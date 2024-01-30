Future-Proofing IT Infrastructure: Info-Tech Research Group Publishes Insights On AI's Impact On Infrastructure Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech's latest blueprint addresses the technical aspect of AI's impact and transformation of infrastructure and operations practices. In the new resource, the firm also emphasizes the changing role of IT professionals in an AI-driven environment and advises them on how best to adapt and thrive in a new era.

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As AI and exponential technologies continue to evolve, traditional infrastructure and operations (I&O) practices are facing a paradigm shift. The increasing complexity and pace of technological advancements demand a new approach to I&O, where AI is leveraged for greater efficiency, agility, and cost-effectiveness. Recognizing this critical evolution, Info-Tech Research Group, a global leader in IT research and advisory, has released its latest blueprint, Exponential IT for Infrastructure and Operations . This comprehensive guide provides IT leaders with insights and actionable strategies to harness the potential of AI, transforming their I&O practices to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital world.

Info-Tech Research Group's“Exponential IT Infrastructure and Operations” blueprint addresses the technical aspect of AI's impact and transformation of infrastructure and operations practices. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's Exponential IT framework assists technology leaders in adapting to the rapid technological changes and the evolving role of IT. The focus of the framework is on elevating the maturity and value-creation capabilities of IT departments in the face of exponential technological advancements.

" Infrastructure and operations practitioners, from the front-line service desk technicians to the backline engineers, are currently inundated with repetitive tasks, leading to low morale and high attrition rates, " says John Annand , Practice Lead at Info-Tech Research Group. " In this new Exponential IT era, we are entering a phase where AI can significantly aid in automating these tasks. This shift is not just about accelerating efficiency; it represents a fundamental change in the role of I&O professionals. These practitioners are moving away from the traditional focus on building platforms to a new emphasis on optimizing these systems for cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency on a day-to-day basis. "

The firm's new blueprint underscores the growing significance of FinOps as a service in the realm of infrastructure and operations. This shift reflects a change in the role of infrastructure practitioners, who are now increasingly valued for their expertise in managing and optimizing cloud services for cost efficiency and performance. Furthermore, the research emphasizes the necessity for "explainable AI," which refers to the ability of AI systems to provide clear and understandable reasons for their decisions and actions. This concept is becoming increasingly important as AI takes on more autonomous roles in managing IT infrastructure.

"As AI becomes more deeply integrated into our infrastructure, making autonomous decisions in real-time, the role of our practitioners is evolving significantly. Instead of merely planning future actions in Change Advisory Boards (CAB), they now need to retrospectively explain the decisions made by AI," says Sandi Conrad , Principal Advisory Director at Info-Tech Research Group. "This shift toward 'explainable AI' is crucial for maintaining transparency and trust in AI-driven operations. In the near term, this transformation doesn't diminish the need for technical expertise. Instead, it elevates the importance of FinOps specialists who can navigate the nuances of cloud billing and practitioners who deeply understand AI-enhanced systems and can advocate for their optimal use."

Info-Tech's research findings, included in the blueprint, highlight the need for IT leaders to adapt to a rapidly evolving landscape where AI and exponential technologies are becoming integral to IT systems. This evolution calls for a holistic approach where technology, people, and processes are aligned to create efficient, agile, and cost-effective IT operations.

To navigate this transformative landscape and ensure that infrastructure and operations are not only up-to-date with the latest technological advancements but also strategically aligned with the broader goals of their organizations, Info-Tech recommends the following key actions for IT leaders:

IT leaders should trust AI systems to manage core IT operations autonomously. This shift requires IT leaders to shift from direct, hands-on management to strategic oversight, enabling AI to handle routine tasks and optimize system performance.Organizations must adopt FinOps practices to optimize cloud spending and resource usage. The approach focuses on understanding and managing the financial aspects of cloud services, ensuring cost-efficient and effective use of cloud resources.IT departments should deploy AI for managing infrastructure provisioning. This strategy involves abstracting the complexities of infrastructure management to allow AI to efficiently handle the provisioning and scaling of resources as needed.

Info-Tech's research highlights a significant turning point in how IT leaders manage and operate their organization's infrastructure. By implementing the strategies outlined in the new blueprint, organizations can transition to a more agile and efficient operational model, where AI plays a central role in optimizing and automating core processes. This change is crucial for keeping pace with the rapid advancements in technology, ensuring that IT infrastructure not only supports but also drives business innovation and growth. Adjusting to an AI-enhanced infrastructure and operations model is key for organizations aiming to maintain resilience and competitiveness in a technology-driven business environment.

