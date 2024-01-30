Stryker Reports 2023 Operating Results And 2024 Outlook

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portage, Michigan, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023: Fourth Quarter Results

Reported net sales increased 11.8% to $5.8 billion

Organic net sales increased 11.4%

Reported operating income margin of 21.6%

Adjusted operating income margin (1) increased 60 bps to 27.2%

Reported EPS increased 102.7% to $2.98 Adjusted EPS (1) increased 15.3% to $3.46

Fourth Quarter Net Sales Growth Overview Reported Foreign Currency Exchange Constant Currency Acquisitions / Divestitures Organic MedSurg and Neurotechnology 12.3 % 0.3 % 12.0 % 0.2 % 11.8 % Orthopaedics and Spine 11.0 0.3 10.7 - 10.7 Total 11.8 % 0.3 % 11.5 % 0.1 % 11.4 %

Full Year Results



Reported net sales increased 11.1% to $20.5 billion

Organic net sales increased 11.5%

Reported operating income margin of 19.0%

Adjusted operating income margin (1) increased 40 bps to 24.2%

Reported EPS increased 33.7% to $8.25 Adjusted EPS (1) increased 13.5% to $10.60

Full Year Net Sales Growth Overview Reported Foreign Currency Exchange Constant Currency Acquisitions / Divestitures Organic MedSurg and Neurotechnology 11.5 % (0.6) % 12.1 % 0.3 % 11.8 % Orthopaedics and Spine 10.5 (0.6) 11.1 - 11.1 Total 11.1 % (0.5) % 11.6 % 0.1 % 11.5 %

"We drove excellent organic sales growth of over 11% in both the fourth quarter and the full year, and delivered strong adjusted earnings," said Kevin Lobo, Chair & CEO. "It was exciting to surpass $20 billion in sales as we continue to drive high growth. I would like to thank our teams for the strong performance in 2023."

Sales Analysis

Consolidated net sales of $5.8 billion and $20.5 billion increased 11.8% in the quarter, 11.5% in constant currency, and increased 11.1% in the full year, 11.6% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 11.4% and 11.5% in the quarter and full year including 10.7% and 10.9% from increased unit volume and 0.7% and 0.6% from higher prices.

MedSurg and Neurotechnology net sales of $3.4 billion and $11.8 billion increased 12.3% in the quarter, 12.0% in constant currency, and increased 11.5% in the full year, 12.1% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 11.8% and 11.8% in the quarter and full year including 10.1% and 10.2% from increased unit volume and 1.7% and 1.6% from higher prices.

Orthopaedics and Spine net sales of $2.4 billion and $8.7 billion increased 11.0% in the quarter, 10.7% in constant currency, and increased 10.5% in the full year, 11.1% in constant currency. Organic net sales increased 10.7% and 11.1% in the quarter and full year including 11.5% and 11.9% from increased unit volume partially offset by 0.8% and 0.8% from lower prices.

Earnings Analysis

Reported net earnings of $1.1 billion and $3.2 billion increased 103.0% and 34.2% in the quarter and full year. Reported net earnings per diluted share of $2.98 and $8.25 increased 102.7% and 33.7% in the quarter and full year. Reported gross profit margin and reported operating income margin were 63.7% and 21.6% in the quarter and 63.7% and 19.0% in the full year. Reported net earnings include certain items, such as charges for acquisition and integration-related activities, the amortization of purchased intangible assets, structural optimization and other special charges (including asset write-offs and impairments), costs to comply with certain medical device regulations, recall-related matters, regulatory and legal matters and tax matters. Excluding the aforementioned items, adjusted gross profit margin(1) was 63.9% in both the quarter and full year, and adjusted operating income margin(1) was 27.2% and 24.2% in the quarter and full year. Adjusted net earnings(1) of $1.3 billion and $4.1 billion increased 15.4% and 13.9% in the quarter and full year. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share(1) of $3.46 and $10.60 increased 15.3% and 13.5% in the quarter and full year.

