Celebration, Innovation, Philanthropy: The Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party Returns For Its 37Th Year In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The celebrity event will be held on February 10 and raise money for Special Olympics; Humanitarian Award Recipients include Trey Smith, Kelvin Beachum and more

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On February 10, 2024, the 37th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party , a cornerstone of Super Bowl festivities, is set to take over the Las Vegas Ahern Luxury Boutique Hotel, a premier partner and sponsor of the event. The event theme,“All In,” not only celebrates the essence of Las Vegas but perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Leigh Steinberg, one of the most influential figures in professional sports and philanthropy.For 36 years and counting, Leigh's annual parties offer a foundational opportunity to seek and support health innovation, treatment, and wellness modalities for athletes who are continually putting their physical and mental health at risk, by exploring the future of health with leaders in athletics, business, politics, entertainment, health, tech, and nonprofits.Each year, the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party partners with a nonprofit organization to highlight their efforts, bring awareness to their mission, and raise funds to help them continue their work. This year's Nonprofit Impact Partner is Special Olympics . With a shared pursuit to support brain health and emotional well-being for all, and the core belief that athletics are not only a powerful means to create a healthy body and mind, but a vehicle to create community and initiate positive change, the relationship between Special Olympics and the Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl party is poised to inspire hearts and minds.“Our party offers a unique opportunity to focus on player health and safety plus explore new breakthroughs in treating concussion,” says Leigh Steinberg.“And - we are always proud to use the event as a platform to celebrate the philanthropic efforts of owners, execs, players, and coaches, who change the world for the better.”The 11th Annual Brain Health Summit, hosted and moderated by the Founder of Health & Human Rights Strategies, Dr. Nicole F. Roberts, kicks off the event, bringing together expert panelists to discuss the latest research in neuroscience and the role that access to care plays in rewiring our brains.Leigh Steinberg's commitment to health innovation, treatment, and wellness for athletes is a constant focus. The Super Bowl Party serves as a foundation to shed light on this topic and offers leaders in sports and medicine a space to explore the future of health. This annual gathering spotlights the intersection of sports, medicine, and mental health, and propels the discourse on the future of health for athletes who dedicate their lives to the game. This year's panelists include Dr. Dimitri A Christakis, Dr. Ryan D'Arcy, Dr. Komal Ashraf, Dr. Dawn Kamilah Brown, Dr. Charles Bernick, Dr. M. Windy McNerney, and Rianne Schorel.During the event, the Steinberg DeNicola Humanitarian Awards will be presented to this year's honorees including: Trey Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelvin Beachum of the Arizona Cardinals; Kordell Stewart, former player for the Pittsburgh Steelers; Kevin Warren, President and CEO of the Chicago Bears; Jen Welter, the first female coaching intern in the NFL and current coach for the Vegas Vipers; and Angela La Chica, President and CEO of LaChica Sports.The prestigious awards ceremony recognizes outstanding individuals in the NFL community who devote their time to addressing societal issues and the welfare of humanity. Each year the honors are bestowed to a current player, former player, general manager, coach, and NFL Executive. Past honorees include Patrick Mahomes, Warren Moon, Larry Fitzgerald, Bruce Smith, Eric Dickerson, and Christian Okoye.At the end of the awards ceremony, Terrell Owens will take the stage to announce the launch of the ICON Hall of Fame, a first-of-its-kind Pro Football Hall of Fame, created by players, controlled by players, and with voting by players only. Its mission is to give NFL athletes control of their own narrative, take care of each other as players, and build a legacy for future generations. Terrell will be joined by the other Founders and Board of Directors including Dan Pastorini, Tony Parrish, Ricky Williams, Femi Ayanbadejo, Derrick Deese, Garrison Hearst, and Chidi Ahanotu.New to this year's event is The Player X Esports Experience, an interactive showcase of the future of Sports: Esports, one of the fastest-growing competition events across the globe. This wildly unique Esports experience will be held in the exclusive Showroom of the Ahern Hotel, with built-in video screens for gameplay, cameras for streaming, and LED panels for graphics and branding. The experience highlights what a level playing field Esports provides for the Neurodiverse community. Participants include NFL Players Drew Brees, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Marquise Brown, Collegiate teams from the University of Michigan and Michigan State, Players from Team Liquid, Special Olympics athletes, plus more to be announced soon.Additionally, Player X, a presenting sponsor of the event, will launch its brand-new interactive fantasy sports app on the Apple Store same day.Other highlights at this year's event include:The Charity Poker Tournament:In the spirit of host city Las Vegas and the“All In” event theme, the Super Bowl Party will be home to the first-ever Charity Poker Tournament in a dedicated space within the venue. Hosted by legendary World Series of Poker Champion and consummate philanthropist Jamie Gold, the tournament will offer guests a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try their hand against poker champions, NFL legends, and celebrities. Prizes for the top table include a private suite at Allegiant Stadium for the 2024-25 NFL season, lunch with Leigh Steinberg, a World Series of Poker Experience with private coaching from Jamie Gold, and $10k toward a private jet charter. *Special celebrity guests to be announced*The Brain and BioHacking Lounge:The Brain and BioHacking Lounge, originally spearheaded by Leigh to find solutions to concussions, is a unique, curated space within the event where guests can delve into the future of wellness and discover strategies for optimizing brain health. It showcases companies and organizations that provide state-of-the-art technology, solutions, and services to athletes, physicians, coaches, and the general public. Participating companies and organizations include NeuroCatch, NanoVi, PowerPlus Mouthguards, Innergy Development, PN Medical, Nestre, Mosaic Learning, and Jim Karol.For more information and updates, visit .About Leigh Steinberg:Leigh Steinberg, premier sports agent, entrepreneur, Chairman, and founder of Steinberg Sports and Entertainment, is best known for his work building athletes into stand-alone brands. He is often credited as the real-life inspiration for the Oscar-winning film Jerry Maguire. Leigh has represented many of the most successful athletes and coaches in football, basketball, baseball, hockey, boxing, golf, etc., including the number one overall pick in the NFL draft for an unprecedented eight times in conjunction with 64 total first-round picks. Furthermore, Leigh has represented other notable athletes, including Oscar De La Hoya and Lennox Lewis, as well as multiple Olympians and professional teams. With an unrivaled history of record-setting contracts, Leigh has secured over $4 billion for his 300+ pro-athlete clients and directed more than $1 billion to various charities around the world. In addition to his work in the industry, Leigh is also a best-selling author. Leigh has been named one of the most powerful people in the NFL by Football Digest and one of the most powerful people in sports by Sporting News.About Worth Media:Worth Media Group convenes a successful and influential community for conversations at the intersection of business, finance, innovation, and impact. Originally founded in 1986 by Fidelity Investments, Worth has a long history of engaging executives, entrepreneurs, financial professionals, and investors with content and events that pique their professional and personal interests. Our“Worth beyond Wealth” mantra signifies our commitment to not only focus on strategies for financial wealth creation, but how individuals and organizations can accelerate social and economic progress. We strive to highlight how our community is using their success to solve some of the issues facing business and society. Our integrated media platform gives our partners a way to engage with our audience in an authentic and meaningful way. From our quarterly print magazine, to our newsletters and digital content, to our curated events, we work with organizations to build programs that align with their business goals and objectives.About Special Olympics:Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With nearly four million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and one million coaches and volunteers in more than 170 countries, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 50,000 games and competitions every year. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.

Chelsea Brandon

Twenty4 PR

...