450

136

7,586

5,038

345

5,383

Allowance for loan and lease

losses, end of period $

298,061

$



12,326

$ 310,387

$

336,288

$



14,207

$ 350,495







LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022



Consumer

Commercial

Total

Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $

288,138

$



15,063

$ 303,201

Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 61,392

407

61,799

Charge-offs (38,579)

(225)

(38,804)

Recoveries 1,538

118

1,656

Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $

312,489

$



15,363

$ 327,852



LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands) (Unaudited)



The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans

held for investment at fair value:

December 31, 2023 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $



32,716

$



29,556

$

30,132

$





92,404

Residential mortgages 1,751

-

-

1,751

Secured consumer 2,076

635

217

2,928

Total consumer loans held for investment $



36,543

$

30,191

$

30,349

$





97,083



















Equipment finance $

1,265

$

-

$







-

$







1,265

Commercial real estate -

3,566

1,618

5,184

Commercial and industrial (1) 12,261

1,632

1,515

15,408

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $



13,526

$

5,198

$

3,133

$





21,857

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $



50,069

$



35,389

$



33,482

$





118,940



December 31, 2022 30-59

Days

60-89

Days

90 or More

Days

Total Days

Past Due

Unsecured personal $



21,016

$



16,418

$

16,255

$





53,689

Residential mortgages -

254

331

585

Secured consumer 1,720

382

188

2,290

Total consumer loans held for investment $

22,736

$

17,054

$

16,774

$





56,564



















Equipment finance $



3,172

$







-

$





859

$







4,031

Commercial real estate -

102

-

102

Commercial and industrial (1) -

-

1,643

1,643

Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1) $



3,172

$





102

$



2,502

$







5,776

Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1) $

25,908

$

17,156

$

19,276

$





62,340



(1)



Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Change (%)

December

31,

2023

September 30,

2023

December

31,

2022

Q4 2023 vs Q3 2023

Q4 2023 vs Q4 2022 Non-interest income:

















Origination fees $



76,702

$





60,912

$



100,692

26

%

(24)

% Servicing fees 17,450

32,768

20,169

(47)

%

(13)

% Gain on sales of loans 11,921

8,572

18,352

39

%

(35)

% Net fair value adjustments (53,892)

(41,366)

(15,774)

30

%

242

% Marketplace revenue 52,181

60,886

123,439

(14)

%

(58)

% Other non-interest income 1,948

2,958

4,026

(34)

%

(52)

% Total non-interest income 54,129

63,844

127,465

(15)

%

(58)

%



















Total interest income 208,319

207,412

173,999

-

%

20

% Total interest expense 76,842

70,407

38,756

9

%

98

% Net interest income 131,477

137,005

135,243

(4)

%

(3)

%



















Total net revenue 185,606

200,849

262,708

(8)

%

(29)

%



















Provision for credit losses 41,907

64,479

61,512

(35)

%

(32)

%



















Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits 58,591

58,497

87,768

-

%

(33)

% Marketing 23,465

19,555

35,139

20

%

(33)

% Equipment and software 13,190

12,631

13,200

4

%

-

% Depreciation and amortization 11,953

11,250

11,554

6

%

3

% Professional services 7,727

8,414

10,029

(8)

%

(23)

% Occupancy 3,926

4,612

4,698

(15)

%

(16)

% Other non-interest expense 11,163

13,076

17,656

(15)

%

(37)

% Total non-interest expense 130,015

128,035

180,044

2

%

(28)

%



















Income before income tax benefit

(expense) 13,684

8,335

21,152

64

%

(35)

% Income tax benefit (expense) (3,529)

(3,327)

2,439

6

%

(245)

% Net income $



10,155

$





5,008

$



23,591

103

%

(57)

%



















Net income per share:



















Basic EPS $





0.09

$







0.05

$





0.22

80

%

(59)

% Diluted EPS $





0.09

$







0.05

$





0.22

80

%

(59)

% Weighted-average common shares – Basic 109,948,785

109,071,180

105,650,177

1

%

4

% Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 109,949,371

109,073,194

105,984,612

1

%

4

%

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)







Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

Change (%) Non-interest income:









Origination fees $



279,146

$



499,179

(44)

% Servicing fees 98,613

80,609

22

% Gain on sales of loans 47,839

95,335

(50)

% Net fair value adjustments (134,114)

8,503

N/M Marketplace revenue 291,484

683,626

(57)

% Other non-interest income 11,297

28,765

(61)

% Total non-interest income 302,781

712,391

(57)