2024 Outlook

Based on our momentum from 2023, strong procedural volumes, healthy demand for capital products and a stabilizing macro-economic environment, we expect 2024 organic net sales growth(2) to be in the range of 7.5% to 9.0% and expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share(2) to be in the range of $11.70 to $12.00. Based on the steady progress of our pricing actions, we would expect the full year impact of price to be roughly flat. If foreign exchange rates hold near current levels, we anticipate sales will be modestly unfavorably impacted for the full year, being more negative in the first half of the year. We expect adjusted net earnings per diluted share(2) will be negatively impacted by foreign exchange rates approximately $0.05 to $0.10. This is included in our guidance.

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures: gross profit margin, operating income and operating income margin, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share, and other important information accompanies this press release.

(2) We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected net sales growth to expected organic net sales growth as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of acquisitions and divestitures and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of our expected net earnings per diluted share to expected adjusted net earnings per diluted share as we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the impact and timing of structural optimization and other special charges, acquisition-related expenses and the outcome of certain regulatory, legal and tax matters. The financial impact of these items is uncertain and is dependent on various factors, including timing, and could be material to our Consolidated Statements of Earnings.

Conference Call on Tuesday, January 30, 2024

As previously announced, we will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss our operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and provide an operational update.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities law that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: weakening of economic conditions, or the anticipation thereof, that could adversely affect the level of demand for our products; geopolitical risks, including from international conflicts and upcoming elections in the United States and other countries, which could, among other things, lead to increased market volatility; pricing pressures generally, including cost-containment measures that could adversely affect the price of or demand for our products; changes in foreign currency exchange markets; legislative and regulatory actions; unanticipated issues arising in connection with clinical studies and otherwise that affect United States Food and Drug Administration approval of new products; inflationary pressures; increased interest rates; supply chain disruptions; changes in reimbursement levels from third-party payors; a significant increase in product liability claims; the ultimate total cost with respect to recall-related matters; the impact of investigative and legal proceedings and compliance risks; resolution of tax audits; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of legislation to reform the healthcare system in the United States or other countries; costs to comply with medical device regulations; changes in financial markets; changes in our credit ratings; changes in the competitive environment; our ability to integrate and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions in full or at all or within the expected timeframes; our ability to realize anticipated cost savings; potential negative impacts resulting from environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability related matters; the impact on our operations and financial results of any public health emergency and any related policies and actions by governments or other third parties; and breaches or failures of our or our vendors' information technology systems or products, including by cyber-attack, data leakage, unauthorized access or theft. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at

STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Three Months Full Year 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Net sales $ 5,815 $ 5,202 11.8 % $ 20,498 $ 18,449 11.1 % Cost of sales 2,112 1,966 7.4 7,440 6,871 8.3 Gross profit $ 3,703 $ 3,236 14.4 % $ 13,058 $ 11,578 12.8 % % of sales 63.7 % 62.2 % 63.7 % 62.8 % Research, development and engineering expenses 350 326 7.4 1,388 1,454 (4.5) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,941 1,751 10.9 7,129 6,455 10.4 Recall charges, net 6 (29) nm 18 (15) nm Amortization of intangible assets 149 158 (5.7) 635 627 1.3 Goodwill impairment - 216 nm - 216 nm Total operating expenses $ 2,446 $ 2,422 1.0 % $ 9,170 $ 8,737 5.0 % Operating income $ 1,257 $ 814 54.4 % $ 3,888 $ 2,841 36.9 % % of sales 21.6 % 15.6 % 19.0 % 15.4 % Other income (expense), net (31) (53) (41.5) (215) (158) 36.1 Earnings before income taxes $ 1,226 $ 761 61.1 % $ 3,673 $ 2,683 36.9 % Income taxes 83 198 (58.1) 508 325 56.3 Net earnings $ 1,143 $ 563 103.0 % $ 3,165 $ 2,358 34.2 % Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 3.01 $ 1.48 103.4 % $ 8.34 $ 6.23 33.9 % Diluted $ 2.98 $ 1.47 102.7 % $ 8.25 $ 6.17 33.7 % Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 380.0 378.5 379.6 378.2 Diluted 383.9 382.3 383.7 382.2





