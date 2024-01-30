Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics Donates Cutting-Edge Itero Intraoral 3D Scanners To Concorde Career Colleges' Dallas And San Antonio Campuses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Concorde and Jefferson partnership fosters the growth and success of Texas dental professionals.



DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges and Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics today announced Jefferson's donation of two iTeroTM intraoral 3D scanners to Concorde's Dallas and San Antonio campuses.

Executives from Concorde, Jefferson and Align Technology (the parent company of iTero) recently made surprise visits to both campuses to deliver the pre-owned scanners, originally valued at $60,000 MSRP, and provide demos and hands-on training. The occasion marked the latest phase of the organizations' partnership aimed at enriching the pool of dental hygiene professionals in Texas.



"Our partnership with Jefferson has fostered the growth and success of dental professionals throughout Texas – setting a wonderful example of how thoughtful workforce solutions can address the demand for healthcare professionals," said Kevin Prehn, president of Concorde Career Colleges. "We are grateful for Jefferson's generous investment in our students and programs with these scanners that offer on-campus access to innovative, cutting-edge technology that's the future of dentistry."



Added Dr. Ankoo Raina, chief dental officer for Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics, "At Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics, we are committed to revolutionizing patient care within the dental industry and passionately believe in nurturing the next wave of dental professionals. Our partnership with Concorde Career Colleges embodies this vision."

Through a handheld wand, an iTero 3D scanner captures thousands of images of a patient's mouth in seconds. The images are relayed to digital software that instantly creates a 3D model of teeth and gums, which allow dental professionals to more easily detect cavities and other abnormalities, identify crowded teeth or misalignments, and find plaque buildup in tough-to-reach spaces. Patients can view what's happening in their mouths, which paves the way for better oral health education and a superior patient experience.

Using the scanners in clinical practice, Concorde students will also see firsthand how the technology facilitates seamless information sharing among dental professionals, laboratories, and specialists.

"Align is pleased to support the educational mission of Jefferson and Concorde to enhance the training and education of dental teams. The iTero intraoral scanners can aid dental team members in conducting comprehensive dental conversations using visualization capabilities and Align's suite of digital tools that are an important first step in a patient's educational journey and can improve the long-term oral health of patients," said Trent Ritter, iTero general manager.

For Jefferson Dental, integration of the iTero 3D scanners into their patient care model has transformed how they communicate and build trust with their patients.

"These scanners are more than just equipment; they are gateways to higher-quality care and patient empowerment," said Dr. Raina. "By donating iTero scanners to the distinguished Concorde Dental Hygiene Program, we are not just sharing technology; we are sharing a part of our philosophy – that better tools lead to better understanding, and ultimately, better health outcomes."

Students in Concorde's CODA-accredited Associate of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene Program can complete their degree in as little as 17 months.1,2 The curriculum blends online coursework with in-person labs and clinicals.

Graduates of the associate degree program may also be eligible to further their education and pursue a Dental Hygiene bachelor's degree through Concorde's online degree completion program. The online bachelor's degree completion program requires that applicants have earned an associate degree in dental hygiene from an accredited institution and are a licensed dental hygienist.

1The programs in dental hygiene at Dallas and San Antonio are accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation and have been granted the accreditation status of "approval without reporting requirements." The Commission is a specialized accrediting body recognized by the United States Department of Education. The Commission on Dental Accreditation can be contacted at (312) 440-4653 or at 211 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. The Commission's web address is .

2Program length may be subject to change dependent on transfer credits and course schedule. Please refer to current course catalog for more information. Concorde does not guarantee admittance, graduation, subsequent employment or salary amount.

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute ( ), (NYSE: UTI ), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit



or

, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) at @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

About

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(NYSE: UTI )

(the "Company")

was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions:

Universal Technical Institute ("UTI")

and Concorde Career Colleges

("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde

operates across 17 campuses in 8 states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields.

About Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics

Since the opening of its first office in 1967, Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics has been a trusted oral healthcare provider for thousands of families with 70+ offices throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Jefferson takes a comprehensive oral healthcare approach, integrating general dentistry, hygiene, and orthodontics, which helps their patients live better lives. With the latest technology and talented, caring team members, they strive to earn their patients' trust and build lifelong partnerships. Learn more about Jefferson Dental & Orthodontics at jeffersondental .

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTeroTM intraoral scanners and services, and exocadTM CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for approximately 252 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align's 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 16.4 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital PlatformTM, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit

for more information.

Media Contact:

Sharon Rolenc

[email protected]

612-720-2083

SOURCE Concorde Career Colleges