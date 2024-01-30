Oxford Healthcare Academy Launches Pioneering Courses On CQC Compliance Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CEO & TrainerOXFORD, UK, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oxford Healthcare Academy (OHA) is excited to unveil two innovative educational offerings designed to set new healthcare quality and compliance benchmarks. In an effort to support healthcare organizations in meeting and exceeding Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards, OHA have introduced a comprehensive 5-day course alongside an intensive 2-day workshop focused on achieving 'Outstanding' CQC compliance ratings.Empowering Healthcare Excellence Through EducationThe 5-day virtual course is a deep dive into the core elements of CQC compliance, including patient care, safety, effectiveness, responsiveness, and leadership. Designed for healthcare professionals at all levels, this program combines interactive modules, real-world case studies, and actionable insights to foster a culture of excellence and continuous improvement within healthcare services.Complementing the 5-day course, the 2-day workshop offers a condensed yet equally impactful exploration of CQC compliance strategies. This hands-on session is ideal for healthcare professionals seeking to quickly enhance their understanding and application of CQC standards, with a focus on practical skills and immediate implementation.Why Choose Oxford Healthcare Academy?Expert-Led Training: The courses are delivered by seasoned healthcare experts and CQC compliance specialists, ensuring participants receive the most current and practical training.Interactive Learning Experience: The courses are designed to be dynamic, involving participants in discussions, workshops, and scenario-based exercises.Tailored to the Needs of Healthcare Organisations: Understanding each has unique challenges, the courses offer tailored content that addresses specific needs and objectives, ensuring relevance and applicability.Commitment to Excellence: The courses are about meeting compliance and setting new excellence benchmarks in patient care and service.For more information, course schedules, and registration details, please visit our website at Oxford Healthcare Academy.About Oxford Healthcare AcademyOxford Healthcare Academy is a leading healthcare education and training provider specializing in CQC compliance and healthcare excellence. With a focus on practical, impactful learning, OHA is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and organizations to achieve their highest potential.