%











Total interest income 832,630

557,340

49

% Total interest expense 270,792

82,515

228

% Net interest income 561,838

474,825

18

%











Total net revenue 864,619

1,187,216

(27)

%











Provision for credit losses 243,565

267,326

(9)

%











Non-interest expense:









Compensation and benefits 261,948

339,397

(23)

% Marketing 93,840

197,747

(53)

% Equipment and software 53,485

49,198

9

% Depreciation and amortization 47,195

43,831

8

% Professional services 35,173

50,516

(30)

% Occupancy 17,532

21,977

(20)

% Other non-interest expense 57,264

64,187

(11)

% Total non-interest expense 566,437

766,853

(26)

%











Income before income tax benefit (expense) 54,617

153,037

(64)

% Income tax benefit (expense) (15,678)

136,648

(111)

% Net income $



38,939

$



289,685

(87)

%











Net income per share:











Basic EPS $





0.36

$







2.80

(87)

% Diluted EPS $





0.36

$







2.79

(87)

% Weighted-average common shares – Basic 108,466,179

103,547,305

5

% Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 108,468,857

104,001,288

4

%

N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

NET INTEREST INCOME

(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)

(Unaudited)







Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (2)

































Cash, cash equivalents,

restricted cash and other $ 1,190,539

$

16,271

5.47

%

$ 1,249,087

$

16,798

5.38

%

$ 1,139,887

$

10,595

3.72

% Securities available for sale

at fair value 1,197,625

20,920

6.99

%

601,512

9,467

6.30

%

349,512

3,359

3.84

% Loans held for sale at fair

value 501,850

15,883

12.66

%

286,111

9,582

13.40

%

114,851

5,724

19.93

% Loans and leases held for

investment:

































Unsecured personal

loans 3,890,041

128,190

13.18

%

4,257,360

142,118

13.35

%

3,825,808

125,872

13.16

% Commercial and other

consumer loans 1,126,010

17,033

6.05

%

1,147,130

16,842

5.87

%

1,164,326

15,197

5.22

% Loans and leases held for

investment at amortized

cost 5,016,051

145,223

11.58

%

5,404,490

158,960

11.76

%

4,990,134

141,069

11.31

% Loans held for investment

at fair value 292,101

9,494

13.00

%

362,837

11,788

13.00

%

308,570

10,862

14.08

% Total loans and leases held

for investment 5,308,152

154,717

11.66

%

5,767,327

170,748

11.84

%

5,298,704

151,931

11.47

% Retail and certificate loans

held for investment at

fair value 14,535

528

14.54

%

22,311

817

14.65

%

66,469

2,390

14.38

% Total interest-earning

assets 8,212,701

208,319

10.15

%

7,926,348

207,412

10.47

%

6,969,423

173,999

9.99

%



































Cash and due from banks

and restricted cash 63,181









69,442









64,907







Allowance for loan and

lease losses (334,711)









(354,263)









(314,861)







Other non-interest earning

assets 659,995









691,641









613,664







Total assets $ 8,601,166









$ 8,333,168









$ 7,333,133











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money

market accounts $ 1,081,875

$

9,593

3.52

%

$ 1,271,720

$

9,541

2.98

%

$ 1,929,260

$

7,500

1.54

% Savings accounts and

certificates of deposit 5,720,058

66,660

4.62

%

5,357,717

59,968

4.44

%

3,576,205

28,251

3.13

% Interest-bearing deposits 6,801,933

76,253

4.45

%

6,629,437

69,509

4.16

%

5,505,465

35,751

2.58

% Retail notes and certificates 14,535

528

14.54

%

22,311

817

14.65

%

66,469

2,390

14.38

% Other interest-bearing

liabilities 9,645

61

2.51

%

13,567

81

2.42

%

105,834

615

2.33

% Total interest-bearing

liabilities 6,826,113

76,842

4.47

%

6,665,315

70,407

4.19

%

5,677,768

38,756

2.71

%



































Non-interest bearing

deposits 314,822









183,728









251,686







Other liabilities 238,806









271,118









266,558







Total liabilities $ 7,379,741









$ 7,120,161









$ 6,196,012











































Total equity $ 1,221,425









$ 1,213,007









$ 1,137,121







Total liabilities and equity $ 8,601,166









$ 8,333,168









$ 7,333,133











































Interest rate spread







5.68

%









6.28

%









7.28

%



































Net interest income and

net interest margin



$

131,477

6.40

%





$ 137,005

6.91

%





$

135,243

7.76

%

(1)

Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2)

Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)