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 2023 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,940 $ 1,844 Marketable securities 82 84 Accounts receivable, net 3,765 3,565 Inventories 4,843 3,995 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 857 787 Total current assets $ 12,487 $ 10,275 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,215 2,970 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 19,836 19,765 Noncurrent deferred income tax assets 1,670 1,410 Other noncurrent assets 2,673 2,464 Total assets $ 39,881 $ 36,884 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities $ 7,890 $ 6,303 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 10,901 11,857 Income taxes 567 641 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,930 1,467 Shareholders' equity 18,593 16,616 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 39,881 $ 36,884





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS December 31 2023 2022 Operating activities Net earnings $ 3,165 $ 2,358 Depreciation 393 371 Amortization of intangible assets 635 627 Changes in operating assets, liabilities, income taxes payable and other, n (513) (732) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,680 $ 2,624 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ (390) $ (2,563) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (575) (588) Other investing, net 3 227 Net cash used in investing activities $ (962) $ (2,924) Financing activities Borrowings (payments) of debt, net $ (277) $ 472 Payments of dividends (1,139) (1,051) Other financing, net (178) (170) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,594) $ (749) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (28) (51) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 1,096 $ (1,100)

STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars)





SALES GROWTH ANALYSIS Three Months Full Year Percentage Change Percentage Change 2023 2022 As Reported Constant

Currency 2023 2022 As Reported Constant

Currency Geographic: United States $ 4,356 $ 3,862 12.8 % 12.8 % $ 15,257 $ 13,638 11.9 % 11.9 % International 1,459 1,340 8.9 7.8 5,241 4,811 8.9 10.9 Total $ 5,815 $ 5,202 11.8 % 11.5 % $ 20,498 $ 18,449 11.1 % 11.6 % Segment: MedSurg and Neurotechnology $ 3,427 $ 3,051 12.3 % 12.0 % $ 11,836 $ 10,611 11.5 % 12.1 % Orthopaedics and Spine 2,388 2,151 11.0 10.7 8,662 7,838 10.5 11.1 Total $ 5,815 $ 5,202 11.8 % 11.5 % $ 20,498 $ 18,449 11.1 % 11.6 %





SUPPLEMENTAL SALES GROWTH ANALYSIS Three Months United States International Percentage Change 2023 2022 As Reported Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Constant Currency MedSurg and Neurotechnology: Instruments $ 736 $ 653 12.5 % 12.0 % 12.5 % 12.3 % 10.0 % Endoscopy 892 779 14.6 14.4 17.9 1.1 0.6 Medical 1,042 936 11.4 11.2 12.9 6.0 4.9 Neurovascular 320 299 6.7 6.6 7.6 6.2 6.1 Neuro Cranial 437 384 14.1 13.8 14.0 14.4 12.7 $ 3,427 $ 3,051 12.3 % 12.0 % 14.0 % 6.9 % 5.9 % Orthopaedics and Spine: Knees $ 630 $ 552 14.2 % 13.9 % 12.9 % 18.0 % 16.9 % Hips 414 375 10.2 10.3 12.9 5.5 5.8 Trauma and Extremities 860 774 11.0 10.3 12.1 8.3 5.5 Spine 318 297 7.0 6.5 6.0 9.9 7.7 Other 166 153 9.3 10.4 3.0 25.5 29.0 $ 2,388 $ 2,151 11.0 % 10.7 % 10.9 % 11.3 % 10.1 % Total $ 5,815 $ 5,202 11.8 % 11.5 % 12.8 % 8.9 % 7.8 %





