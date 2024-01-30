               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Exagen Inc. To Participate In The 2024 BTIG Medtech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference


1/30/2024 4:16:44 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 13-14, 2024 in Snowbird, Utah. John Aballi, Exagen's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kamal Adawi, Exagen's Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the event; meetings can be requested through BTIG.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients' clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
...
760.560.1525


MENAFN30012024004107003653ID1107788786

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search