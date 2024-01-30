Sphere Entertainment Co. To Host Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR ) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2023 on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-800-3155 with the conference ID number 8089430 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at href="" rel="nofollow" sphereentertainmentc under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8089430). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 5, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 12, 2024. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Monday, February 12, 2024.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at .

Contacts :

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin

Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109

Grace

Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076

