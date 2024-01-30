EH Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Ehang Holdings Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities

fraud class action lawsuit against EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EH ).

Class Period: January 20, 2022 – November 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) EHang has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang; (2) EHang omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

