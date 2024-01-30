The Dominican Republic: A Close And Reliable Option For The Semiconductor Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Stephen Ezell, from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) conducted an assessment with a very positive response for investments in the DR.

25 leading electronics manufacturers in DR's FZs establish a robust foundation for advanced manufacturing, positioning the country for semiconductor ATP and PCB production.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican Republic is positioning itself as an investment destination for the global semiconductor and printed circuit board industries, particularly for the microchip assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) sector.

The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) in Washington, D.C., a leading think tank for emerging technologies, has published a feasibility study on the country's potential to participate in the semiconductor value chain and indicates that the country meets the conditions to become a strategic player in emerging technology industries. Semiconductors (microchips) are often regarded as the“new oil of the modern economy”.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs, Víctor Bisonó, traveled to Washington, D.C., where he completed an agenda that included the launch of the feasibility study held at the ITIF headquarters. The event marks a milestone in the efforts of the government of Dominican President Luis Abinader to diversify the country's economy, climb the value chain of advanced technologies, and create new and better jobs. The Dominican Republic, one of the main investment destinations in the region, offers a favorable environment for investments in the semiconductor industry and the microchip assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) sector.

Minister Bisonó was actively engaged in the presentation of the ITIF report, joined by esteemed business associations including CONEP, AIRD, ADOZONA, and AMCHAM-DR. The event featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including officials from the CHIPS Office of the U.S. Department of Commerce, multinational technology companies, industry associations, and experts. Among them were Frances Chang, Director of International Engagement at the CHIPS Program Office; Stephen Ezell, Vice President of Global Innovation Policy; Christopher D. Hess, Vice President of Global Public Affairs at Eaton; Jason Marczak, Vice President, and Senior Director at the Adrienne Arsht LA Center of the Atlantic Council; David Schild, Executive Director of the Printed Circuit Board Association of America (PCBAA), alongside representatives from various media outlets.

An unprecedented boom in chip manufacturing is anticipated in the United States with the CHIPS Act, and the investments announced in this sector. The DR is positioning itself as a nearby and reliable option for chip assembly, testing, and packaging, as there are few facilities in Latin America. This represents a unique opportunity due to the growing demand.

25 leading electronics manufacturers in DR's FZs establish a robust foundation for advanced manufacturing, positioning the country for semiconductor ATP and PCB production. Additionally, the country's“Bureaucracy Zero” program has successfully streamlined 315 procedures operated by 63 government institutions, enhancing public administration efficiency through clear regulatory frameworks, complemented with the DR's flagship workforce training institution, the National Institute for Technical-Vocational Training (INFOTEP), which provides the necessary means to train a larger workforce capable of supporting advanced electronics manufacturing.

About the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSME's (MICM)

MICM is the government body responsible for policy formulation, adoption, monitoring, evaluation, and control in the fields of industry, exports, foreign trade, free zones, special regimes, and SMEs.

Contact information

Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSME's (MICM)

Viceministry of Free Zone and Special Regimes

(1) 809-685-5171 ext 1017