Full Year United States International Percentage Change 2023 2022 As Reported Constant Currency As Reported As Reported Constant Currency MedSurg and Neurotechnology: Instruments $ 2,569 $ 2,279 12.7 % 13.0 % 13.3 % 10.4 % 11.8 % Endoscopy 3,033 2,725 11.3 11.7 12.1 7.6 9.9 Medical 3,459 3,031 14.1 14.4 15.0 10.8 12.3 Neurovascular 1,226 1,200 2.1 4.0 8.1 (1.4) 1.5 Neuro Cranial 1,549 1,376 12.6 13.0 11.9 16.1 18.4 $ 11,836 $ 10,611 11.5 % 12.1 % 13.0 % 7.0 % 9.1 % Orthopaedics and Spine: Knees $ 2,273 $ 1,997 13.9 % 14.4 % 12.2 % 18.8 % 20.9 % Hips 1,544 1,413 9.2 10.4 10.1 7.7 10.7 Trauma and Extremities 3,147 2,807 12.1 12.2 12.9 10.1 10.5 Spine 1,189 1,146 3.8 4.0 5.7 (1.6) (0.9) Other 509 475 7.1 8.8 (2.0) 33.8 40.9 $ 8,662 $ 7,838 10.5 % 11.1 % 10.2 % 11.2 % 13.0 % Total $ 20,498 $ 18,449 11.1 % 11.6 % 11.9 % 8.9 % 10.9 %

Note: Fourth quarter and full year 2023 had the same number of selling days as 2022. Beginning in the first quarter 2023 we consolidated Other MedSurg and Neurotechnology into Endoscopy as Other MedSurg and Neurotechnology (primarily Sustainability Solutions) has been fully integrated into our Endoscopy business. Endoscopy includes sales related to Other of $91 and $84 for the three months 2023 and 2022 and $343 and $302 for the full year 2023 and 2022. We have reflected these changes in all historical periods presented.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: percentage sales growth in constant currency; percentage organic sales growth; adjusted gross profit; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted research, development and engineering expenses; adjusted operating income; adjusted other income (expense), net; adjusted income taxes; adjusted effective income tax rate; adjusted net earnings; and adjusted net earnings per diluted share (Diluted EPS). We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and shareholders in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. Management believes percentage sales growth in constant currency and the other adjusted measures described above are important indicators of our operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to our core operating results and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for reviewing the operating results of reportable business segments and analyzing potential future business trends in connection with our budget process and bases certain management incentive compensation on these non-GAAP financial measures.

To measure percentage sales growth in constant currency, we remove the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates that affect the comparability and trend of sales. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating current and prior year results at the same foreign currency exchange rate. To measure percentage organic sales growth, we remove the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, acquisitions and divestitures, which affect the comparability and trend of sales. Percentage organic sales growth is calculated by translating current year and prior year results at the same foreign currency exchange rate excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, we exclude certain items that affect the comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. The income tax effect of each adjustment was determined based on the tax effect of the jurisdiction in which the related pre-tax adjustment was recorded.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales growth, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses, research, development and engineering expenses, operating income, other income (expense), net, income taxes, effective income tax rate, net earnings and net earnings per diluted share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures below, provide a more complete understanding of our business. We strongly encourage investors and shareholders to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The following reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding used in the calculation of adjusted net earnings per diluted share are the same as those used in the calculation of reported net earnings per diluted share for the respective period.



STRYKER CORPORATION For the Three Months and Full Year December 31 (Unaudited - Millions of Dollars, Except Per Share Amounts) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures Three Months 2023 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Income Taxes Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 3,703 $ 1,941 $ 350 $ 1,257 $ (31) $ 83 $ 1,143 6.8 % $ 2.98 Reported percent net sales 63.7 % 33.4 % 6.0 % 21.6 % (0.5) % nm 19.7 % Acquisition and integration-related costs Inventory stepped-up to fair value - - - - - - - - - Other acquisition and integration-related (a) - (13) - 13 - - 13 (0.2) 0.04 Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - - 149 - 28 121 0.6 0.31 Structural optimization and other special charges (b) 9 (54) (1) 64 - 15 49 0.5 0.13 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - Medical device regulations (c) 1 - (21) 22 - 5 17 0.1 0.04 Recall-related matters (d) - - - 6 - 1 5 - 0.02 Regulatory and legal matters (e) - (73) - 73 - 25 48 1.2 0.12 Tax matters (f) - - - - - 70 (70) 5.6 (0.18) Adjusted $ 3,713 $ 1,801 $ 328 $ 1,584 $ (31) $ 227 $ 1,326 14.6 % $ 3.46 Adjusted percent net sales 63.9 % 31.0 % 5.6 % 27.2 % (0.5) % nm 22.8 %





