Pop Sensation Dani Felt To Release Enchanting Valentine's Day Single Let's Play Pretend On February 13Th

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Valentine's Day approaches, singer/songwriter Dani Felt is gearing up to release her latest single, "Let's Play Pretend," on February 13th, 2024. The pop artist, known for her heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, collaborated with fellow artist Austin Rader to create a song that captures the bittersweet feeling of getting lost in a fantasy love story.

"Let's Play Pretend" is a song that many can relate to, as it explores the idea of escaping from reality and living in a make-believe world. Felt's powerful vocals and Rader's soulful piano playing come together to create a hauntingly beautiful track that will tug at listeners' heartstrings.

The single was co-written by Felt and Rader, who have been friends and collaborators. Felt shares, "Working with Austin on this song was such a beautiful experience. We wanted to create something that would captivate hearts everywhere and create something super relatable and cinematic. I think we did that with ''Let's Play Pretend'."

Felt is no stranger to the music industry, having released several successful singles in the past. With "Let's Play Pretend," she continues to showcase her talent and versatility as an artist. Fans can look forward to the release of the single on all major streaming platforms on February 13th, 2024.

As the world celebrates love on Valentine's Day, Dani Felt's "Let's Play Pretend" offers a different perspective on the holiday. With its relatable lyrics and captivating melody, the single is sure to strike a chord with listeners. Stay tuned for the release of "Let's Play Pretend" and get ready to be swept away by Dani Felt's enchanting music.