December

31,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets





Cash and due from banks $





14,993

$



23,125 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1,237,511

1,033,905 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,252,504

1,057,030 Restricted cash 41,644

67,454 Securities available for sale at fair value ($1,663,990 and $399,668 at amortized

cost, respectively) 1,620,262

345,702 Loans held for sale at fair value 407,773

110,400 Loans and leases held for investment 4,850,302

5,033,154 Allowance for loan and lease losses (310,387)

(327,852) Loans and leases held for investment, net 4,539,915

4,705,302 Loans held for investment at fair value 262,190

925,938 Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 10,488

55,425 Property, equipment and software, net 161,517

136,473 Goodwill 75,717

75,717 Other assets 455,453

500,306 Total assets $



8,827,463

$

7,979,747 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $



7,001,680

$

6,158,560 Noninterest-bearing 331,806

233,993 Total deposits 7,333,486

6,392,553 Borrowings 8,866

74,858 Retail notes and certificates at fair value 10,488

55,425 Other liabilities 222,801

292,617 Total liabilities 7,575,641

6,815,453 Equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 110,410,602 and

106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,104

1,065 Additional paid-in capital 1,669,828

1,628,590 Accumulated deficit (388,806)

(427,745) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,304)

(37,616) Total equity 1,251,822

1,164,294 Total liabilities and equity $



8,827,463

$

7,979,747

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Pre-Provision Net Revenue



For the three months ended

For the year ended

December

31,

2023

September

30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December

31,

2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2022 GAAP Net income $





10,155

$





5,008

$



10,110

$



13,666

$





23,591

$





38,939

$



289,685 Less: Provision for credit

losses (41,907)

(64,479)

(66,595)

(70,584)

(61,512)

(243,565)

(267,326) Less: Income tax benefit

(expense) (3,529)

(3,327)

(4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

(15,678)

136,648 Pre-provision net revenue $





55,591

$





72,814

$



81,391

$



88,386

$





82,664

$



298,182

$



420,363



For the three months ended

For the year ended



December

31,

2023

September

30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December

31,

2022

December

31, 2023

December

31, 2022 Non-interest income $





54,129

$





63,844

$

85,818

$



98,990

$



127,465

$



302,781

$



712,391 Net interest income 131,477

137,005

146,652

146,704

135,243

561,838

474,825 Total net revenue 185,606

200,849

232,470

245,694

262,708

864,619

1,187,216 Non-interest expense (130,015)

(128,035)

(151,079)

(157,308)

(180,044)

(566,437)

(766,853) Pre-provision net revenue 55,591

72,814

81,391

88,386

82,664

298,182

420,363 Provision for credit losses (41,907)

(64,479)

(66,595)

(70,584)

(61,512)

(243,565)

(267,326) Income before income tax

benefit (expense) 13,684

8,335

14,796

17,802

21,152

54,617

153,037 Income tax benefit

(expense) (3,529)

(3,327)

(4,686)

(4,136)

2,439

(15,678)

136,648 GAAP Net income $





10,155

$





5,008

$

10,110

$



13,666

$





23,591

$





38,939

$



289,685

Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit



For the three months ended

December 31, 2022

For the year ended December 31, 2022 GAAP Net income $



















23,591

$



289,685 Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance 3,180

143,495 Net income excluding income tax benefit $



















20,411

$



146,190









GAAP Diluted EPS $





















0.22

$













2.79









(A) Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance $



















3,180

$



143,495 (B) Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 105,984,612

104,001,288 (A/B) Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit $





















0.03

$













1.38









Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit $





















0.19

$













1.41

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



December 31,

2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,

2022 GAAP common equity $



1,251,822

$



1,208,219

$

1,205,523

$

1,190,742

$



1,164,294 Less: Goodwill (75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717)

(75,717) Less: Intangible assets (12,135)

(13,151)

(14,167)

(15,201)

(16,334) Tangible common equity $



1,163,970

$



1,119,351

$

1,115,639

$

1,099,824

$



1,072,243



















Book value per common share

















GAAP common equity $



1,251,822

$



1,208,219

$

1,205,523

$

1,190,742

$



1,164,294 Common shares issued and outstanding 110,410,602

109,648,769

108,694,120

107,460,734

106,546,995 Book value per common share $







11.34

$







11.02

$

11.09

$

11.08

$

10.93



















Tangible book value per common share

















Tangible common equity $



1,163,970

$



1,119,351

$

1,115,639

$

1,099,824

$



1,072,243 Common shares issued and outstanding 110,410,602

109,648,769

108,694,120

107,460,734

106,546,995 Tangible book value per common share $







10.54

$







10.21

$

10.26

$

10.23

$

10.06

SOURCE LendingClub Corporation