Three Months 2022 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Income Taxes Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 3,236 $ 1,751 $ 326 $ 814 $ (53) $ 198 $ 563 26.0 % $ 1.47 Reported percent net sales 62.2 % 33.7 % 6.3 % 15.6 % (1.0) % nm 10.8 % Acquisition and integration-related costs Inventory stepped-up to fair value - - - - - - - - - Other acquisition and integration-related (a) - (42) - 42 - (16) 58 (2.9) 0.15 Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - - 158 - 34 124 1.5 0.33 Structural optimization and other special charges (b) 27 (93) - 120 - 27 93 1.6 0.24 Goodwill impairment - - - 216 - - 216 (3.9) 0.57 Medical device regulations (c) - - (42) 42 - 9 33 0.4 0.09 Recall-related matters (d) - - - (29) - (7) (22) (0.4) (0.06) Regulatory and legal matters (e) - (23) - 23 - (7) 30 (1.5) 0.08 Tax matters (f) - - - - (1) (55) 54 (7.0) 0.13 Adjusted $ 3,263 $ 1,593 $ 284 $ 1,386 $ (54) $ 183 $ 1,149 13.8 % $ 3.00 Adjusted percent net sales 62.7 % 30.6 % 5.5 % 26.6 % (1.0) % nm 22.1 %





(a) Charges represent certain acquisition and integration-related costs associated with acquisitions, including charges for termination of sales relationships ($3 in 2023, $5 in 2022), employee retention and workforce reductions ($3 in 2023, $4 in 2022), changes in the fair value of contingent consideration ($6 in 2023, ($3) in 2022), manufacturing integration costs ($0 in 2023, $9 in 2022), adjustments to acquisition-related tax provisions (charge of $2 included in Income Taxes for 2023, $0 for 2022) and other integration-related activities such as deal costs and costs associated with legal entity rationalization ($1 in 2023, $27 in 2022). (b) Charges represent the costs associated with employee retention and workforce reductions ($6 in 2023, $38 in 2022), the closure/transfer of manufacturing and other facilities, including site closure costs, contract termination costs and redundant employee costs during the work transfers ($14 in 2023, $21 in 2022), product line exits (primarily inventory, long-lived asset and specifically-identified intangible asset write-offs) ($16 in 2023, $73 in 2022), certain long-lived and intangible asset write-offs and impairments ($16 in 2023, ($8) in 2022) and other charges ($12 in 2023, ($4) in 2022). (c) Charges represent the costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union. (d) Charges represent changes in our best estimate of the minimum of the range of probable loss to resolve certain recall-related matters. (e) Charges represent changes in our best estimate of the minimum of the range of probable loss to resolve certain regulatory or other legal matters and the amount of favorable awards from settlements. (f) Benefits and charges represent the accounting impact of certain significant and discrete tax items, including adjustments related to the transfer of certain intellectual properties between tax jurisdictions (benefit of $49 in 2023 and charge of $44 in 2022).





Full Year 2023 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Income Taxes Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 13,058 $ 7,129 $ 1,388 $ 3,888 $ (215) $ 508 $ 3,165 13.8 % $ 8.25 Reported percent net sales 63.7 % 34.8 % 6.8 % 19.0 % (1.0) % nm 15.4 % Acquisition and integration-related costs Inventory stepped-up to fair value - - - - - - - - - Other acquisition and integration-related (a) - (20) - 20 - (25) 45 (0.8) 0.12 Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - - 635 - 132 503 1.2 1.31 Structural optimization and other special charges (b) 39 (166) (1) 206 - 47 159 0.5 0.42 Goodwill impairment - - - - - - - - - Medical device regulations (c) 2 - (94) 96 - 22 74 0.2 0.19 Recall-related matters (d) - - - 18 - 4 14 - 0.04 Regulatory and legal matters (e) - (92) - 92 - 29 63 0.4 0.16 Tax matters (f) - - - - (8) (51) 43 (1.2) 0.11 Adjusted $ 13,099 $ 6,851 $ 1,293 $ 4,955 $ (223) $ 666 $ 4,066 14.1 % $ 10.60 Adjusted percent net sales 63.9 % 33.4 % 6.3 % 24.2 % (1.1) % nm 19.8 %





