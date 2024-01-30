LACBA's Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee Releases Its 2024 Ratings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Los Angeles County Bar Association's Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee has released its 2024 report for the March 5 primary election.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association's (LACBA) Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee (JEEC) has released its 2024 report for the March 5, 2024, primary election. The report is an extensive review of Los Angeles Superior Court (LASC) judicial candidates based on professional ability, experience, competence, integrity, and temperament.
View the full report online at
For this election cycle, the JEEC rated 26 candidates, including two sitting judges, for nine contested offices. Committee members review each candidate's background, conduct a thorough analysis of their qualifications, and interview candidates to assign each rating.
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 12
Rhonda A. Haymon..........Not Qualified
Hon. Lynn D. Olson.........Well Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 39
Ronda Dixon...................Not Qualified
Jacob Lee.......................Qualified
Steve Napolitano..............Qualified
George A. Turner .............Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 48
Malik Burroughs...............Qualified
Renee Rose.....................Well Qualified
Ericka J. Wiley.................Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 97
Sam Abourched...................Well Qualified
La Shae Henderson...............Qualified
Sharon Ransom...................Well Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 115
Christmas Brookens...............Well Qualified
Keith Koyano.......................Well Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 124
Kimberly Repecka................Not Qualified
Hon. Emily T. Spear..............Not Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 130
Christopher A. Darden..........Well Qualified
Leslie Gutierrez...................Well Qualified
Osman M. Taher..................Not Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 135
Mohammad Ali Fakhreddine...Qualified
Georgia Huerta....................Well Qualified
Steven Yee Mac.....................Well Qualified
SUPERIOR COURT OFFICE NO. 137
Michael H. Berg....................Qualified
Tracey M. Blount..................Well Qualified
Luz E. Herrera......................Qualified
Diana Ruth James..................Not Qualified
About the Evaluation Committee
The 38 members of LACBA's 2024 Judicial Elections Evaluation Committee represent-by race, gender, and ethnicity-a cross section of the legal community, including lawyers from the private and public sectors, sole practitioners, members of small, medium, and large law firms, prosecutors, and criminal defense attorneys, as well as members of the plaintiff and defense bars. Committee members have extensive courtroom and trial experience and a firm understanding of the qualifications necessary to be an effective judicial officer. `
About the Los Angeles County Bar Association
Founded in 1878, LACBA is one of the country's largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations. It serves attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals through sections, committees, networking events, live and on-demand CLE programs, pro bono opportunities, resources, and information.