Full Year 2022 Gross Profit Selling, General & Administrative Expenses Research, Development & Engineering Expenses Operating Income Other Income (Expense), Net Income Taxes Net Earnings Effective

Tax Rate Diluted EPS Reported $ 11,578 $ 6,455 $ 1,454 $ 2,841 $ (158) $ 325 $ 2,358 12.1 % $ 6.17 Reported percent net sales 62.8 % 35.0 % 7.9 % 15.4 % (0.9) % nm 12.8 % Acquisition and integration-related costs Inventory stepped-up to fair value 12 - - 12 - 3 9 - 0.02 Other acquisition and integration-related (a) - (138) - 138 - 34 104 0.5 0.27 Amortization of purchased intangible assets - - - 627 - 132 495 1.7 1.30 Structural optimization and other special charges (b) 56 (206) (87) 349 - 66 283 0.7 0.74 Goodwill impairment - - - 216 - - 216 (1.1) 0.57 Medical device regulations (c) 3 - (137) 140 - 25 115 0.2 0.30 Recall-related matters (d) - - - (15) - (3) (12) - (0.03) Regulatory and legal matters (e) - (76) - 76 - 7 69 (0.2) 0.18 Tax matters (f) - - - - (75) (9) (66) 0.1 (0.18) Adjusted $ 11,649 $ 6,035 $ 1,230 $ 4,384 $ (233) $ 580 $ 3,571 14.0 % $ 9.34 Adjusted percent net sales 63.1 % 32.7 % 6.7 % 23.8 % (1.3) % nm 19.4 %





(a) Charges represent certain acquisition and integration-related costs associated with acquisitions, including charges for termination of sales relationships ($5 in 2023, $21 in 2022), employee retention and workforce reductions ($6 in 2023, $33 in 2022), changes in the fair value of contingent consideration (($1) in 2023, ($135) in 2022), manufacturing integration costs ($2 in 2023, $32 in 2022), stock compensation payments upon a change in control ($0 in 2023, $132 in 2022), adjustments to acquisition-related tax provisions (charges of $30 included in Income Taxes for 2023, $0 for 2022) and other integration-related activities such as deal costs and costs associated with legal entity rationalization ($8 in 2023, $55 in 2022). (b) Charges represent the costs associated with employee retention and workforce reductions ($69 in 2023, $74 in 2022), the closure/transfer of manufacturing and other facilities, including site closure costs, contract termination costs and redundant employee costs during the work transfers ($50 in 2023, $83 in 2022), product line exits (primarily inventory, long-lived asset and specifically-identified intangible asset write-offs) ($32 in 2023, $80 in 2022), certain long-lived and intangible asset write-offs and impairments ($28 in 2023, $96 in 2022) and other charges ($27 in 2023, $16 in 2022). (c) Charges represent the costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union. (d) Charges represent changes in our best estimate of the minimum of the range of probable loss to resolve certain recall-related matters. (e) Charges represent changes in our best estimate of the minimum of the range of probable loss to resolve certain regulatory or other legal matters and the amount of favorable awards from settlements. (f) Benefits and charges represent the accounting impact of certain significant and discrete tax items, including adjustments related to the transfer of certain intellectual properties between tax jurisdictions (charges of $89 in 2023 and $182 in 2022), certain tax audit settlements (benefit of $9 included in Other Income (Expense), Net for 2023 and benefit of $24 included in Income Taxes for 2023, benefit of $45 included in Other Income (Expense) and benefit of $162 included in Income Taxes for 2022) and the reversal of deferred income tax on undistributed earnings of foreign subsidiaries ($0 for 2023, benefit of $71 for 2022).